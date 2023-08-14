COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 14, 2023

Opioids' effect on foster care

Luca Powell reports that a surge in the foster care population is among the "traumatic, second-order shockwaves" of the opioid epidemic.

Across the state, Powell reports, the foster care population jumped from 1,323 children in 1995 to 5,693 in 2005. The numbers have not come down since.

One of the key drivers of the change has been parental drug abuse. Today, more than 30% of foster care admissions stem from parental drug abuse, according to state data — a six-fold increase over the past 15 years. READ MORE

GOP debate: The first Republican presidential debate is Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Money panels: The Virginia legislature's money committees hold a joint meeting Aug. 23. While House and Senate budget negotiators are still trying to iron out amendments to the current two-year budget, this meeting is another initial step in preparation for the next two-year budget for July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2026.

Early voting: Sept. 22 is the first day of in-person early voting in the November general election. Voters can cast ballots at their local registrar's office.

Song goes viral: Oliver Anthony, a country singer and former factory worker from Farmville, has struck a chord - particularly on the political right - with his anti-greed anthem called "Rich Men North of Richmond." (Anthony says he's "pretty dead center" on politics, and critiques both major parties.) Here's a clip of the song and a write-up in Billboard. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro suggests that two women in Virginia's congressional delegation could have futures in the U.S. Senate, should the dominoes fall their way. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams offers his take on takeaways from the Montgomery riverfront brawl. READ MORE

Affordable housing: Dave Ress reports that affordable housing is in short supply in the countryside, but that some organizations are exploring potential solutions. READ MORE

It's no accident that Republicans will hold their first presidential debate Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, which also will be the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Kyle Kondik of Sabato's Crystal Ball asserted this summer that while next year's presidential contest is likely to be highly competitive, it probably will feature just four toss-up states - Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin.

He writes that there are seven battlefields if you include Michigan and Pennsylvania - which Sabato's Crystal Ball lists as leaning Democratic - and North Carolina - which it lists as leaning Republican.

"Particularly if the race is a Biden vs. Trump redux, we would be surprised if any other state flipped from 2020 outside of this group," Kondik writes. "Even then, we’re not even sure that all of these seven states are truly in doubt."

Here is a reminder of Donald Trump's achievement in his surprising defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Democrats have now carried Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in seven of the last eight presidential elections. The one exception was in 2016, when Trump carried each of those three states by less than 1 percentage point.

There are many twists and turns to come - given Trump's legal battles, President Joe Biden's unpopularity and the force of key issues from abortion rights to inflation.

This much is certain: Republicans taking the stage in Milwaukee are a reminder that Wisconsin will again be center stage in the presidential contest.

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that applications are now being accepted for the next class of pages at the state Capitol, a program that gives 13- and 14-year-old kids an up-close look at democracy in action. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that environmentalists are challenging Dominion's cost forecasts in its latest long-term plan. READ MORE

* Ress reports that Virginia Obamacare premiums are expected to spike with the end of a reinsurance program. READ MORE

• Bryson Gordon of the News & Advance reports that two felony counts against Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, have been certified to a grand jury. READ MORE

Which Virginia-born vice president never served as president?

“The people who will be hit hardest by this are the ones who pay for all their coverage out of pocket."

- Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans, on the expected hike in Virginia Obamacare premiums because of the state's lapsed reinsurance program

Three vice presidents were born in Virginia - future presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Tyler, and Richard Mentor Johnson, who was born in 1780 in Beargrass, Va. - which is now Louisville, Ky.