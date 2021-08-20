Richmond Politics 08/20/21

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
August 20, 2021
School, under the cloud of COVID
Colleen Curran reports that earlier this summer many Virginia parents were looking forward to a more normal back-to-school season. Then came the highly transmissible delta variant. Now, Curran writes, parents are worried about disruptions and outbreaks in the coming school year.
In the Richmond area, Hanover County voted down a mask mandate earlier this month. The cities of Richmond and Hopewell and Chesterfield County all decided to require masks. But Henrico County was stating that masks were optional until shortly before Gov. Ralph Northam mandated that all K-12 schools in the state require masks for students and teachers.
Shamika Byars, a pediatric nurse practitioner with a 5-year-old daughter entering kindergarten in Chesterfield, said she has “conflicting thoughts” about the school year ahead.
“I appreciate that she’s able to go in person. I see the effects of children who haven’t been able to go in person. It’s very important for social interaction and for learning,” Byars said.
But she’s also concerned about COVID-19 and has seen the effects of the delta variant on children. READ MORE
Jessica Nocera reports that in Chesterfield, where classes start Monday, the school system faces a shortage of more than 100 bus drivers, along with parents' concerns about COVID. READ MORE
Redistricting: The new commission, which was at odds this week on how to tackle new maps, will try, try again on Monday.
New marijuana penalties?: Mel Leonor reports that lawmakers appear unlikely to add new misdemeanors as a disincentive for distribution. READ MORE
Census implications: New figures show that Democrats' dominance in Virginia goes beyond the 10 biggest cities and counties to a second population tier. READ MORE
Slayings' aftermath: Reed Williams reports that months after two killings, some at a South Richmond apartment complex feel safer. Others want to leave. READ MORE
Two new polls: Patrick Wilson reports that VCU says it's close; Roanoke College has Terry McAuliffe leading Glenn Youngkin. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that delegate Jay still has a jones to be attorney general - for starters. READ MORE
Special education: Kenya Hunter, whose reporting prompted the change, notes that lawmakers have closed a loophole for students, but caregiver questions remain. READ MORE
Davis departs: Mel Leonor reports that Rita Davis, Gov. Ralph Northam's legal counsel, has accepted a new job at the Pentagon as his term draws to a close. READ MORE
Afghanistan commission?: Rep. Rob Wittman calls for a 9/11-style panel after the 'botched' U.S. withdrawal. READ MORE
Booster shots: Sabrina Moreno reports that as Virginia prepares for potential new doses, 44% of the state is not fully vaccinated. READ MORE
Lisa Schaffner: Bill Lohmann pays tribute to the UNOS marketer, former Channel 8 anchor and community advocate who died at age 59. READ MORE
Which member of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown once played basketball for Virginia Union University?
“I've never been scared in my life to send my child to school. I mean I'm scared, I'm just terrified. I'm dreading Monday, dreading it."
- Chesterfield parent Tunstall Willis, who will send her daughter to elementary school and her son to middle school next week
Larry Doby, the slugging outfielder who in 1947 broke the color line for Black players in the American League, was a member of Virginia Union's 1942 basketball team before he served in the Navy during World War II.