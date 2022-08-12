Richmond Politics 08/12/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 12, 2022

The 'plot' thickens

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. said Friday that Richmond officials owe residents a further explanation about the purported mass shooting plot city police said they foiled at Dogwood Dell.

During an hour-long session with reporters and editors at the Richmond Times-Dispatch Kaine also said he plans to seek re-election in 2024 and that he will back President Joe Biden if the president runs again.

During a July 6 news conference, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney said authorities had foiled a planned July 4 mass shooting at Dogwood Dell. But during an Aug. 3 hearing for two men charged in connection with the alleged plot, a city prosecutor told a judge that he had no evidence that it was planned for Dogwood Dell.

“If they did an arrest up front and they didn’t say ‘this was going to be a mass-shooting incident,’ then they wouldn’t owe an explanation about a decision with respect to these charges," said Kaine, who was a Richmond councilman and mayor before serving in statewide office.

“But having come out of the gate and (said) ‘OK, this is a mass shooting incident,’ and then prosecutorial decisions suggest well maybe it wasn’t, I think you have to answer that question.”

Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Stoney, said in a statement: "The mayor believes the most important goal of policing is keeping the residents of our city safe, and he is grateful that RPD's swift action on a tip removed a serious potential threat from the community."

(Reported with Charlotte Rene Woods) READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

SBE: The State Board of Elections meets Tuesday as Virginia's elections apparatus gears for the fall's congressional contests.

Revenues: Next Friday Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the legislature's money committees.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Snow excuse: Michael Martz reports that a Virginia Inspector General's report says Virginia failed to prepare for the unexpected before a snowstorm crippled I-95 in early January. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that "the prosperous past" has caught up with the governor. READ MORE

Climate bill: On Friday the House passed President Joe Biden's $740 billion bill that includes major funding to fight climate change as well as a cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press describes what's in the bill. READ MORE

Trump search: AP reports that FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from former President Donald Trump's estate during the search on Monday. READ MORE

Regulation: Dave Ress and Charlotte Rene Woods report that Virginia is overhauling how it launches regulations. READ MORE

KAINE ON YOUNGKIN IN '24

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. who ran for vice president in 2016 as Hillary Clinton's running mate, said Friday that he can see how Gov. Glenn Youngkin might appeal to Republicans as a potential presidential hopeful.

"If I were on the Republican side - so let me put myself into those shoes - I mean, I can see that Glenn Youngkin would be very attractive," Kaine said during an interview with reporters and editors at The Times-Dispatch.

"Now, the problem that he would have is Donald Trump is still the dominant figure in that party."

Kaine said Youngkin's successful run for governor in 2021 "threaded the needle" in attracting Trump supporters "without clinging too close to Trump."

"That's a balance that's tough," Kaine said. The senator said he thinks it's unwise for Republican hopefuls to cling closely to Trump, but he said Trump voters are "the engine" of the Republican electorate.

This week Kaine denounced a Youngkin tweet that criticized the Department of Justice over the search of Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. The senator said Friday that he thought Youngkin's criticism was off-base, and that it did not help the Virginia congressional delegation's effort to woo the FBI headquarters to Virginia, rather than Maryland.

As for Trump's outsize role in the GOP, "You even see Governor Youngkin understands that," Kaine said. "So he had to come to Donald Trump's aid over Mar-a-Lago in ways that I don't think he should have."

Kaine added: "The challenge for Youngkin is that nobody's ever left the governor's office early."

Virginia is the only state that bars governors from serving consecutive terms, which means their time to push through an agenda is fleeting.

The only Virginia governor in modern times to run for president during his term is Doug Wilder, who lost the Democratic nomination to Bill Clinton in 1992.

Wilder's quixotic four-month bid for the Democratic nomination caused his popularity to drop in Virginia. As he left the governorship in January 1994, Wilder said his biggest regret was "even thinking about running for president."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Michael Martz catches up with Democratic challenger Herb Jones and Rep. Rob. Wittman, R-1st, who are facing off in a GOP-leaning district that now includes western Henrico and western Chesterfield. READ MORE

• Michael Phillips reports that the NFL's Commanders made news off the field again, as the team's president called a D.C. station's interview of QB Carson Wentz a "pompous, unprofessional mess." READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

As of Jan. 3, Tim Kaine will have served in the Senate for 10 years, which means he and Sen. Mark Warner will have served together for a decade. Which U.S. senators formed Virginia's longest pairing in the chamber?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"I'm not young, but I'm still youthful and healthy and productive and having fun."

- Sen. Tim Kaine, 64, on his intention to seek re-election in 2024

TRIVIA ANSWER

Harry Byrd Sr. and A. Willis Robertson served together in the U.S. Senate for 19 years - from 1946 to 1965.