Richmond Politics 09/09/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 9, 2022

No carefree years

Dave Ress reports that more than 40,000 Virginians could soon be in line for double- or triple-digit percentage jumps in bills for their long-term care insurance.

Since the start of this year, nearly 63,000 have already experienced such increases – in some cases for the second time in just the past two to five years, a Richmond Times-Dispatch review of thousands of pages of regulatory filings found.

Ress reports that for decades, insurers have guessed wrong about how many policyholders will end up making claims for nursing home or other long-term care and how long they’ll need it. As a result, insurers have asked state regulators for - and generally won - large increases in the premiums they bill.

Twenty different companies have requests pending with the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance for increases on 35 different sets of coverage, seeking increases of as much as 404%.

If the Bureau approves the request for the 404% increase, some 1,300 people who bought long- term care insurance as an employee benefit under group plans that CNA Insurance sold to large employers, including Capital One, the Navy Exchange Service and Fairfax County Schools, will see their annual premiums rise from $1,249 on average to $6,298. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Sept. 11: On Sunday morning President Joe Biden will join Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to remember the 184 people killed in the 2001 attack on the Pentagon.

Commanders' debut: The newly christened Washington Commanders open Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nevada: Gov. Glenn Youngkin heads to Nevada Thursday to campaign with Joe Lombardo, the GOP candidate for governor.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Ashe Center: Jess Nocera and Chris Suarez report that Richmond city officials and the School Board are in a dispute over the Arthur Ashe Center, which is to be razed as part of the city's vision for a Diamond District development. Richmond Public Schools has managed the Ashe Center since 1982, but city property records show that the city Parks & Recreation department owns the center. READ MORE

VUU: Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia Union University is planning a $100 million innovation center and a campus expansion and wants to eventually double its numbers of students and staff. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that an opinion from then-AG Bob McDonnell in a fight over LGBTQ rights could complicate Gov. Glenn Youngkin's bid to pull Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that law enforcement is no place for members of Oath Keepers — in Chesterfield County or anywhere. READ MORE

Queen scenes

A few more vignettes from Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Virginia:

Allen Short of The Times-Dispatch reported that during the queen's July 1976 visit to Charlottesville, Union Jacks and welcoming banners fluttered on both sides of the 6-mile route to the University of Virginia. One local restaurant marquee promised "free pizza for the queen."

Short reported that the queen resisted that offer, as she was guest of honor at a UVa luncheon of curried chicken salad, Virginia ham, potage of creamed asparagus and chocolate mousse.

Quick work averted a royal mess. "A bowl of soup was spilled on the head table just before the luncheon began," Short reported, "but was mopped up through the frantic efforts of alert university food service employees before royal eyes could spot it."

The scribe noted that people who got close to Prince Philip during the visit described him as "dashing" and "a little zany."

At a tree-planting ceremony at the Western Virginia Bicentennial Center, the prince quipped to a nervous caretaker, "You're quite certain it's going to live, are you? We wouldn't want to see it die!"

Times-Dispatch politics vet Tyler Whitley reported that during the queen's May 2007 visit to the state Capitol, members of the General Assembly acknowledged the queen’s visit with a standing ovation and by beating loudly on their desks.

Morgan Griffith, then the House majority leader and now a congressman from Southwest Virginia, told reporters at the time: “It’s the greatest honor we can bestow upon someone we like, upon entering the chamber."

On Thursday Terry O'Neill, owner of Richmond's Penny Lane Pub, told photographer Alexa Welch Edlund that during the queen's 2007 visit then-Gov. Tim Kaine noticed him in the crowd at the state Capitol and introduced him to the queen. Kaine pointed out that O'Neill is from Liverpool.

The queen asked how long O'Neill had been in the U.S. He said about 40 years at the time.

O'Neill said to the queen: "You don't go to soccer games anymore, do you?"

The queen said no.

O'Neill said: "Can I have your tickets?"

IN OTHER NEWS

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares has formed an election integrity unit of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals. READ MORE

• Jess Nocera reports that plans for Richmond's new George Wythe High include open-concept gender-neutral bathrooms. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that a "kindness mall" is emerging on Midlothian Turnpike. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the 18-year-old sculptor who was awarded a commission to produce a sculpture of Abraham Lincoln for the U.S. Capitol Rotunda?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"She must have looked at me and said 'Who the hell is Terry O'Neill?' "

- Terry O'Neill, owner of Richmond's Penny Lane Pub, recalling that then-Gov. Tim Kaine introduced him to Queen Elizabeth in 2007

