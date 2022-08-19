Richmond Politics 08/19/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 19, 2022

Youngkin's next moves

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin laid out his political agenda for "Day Two" of his new administration on Friday, and it includes more tax cuts, especially for businesses; no additional government subsidies for affordable housing; and a "maniacal focus" on creating jobs.

Martz broke the news Friday morning that Youngkin plans to set aside nearly $400 million in a new taxpayer relief fund. The governor then told the legislature's money committees that the fund is "a down payment" on additional tax cuts, beyond the $4 billion in reductions in budgets the legislature adopted in his first year.

Youngkin, who has begun traveling outside of Virginia to raise his national political profile and support other Republican candidates, repeatedly attacked the federal government Friday as the antithesis of state lawmaking.

He blamed federal policies - currently led by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress - for inflation reaching a 40-year high and threatening an economic downturn that he nonetheless doesn't expect to upend the Virginia economy. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Michigan: Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues to build his national profile, speaking at the Michigan GOP convention Aug. 27. Youngkin hopes to boost Republican Tudor Dixon, who wants to deny Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a second term.

Pence at Liberty: Speaking of potential GOP presidential hopefuls, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks Sept. 14 at Liberty University's convocation. It will be his third trip to Liberty, following appearances in 2016 and 2019.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Incumbents clash: Dave Ress reports that veteran Hampton Roads Sens. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Lionell Spruill Sr. D-Chesapeake, confirm they are competing for the 2023 Democratic nomination now that they're in the same Senate district. Redistricting created six Senate districts in which incumbents from the same party could face off next year. Lucas and Spruill are the first to confirm that it's on. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that a new venture from Dels. Eileen Filler-Corn and Delores McQuinn shows the left is now playing the faith card in the abortion fight. READ MORE

Sex offender: Anna Bryson reports that a counselor for the state’s largest public school system kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest in Chesterfield on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor. READ MORE

Richmond schools: Chris Suarez reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney took the school board to task over test scores and the board's rejection of a year-round academic calendar. READ MORE

WHITE HOUSE OR BUST?

in downtown Richmond, the streets that cross Broad include Monroe, Madison, Jefferson, Adams and Foushee. The old joke goes: You're really Richmond if you think Foushee was the first president.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin knows better, even before Virginia finishes revising its history standards for public schools. This week Youngkin came to the defense of George Washington and James Madison in interviews with Washington ABC affiliate WJLA and with Fox News. The governor chafed at reports that one version of the proposed revisions would have removed references to Washington as "Father of Our Country" and to Madison as "Father of the Constitution."

“I disagree with the removing of the nomenclature of George Washington as the Father of our Country because, of course, he was and, of course, James Madison as the Father of our Constitution,” Youngkin told WJLA. “So, all these standards still need significant work. And we’re going to reinforce, as part of our curriculum, the role of our founding fathers in our country. We’re not going to erode it.” (The state education department said the omission was due to a cut and paste error that was corrected in a later draft.)

Time will tell whether the history standards include not just what Washington and Madison fathered, but who Jefferson fathered.

As Youngkin burnishes his national image, with upcoming appearances in Michigan and Texas, it's not yet clear whether he will seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. That said, this much is true: If the governor somehow captures the GOP presidential nomination and then beats President Joe Biden, he will qualify for a rare honor - a bust at the Virginia Capitol.

The Rotunda at the Capitol includes Houdon's magnificent statue of Washington and busts of the seven other Virginia-born presidents: Thomas Jefferson, Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson.

Every time a Virginia governor is mentioned as a potential candidate for national office (it happens a lot) we revisit the parlor game of just who is a Virginian. Chuck Robb was born in Phoenix; George Allen in Whittier, Calif.; Mark Warner in Indianapolis; Tim Kaine in Saint Paul, Minn.; Bob McDonnell in Philadelphia and Terry McAuliffe in Syracuse.

Youngkin is a comparative rarity - a Virginia governor who was born in Virginia. In fact, Youngkin, Doug Wilder and Jim Gilmore are the only three Virginia governors born in Richmond since before the Civil War.

Two of the Richmonders - Wilder and Gilmore - have made longshot bids for the White House. In a few months we'll know whether Youngkin is really Richmond, too.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that former Gov. Doug Wilder says he withdrew his suit against VCU President Michael Rao after learning that federal education officials plan to investigate the school over Wilder's claims of racism and sexism. READ MORE

• Jess Nocera reports that Virginia Senate Democrats are urging the State Board of Education to approve the state's revised history standards. READ MORE

• Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that the Youngkin administration's move to delay approval of the history standards "is less about education than ideology in service of a political agenda." READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"I am hopeful he will intensify his focus on the commonwealth's issues."

- Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County, on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's potential national ambitions

