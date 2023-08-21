COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 21, 2023

Trump to skip primary debates

Former President Donald Trump says he will forgo the GOP primary debates, including the first this Wednesday in Wisconsin, reports Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. "I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

While Trump faces indictments in four cases, he leads his closest GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 40 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics average of GOP presidential polls.

Colvin reports that Trump's potential alternatives include an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson that could air Wednesday on social media. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Back to school: Thousands of Richmond area kids head back to school on Monday.

Budget talks: Virginia House and Senate budget negotiators meet face to face on Monday or Tuesday in an effort to reach an elusive agreement on tax cuts and spending.

GOP debate: The first GOP presidential debate is Wednesday in Milwaukee. Eight candidates have qualified: former President Donald Trump; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former Vice President Mike Pence; Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Parole: Luca Powell and Charlotte Rene Woods report that nearly 30 years after Virginia eliminated most types of discretionary parole, some Democrats and advocates want to revisit the policy. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that this fall's elections could yield "yet another divided legislature. And that might not be a bad thing." READ MORE

Budget: Michael Martz reports that as Virginia House and Senate budget negotiators return to the table, they're trying to reconcile how much money is available to spend. READ MORE

Early voting: Woods reports that the 'MAGA base' remains a question as Republicans join the push for early and absentee voting. READ MORE

Walmart extends its lead

Eric Kolenich reports that Walmart widened its lead as the Richmond area’s top grocery store brand in the 12-month period that ended March 31, according to Food World, a Maryland-based grocery industry publication.

Walmart now controls roughly 16% of the local market for milk, eggs and other grocery items. Kroger (15%) came in second again, followed by Food Lion (14%) and Wawa (7%).

Kolenich notes that retailers are trying to survive in a hyper-competitive market that spans from no-frills grocer Aldi to upscale Wegmans. The competitive market is taking its toll as two stores — a Walmart Neighborhood Market and a Lidl store — closed last month.

Walmart now controls 16.4% of the Richmond-area market. Its 18 stores sold $749 million worth of food during the survey period. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Oliver Anthony, the singer of "Rich Men North of Richmond," says he does not want an $8 million record deal. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that several members of Virginia's congressional delegation are lending support to Richmond resident James Rudisill's quest to use his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits so that he can further his education and become a chaplain. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MONDAY TRIVIA

Which Virginia county was named for a president while he was serving in the office?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“That’s why retailers are concerned going forward. More economic challenges seem to be headed their way.”

- Jeff Metzger, president of Food World

TRIVIA ANSWER