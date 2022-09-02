Richmond Politics 09/02/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 2, 2022

'Staffing is a nightmare'

Dave Ress reports that as of Labor Day weekend tens of thousands of jobs are open in the Richmond area and competition for workers is putting pressure on businesses.

“Staffing is a nightmare,” said Jake Crocker, who closed his Lady N’awlins restaurant in the Fan. He was pressed by 25 to 30% increases in his labor costs on top of a 20-25% jump in the price of crab, shrimp and seafood that were his specialty.

It’s been that way since restaurants started reopening as pandemic-sparked social distancing regulations eased.

Ress reports that in metro Richmond there were more than 63,000 job openings posted online in the last 30 days, while only 20,969 unemployed people were actively looking for work – that is, three openings for every jobless individual, said Brian K. Davis, executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership.

Nationally, employers added 315,000 jobs last month, according to a report out Friday. While the labor participation rate nationally rose to 62.4%, employers - and Virginia leaders - want to see more workers get back in the game.

This is why Gov. Glenn Youngkin said recently at Christopher Newport University: “We have got to get people to work. That is one of the biggest challenges coming out of the pandemic.” READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Labor Day Picnic: Rep. Bobby Scott hosts his traditional Labor Day picnic in Newport News.

They're back: Legislators return to Richmond Wednesday to pick a judge for the State Corporation Commission. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently said he will not send down any bills during the one-day session.

Maine event: Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Maine Wednesday to campaign for Paul LePage, who is seeking to return as governor.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Nursing home staffing: Michael Martz, Eric Kolenich and Sean McGoey report that a New Yorker story that detailed what it termed the decline of a Henrico nursing home once run by the Little Sisters of the Poor has reignited a debate in Virginia over nursing home staffing. Virginia has no law requiring a minimum number of staffers. READ MORE

Hazing: Zach Joachim reports that two juveniles have been charged with simple assault following an investigation into hazing within the Mechanicsville High football program. READ MORE

Schapiro: At the Labor Day kickoff, politics columnist Jeff Schapiro looks at three Virginia congressional contests "with varying degrees of promise for Republicans." READ MORE

Shafted: Mike Barber reports that the second the second half of Virginia Tech's football game at ODU was delayed Friday night after several Tech assistants got stuck in an elevator. (Waiting to touch down, etc.) READ MORE

OUT OF LEFT FIELD

When we think of Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at 91, humor isn't the first attribute that comes to mind. But there were some funny bits from the former Soviet leader's four-day swing through Virginia 16 months after he stepped down as the Soviet leader.

In April 1993 Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Valerie Hubbard relayed this tale about Gorbachev's visit to the University of Richmond.

"On a tour of the Robins Center with Dr. Richard L. Morrill, UR's president, and Dr. Joanne Ciulla from UR's Jepson School of Leadership Studies, Gorbachev and entourage ducked into George Ivey's office. Ivey, the university's associate director of athletics and a retired U.S. Army colonel, was out.

Gorbachev admired the retired colonel's wartime and other memorabilia. But he stopped short at the sight of a baseball bearing the signatures of last year's team.

After the interpreter explained what it was, Gorbachev reportedly broke into an "impish grin," picked up the ball and added his name to the team's."

Imagine Ivey's surprise when he saw a new signature from a crafty lefty.

That April Gorbachev made the rounds in Richmond and spoke at the University of Virginia to mark Thomas Jefferson's 250th birthday.

Gorbachev returned to Richmond in November 1993. He was among high-profile speakers addressing business executives at the Fortune 500 forum at the Jefferson Hotel.

Another of the speakers, Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, was a bit concerned that so many speechmakers were aides or supporters of President Bill Clinton.

Dole quipped: "I knew it was getting bad when I looked over all the guest speakers and the only one I knew of who defended private enterprise was Mikhail Gorbachev."

In 1988 Times-Dispatch reporter Carlos Santos covered President Ronald Reagan's appearance at UVa. Reagan said he was glad to have had the chance to meet with Gorbachev. In fact, Reagan said, Gorbachev was the first Soviet president he had met, because Gorbachev's predecessors, Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, "kept dying."

Which brings to mind Johnny Carson's gag. Carson said the downside to being Soviet president is "you get the job - Andropov."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted a school safety webinar Friday to warn teachers and parents about THC copycat products. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that the U.S. is awarding a grant of nearly $53 million to the Virginia Biotech authority, to create a hub for research and advanced manufacturing of essential medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that staff shortages are hurting Virginia's probation services. READ MORE

• Chris Suarez reports that Richmond City Council will discuss the alleged Dogwood Dell shooting plot privately Tuesday. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

The Pew Research Center recently reported that more than half of the world's population - 4.1 billion people - lives in just seven countries. What are the seven nations?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I had dishwashers, who used to make $9 or $10 an hour coming in a demanding $16 or $17; that’s what I used to pay line cooks. It was a revolving door, as they chased a dollar raise down the street from somebody else getting desperate."

- Jake Crocker, who closed his Lady N’awlins restaurant in Richmond

TRIVIA ANSWER