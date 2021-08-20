Richmond Politics 08/20/21

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 20, 2021

School, under the cloud of COVID

Colleen Curran reports that earlier this summer many Virginia parents were looking forward to a more normal back-to-school season. Then came the highly transmissible delta variant. Now, Curran writes, parents are worried about disruptions and outbreaks in the coming school year.

In the Richmond area, Hanover County voted down a mask mandate earlier this month. The cities of Richmond and Hopewell and Chesterfield County all decided to require masks. But Henrico County was stating that masks were optional until shortly before Gov. Ralph Northam mandated that all K-12 schools in the state require masks for students and teachers.

Shamika Byars, a pediatric nurse practitioner with a 5-year-old daughter entering kindergarten in Chesterfield, said she has “conflicting thoughts” about the school year ahead.

“I appreciate that she’s able to go in person. I see the effects of children who haven’t been able to go in person. It’s very important for social interaction and for learning,” Byars said.