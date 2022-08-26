Richmond Politics 08/26/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

August 25, 2022

WHAT'S NEXT?

WIND AT THEIR BACKS?

There's a scene in the film "The Hunt for Red October" in which two nuclear submarines are heading for a collision.

At a moment of extreme peril, Capt. Bart Mancuso turns to CIA analyst Jack Ryan and says: "The hard part about playing chicken is knowing when to flinch."

That scene comes to mind as the General Assembly prepares to return to Richmond in order to select a third judge for the State Corporation Commission. That seemingly dry procedural move comes as Dominion Energy plots a new collision course with the SCC over its massive wind energy project off Virginia Beach. This game of chicken - though not apocalyptic - has massive consequences for Virginians and for the public utility.

Earlier this month the SCC endorsed the proposed $9.8 wind farm Dominion plans for 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. The project, which would feature 176 turbines, would be the largest wind project in the country, and one of the biggest in the world. The SCC signed off on Dominion's bid to recover millions from electric utility ratepayers, but the regulators' order came with a key caveat.

The SCC included a performance guarantee to protect consumers from additional costs if the farm of 176 wind turbines doesn’t perform as the company predicts. The SCC said “customers shall be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%,” a measure of the turbines’ level of production over a three-year rolling average.

This week Dominion urged the SCC to reconsider the performance guarantee, saying, in essence: Nothing doing. Dominion asserted that the guarantee could put it on the hook for catastrophes beyond its control, such as weather disasters or terrorism.

It also threatened to pull the plug on the whole shebang if it doesn't get its way. Dominion says in its petition that the performance guarantee is “untenable” and that “as ordered,” it “will prevent the Project from moving forward."

Well. Let's zoom out and look at the big picture.

The SCC knows it's not in Dominion's interest to scrap this project. After folding on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Dominion has hyped the giant wind project and its solar endeavors as the emblem of its turn from fossil fuels to a renewable energy future. State officials see the project as the backbone of the Clean Economy

Meantime, Dominion knows full well that the SCC can't play hardball here. The legislature tied the regulatory body's hands two years ago by declaring the wind project to be in the public interest. If the SCC refuses to change the performance guarantee, the energy giant has another out. It can ask its supporters in the legislature - a coalition of business backers and greens - to pass a bill barring such a performance guarantee.

Before things get to Defcon 9, let's look again at Dominion's language. The utility doesn't say it will scrap the project if there's any performance guarantee. It says the performance guarantee is untenable "as ordered."

So perhaps there's room for a face-saving gesture, a chance for the SCC to modify the performance guarantee and for Dominion to veer off the collision course.

Stay turned for jokes about turbine renewal.

