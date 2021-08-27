Richmond Politics 08/27/21

Republican Nixon carried 49 states in 1972. Four years later, Democrat Jimmy Carter was elected president. In 1984 another Republican, President Ronald Reagan, carried 49 states. Eight years later Democrat Bill Clinton was elected president.

Stephen Farnsworth, a professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington, recently shared research he's been working on with Stephen P. Hanna, a professor of geography at the university, and Kate Seltzer, a senior with a double major in political science and communication.

The researchers highlight profound changes in Virginia's politics by looking at how localities voted when Mark Warner was elected governor in 2001 and how they voted in 2020, when Warner was elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

In 2001, Warner carried a swath of Southwest Virginia when he beat Republican Mark Earley for governor. For instance, Warner received 65.6% of the vote in Buchanan County. In 2020, when Warner beat Republican Daniel Gade in the Senate race, the Democrat received just 25.9% of the vote in Buchanan.