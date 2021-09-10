Richmond Politics 09/10/21

ART, CAUSE AND EFFECT

In his statement decrying the dismantling of the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue, Trump said: " President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war."

There's a lot to unpack there, but let's focus on the "except for Gettysburg" part. That "if only" lament of Southern sympathizers was perhaps best expressed in Faulkner's 1948 novel "Intruder In the Dust." Faulkner wrote about the fateful moments before Pickett's Charge, the Confederate assault that Union forces repulsed on the last day at Gettysburg.

"For every Southern boy fourteen years old, not once but whenever he wants it, there is the instant when it's still not yet two o'clock on that July afternoon in 1863, the brigades are in position behind the rail fence, the guns are laid and ready in the woods and the furled flags are already loosened to break out and Pickett himself with his long oiled ringlets and his hat in one hand probably and his sword in the other looking up the hill waiting for Longstreet to give the word and it's all in the balance, it hasn't happened yet, it hasn't even begun yet, it not only hasn't begun yet, but there is still time for it not to begin against that position and those circumstances ..."