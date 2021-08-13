Richmond Politics 08/13/21

Prince William County now has 482,000 residents, of whom 41.6% are white. The county’s Hispanic population rose from 20% in 2010 to 25% in 2020. In 2009 McDonnell carried Prince William by 13,100 votes. In 2017, Northam beat Gillespie there by 28,000.

Gillespie is the last Republican to win a statewide contest in Loudoun County, the state’s fastest-growing locality. In 2014, while running for U.S. Senate, he edged Democratic incumbent Mark Warner there by about 500 votes as Warner narrowly won re-election statewide. Three years later, Northam beat Gillespie in Loudoun by 23,000 votes in the contest for governor.

Demographic change continues to fuel political change in suburban Richmond, as well. GOP margins in Chesterfield County have steadily eroded in statewide contests and given way as the county has grown in population and become more diverse.

Chesterfield’s African American population is now nearly 23%. Its Hispanic population rose from 7.2% in 2010 to 11% in 2020.

In 2017 Northam became the first Democrat to carry Chesterfield for governor since Albertis Harrison in 1961. Last year Joe Biden became the first Democrat to carry Chesterfield for president since President Harry Truman in 1948.