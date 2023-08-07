COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 7, 2023

Kaine's potential rivals

Michael Martz introduces readers to eight of the candidates who are vying for a chance to take on Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. next year.

To date, the GOP hopefuls with the most name recognition are Chuck Smith, a lawyer from Virginia Beach who lost the 2021 GOP nomination for attorney general to Jason Miyares, and Hung Cao, a retired Navy captain from Northern Virginia who lost a 2021 congressional campaign to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

With months to go before the filing deadline, Kaine says he expects even more Republicans to enter the contest.

"I'm just glad all of my opponents are on the Republican side and I'm not yet facing skirmishing on my side," Kaine said.

Revenue estimates: The Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates meets Monday at the Patrick Henry Building.

Georgia Trump case: Former President Donald Trump could soon face another indictment related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trans students: Anna Bryson and Em Holter interviewed transgender students and their parents who are speaking out against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's model policies.

Richmond voting: Holter reports that, after an outcry, the GOP-led Richmond Electoral Board voted unanimously to rescind a decision to shutter two early voting polling sites. It then made the controversial move to eliminate early voting on Sundays.

Youngkin's PAC: A former backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has made a second $1 million donation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump is a flashback for former Rep. Elaine Luria.

Squirrels ballpark: John O'Connor reports that as plans for a new Richmond minor league ballpark take shape, the search for a sponsor is under way.

This is not about ideology. It's about continuity of government, whatever you views.

In July 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, heralded that Virginia was joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, asserting that "our Commonwealth is sending a powerful signal that we're ready to lead the climate change fight — and we're committed to securing a clean energy future for all Virginians."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican elected in November 2021, quickly announced that he planned to remove Virginia from RGGI through executive action, asserting that it is essentially a tax on electricity ratepayers and a bad deal for them and for business. The Air Pollution Control Board voted in June to withdraw Virginia from RGGI at the end of this year.

If a Democrat is elected governor in 2025, Virginia is likely to again participate in RGGI.

Youngkin is making a push for lab schools, in which colleges will partner with private entities to speed innovation in schooling. Democrats are skeptical of such ventures, which means that if Democrats take over the legislature and the governorship by 2026, the authorization for such new ventures could disappear.

Now imagine you're a transgender student.

In 2021, the Northam administration passed model policies that say: "Schools shall allow students to assert a name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence. School staff shall, at the request of a student or parent, address the student using the asserted name and pronoun that correspond to their gender identity."

The Youngkin administration recently passed new model transgender policies that emphasize parents' rights. School personnel must refer to a student by the name that appears in the student's official record and by pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record — that is, male pronouns for students whose sex is male, and female pronouns for a student whose sex is female” unless a student is emancipated or if their parent provides written instruction saying otherwise.

If a Democrat is elected governor in 2025, the next administration is likely to rip up Youngkin's model policies and rewrite the guidance again.

We're not trying to argue that any of these policy decisions are good or bad - just that whiplash governance probably isn't good for the body politic.

Virginia is the only state that bars governors from serving successive terms. Legislators argue that the one-term limit balances a governor's strong constitutional powers - to appoint key members of the government and name members of hundreds of state boards, to call lawmakers into special session, and to veto legislation.

The one-term rule also means that Virginia is constantly starting over.

There is a reason that Virginia went more than 25 years between major transportation fixes - from Democrat Jerry Baliles' program in 1986 to Republican Bob McDonnell's in 2013. There is a reason that Virginia has not devised a long-term solution to help dozens of counties and cities outside the Washington-Richmond-Hampton Roads urban crescent that cannot afford to fix, much less replace, their old and outmoded public schools.

Virginia governs in fits and starts.

Democrats - holding the levers of government in 2020 - legalized adult possession of small amounts of marijuana but failed to set up a working legal market. Youngkin and Republicans who lead the House of Delegates have shown no interest in moving forward on the issue. Meantime, a black market flourishes, selling cannabis without regulation or state taxes.

Again, we're not arguing who's right or who's wrong on any of these policy choices. But there's a reason that most of Virginia's former governors come to believe that future governors should have the opportunity to seek and serve successive terms.

Most leave office thinking there's something to be said for seeing whether a policy works before starting over again.

• Dave Ress reports that mild weather depressed Dominion's Virginia income.

• Eric Kolenich reports that thousands of Medicare patients will pay more at Bon Secours.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think he’s beatable, but with a superhuman effort."

- Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, on Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is seeking a third term in 2024.

