Richmond Politics 08/13/21

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
August 13, 2021
COMING TO OUR CENSUS
Chris Suarez and Jess Nocera report that the Richmond metro area's population grew by about 130,000 people over the last decade, to 1.3 million.
Richmond is still a minority-majority city, but Suarez and Nocera note that its Black population fell below 50% over the last decade as the share of white residents increased faster than in any other Virginia locality.
Chesterfield (up 15%) and Henrico (up 9%) saw the largest population increases in the area, bolstered by significant upticks in Black, Asian and Hispanic residents.
Statewide, the numbers likely cheered Democrats, as growth was chiefly in the large and increasingly diverse counties - such as Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax - that have fueled the Democrats' dominance in statewide elections since 2009. Four of the state's 10 most populous localities are now minority-majority communities - Fairfax, Prince William and the cities of Richmond and Norfolk. Henrico could be next.
(Shout out to the Virginia Public Access Project, which once again did an exceptional job of making important data digestible.)
WHAT'S NEXT?
Redistricting: With census data in hand, the state's new commission is to make key decisions Monday about its path forward in redrawing legislative and congressional boundaries.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Jobless benefits: John Reid Blackwell reports that the extra $300 from the feds comes to an end next month.
Concerts amid COVID: Colleen Curran reports that The Broadberry and The Camel will require a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.
Schapiro: The politics columnist weighs in on what he calls Glenn Youngkin's "summer of discontent."
THE BLUE WALL GETS TALLER
Some of us are old enough to remember when Bob McDonnell carried Fairfax County.
In 2009 McDonnell edged Democrat Creigh Deeds in Fairfax by about 4,500 votes as he led a GOP sweep for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Republicans have not won a statewide contest since. In 2017 Democrat Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie in Fairfax by 138,000 votes.
The state's new census figures underscore some of the reasons why. Virginia's growth over the last decade has centered in the state's 10 largest localities, including the increasingly diverse suburbs that fueled the Democrats' rise.
Fairfax, a county of 1.15 million people, is now a minority-majority enclave. Its population is 20.4% Asian. That means there are more Asian residents in Fairfax than all of the 226,000 residents in the city of Richmond.
Prince William County now has 482,000 residents, of whom 41.6% are white. The county’s Hispanic population rose from 20% in 2010 to 25% in 2020. In 2009 McDonnell carried Prince William by 13,100 votes. In 2017, Northam beat Gillespie there by 28,000.
Gillespie is the last Republican to win a statewide contest in Loudoun County, the state’s fastest-growing locality. In 2014, while running for U.S. Senate, he edged Democratic incumbent Mark Warner there by about 500 votes as Warner narrowly won re-election statewide. Three years later, Northam beat Gillespie in Loudoun by 23,000 votes in the contest for governor.
Demographic change continues to fuel political change in suburban Richmond, as well. GOP margins in Chesterfield County have steadily eroded in statewide contests and given way as the county has grown in population and become more diverse.
Chesterfield’s African American population is now nearly 23%. Its Hispanic population rose from 7.2% in 2010 to 11% in 2020.
In 2017 Northam became the first Democrat to carry Chesterfield for governor since Albertis Harrison in 1961. Last year Joe Biden became the first Democrat to carry Chesterfield for president since President Harry Truman in 1948.
Virginia Beach, long a GOP bastion, is still 61% white, but it grew by just 5% in the last decade. Its GOP margins also have slipped at the presidential level.
President George W. Bush, a Republican, carried Virginia Beach by about 33,000 votes in 2004. Donald Trump won the city by about 7,000 votes in 2016. Last year Biden carried Virginia Beach by about 12,000 votes. He was the first Democrat to carry the city for president since President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
With about 80 days left till Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin throw down in the thrilla in vanilla, it's fair to note a caveat.
The size of Northam’s 2017 margin, nearly 9%, likely was fueled, in part, by suburban antipathy toward Trump, who is not on the ballot this year. The Trump factor also might have boosted turnout, which rose to 47.6% of registered voters in 2017. That was Virginia’s highest voter turnout in a contest for governor since 1997.
That said, the new census data crystallizes a theme oft expressed in this space. If you can't play in Virginia's Big 10, it's game over.
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'It can be a real game changer': Colleen Curran reports on how Virginia families are using the new child tax credit for food, child care and more.
• Bus stops: David Tran reports that only 5% of the 1,650 bus stops across the GRTC transit system have shelters. GRTC says it's working on amenities, but some riders are frustrated.
• Help from HBCUs: Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia State and Virginia Union used federal funds to pay off student balances.
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Here's one for the dog days of summer. In 1602, British explorer Bartholomew Gosnold reached an island off the East Coast where wild grapes grew. Native Americans called it Noepe. Gosnold renamed it after his daughter. What was her name?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"The places that are growing are generally more Democratic or toss-ups, and those shrinking lean toward the GOP. That explains what has happened politically in Virginia over the last several decades."
- Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gosnold's daughter was Martha. He called the island Martha's Vineyard.