Richmond Politics 09/10/21

Sept. 10, 2021
TWENTY YEARS LATER
Two decades after that terrible Tuesday, when horror literally came out of a clear blue sky, Richmond-area residents share their memories of 9/11.
Mark Robinson speaks with Chris Quimby of Henrico County, who was among dozens saved in a last-minute evacuation from the South Tower at the World Trade Center.
Michael Martz interviews James "Ros" Poplar of the Shenandoah Valley, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran who survived the attack on the Pentagon, but lost 27 close colleagues.
Martz also introduces us to Virginia Capitol Police Officer Rodney Hodges, a former New York police detective who spent nearly three years on the grim task of combing through debris in an effort to identify remains.
Chris Suarez reports on "multiple layers of grief" for Muslim Americans. Ali Rockett reports that Richmond-area natives who enlisted after 9/11 are finding continued purpose after their military service.
For these and many other Virginians' reflections on 9/11, READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
9/11 rites: President Joe Biden will attend memorial tributes in New York City and in Pennsylvania before finishing at the Pentagon.
Time capsule: Eric Kolenich reports that on Saturday officials will place a new time capsule reflecting a modern Richmond in the cornerstone at the Lee monument site. READ MORE
First debate: Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin face off Thursday at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Abortion: Patrick Wilson reports that the contest for lieutenant governor is key to GOP hopes to impose new restrictions. READ MORE
Redistricting: Mel Leonor reports that incumbency protection is becoming a prominent issue at the new commission. READ MORE
Confederate statues: Chris Suarez reports that a few still stand in Richmond, but not for long, according to state and local officials. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist writes that former President Donald Trump may not be coming to Virginia, "but he’s getting into Glenn Youngkin’s head." READ MORE
Marijuana arrests: Mark Bowes reports that they have plummeted 90% in the Richmond area since the new state law took effect. READ MORE
ART, CAUSE AND EFFECT
Former President Donald Trump, who isn't known for his reading habits, this week brought to mind a famous passage from William Faulkner.
In his statement decrying the dismantling of the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue, Trump said: "President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war."
There's a lot to unpack there, but let's focus on the "except for Gettysburg" part. That "if only" lament of Southern sympathizers was perhaps best expressed in Faulkner's 1948 novel "Intruder In the Dust." Faulkner wrote about the fateful moments before Pickett's Charge, the Confederate assault that Union forces repulsed on the last day at Gettysburg.
"For every Southern boy fourteen years old, not once but whenever he wants it, there is the instant when it's still not yet two o'clock on that July afternoon in 1863, the brigades are in position behind the rail fence, the guns are laid and ready in the woods and the furled flags are already loosened to break out and Pickett himself with his long oiled ringlets and his hat in one hand probably and his sword in the other looking up the hill waiting for Longstreet to give the word and it's all in the balance, it hasn't happened yet, it hasn't even begun yet, it not only hasn't begun yet, but there is still time for it not to begin against that position and those circumstances ..."
That passage from Faulkner, like the massive bronze of Lee removed from Monument Avenue, raises thorny questions. Is it possible to appreciate the art for art's sake, though it was created in service of oppression? Can folks support the removal of a hurtful symbol, yet appreciate the sculptor's skill? Or are such works inextricably linked to the artist's aims - sculpture and sentiment - fruit of the poisoned tree?
To be crystal clear, I'm not a Lost Cause guy. I was born in the nation's capital, not in Virginia's. I just think some of the answers here aren't yet clear.
Acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates once wrote in The Atlantic that "fawning invocation" of the Faulkner quote "is almost always racist" because the novelist's wistfulness is in service of evil - the triumph of the Confederacy would have meant the continued subjugation of Black people. Coates wrote that "the dream of the Confederate cause is the dream of the Ku Klux Klan."
Fair enough. But can there be a reference to the Faulkner passage that is not a "fawning invocation?" Is it possible to say Faulkner could write, without saying he was right?
Maybe not. I don't know.
When Leni Riefenstahl died in 2003, The New York Times noted that the director's "daringly innovative documentaries" in the 1930s earned her "both acclaim as a cinematic genius and contempt as a propagandist for Hitler."
When a gifted artist uses enormous talent in service of enormities, maybe it can never be an either-or question.
Americans have long dealt with variations on this theme in contemplating celebrities' sins. We don't celebrate John Wilkes Booth's chops as a thespian. The notion seems absurd. He's remembered for how he acted in one theater - Ford's.
Will it ever feel OK to laugh at an old Bill Cosby routine, to enjoy Phil Spector's Christmas album or an R. Kelly tune? Or will it always feel gross and tone deaf - like appreciating the artistry in a sculpture that caused so much needless pain?
Is art ever severable from atrocity? Does the passage of time make a difference? I don't know.
It's a question to ponder as we flip through the channels looking for escapist fare. If you land on "Good Will Hunting" or "The King's Speech" enjoy the show - and try not to think about the executive producer - Harvey Weinstein.
IN REMEMBRANCE
David Charlebois, a fellow member of the Class of '80 at Arlington's Yorktown High, was a good guy who realized his dream of becoming an accomplished commercial pilot.
On Sept. 11, 2001, David was the first officer on American Airlines Flight 77, the plane that crashed into the Pentagon.
He was 39 years old.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Eric Kolenich reports that VCU won't withdraw unvaccinated students if they get tested weekly. READ MORE
• Speaking of history, Dylan Garner reports that George Wythe's football team broke a 41-game losing streak. READ MORE
• Vice President Kamala Harris visited Hampton University on Friday to mark National HBCU Week.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"Today I looked Robert E. Lee in the eye and said 'You have no power over me.' Now the healing can finally begin."
- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond