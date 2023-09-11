COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 11, 2023

Youngkin pardons Loudoun father

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday that he has pardoned the father of a student who was sexually assaulted in 2021 in the bathroom of her Loudoun County school.

Scott Thomas Smith was convicted of disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice stemming from a June 2021 confrontation at a county school board meeting, weeks after his daughter was sexually assaulted at school.

The case was at the center of Youngkin's push for parents' rights that helped fuel his victory for governor in 2021. Parents' rights continues to be a key emphasis of Youngkin's push for control of the legislature in this fall's elections.

The assailant, a student at Stone Bridge High School, sexually assaulted Smith's daughter in a campus bathroom in May 2021. The assailant was then transferred to the county’s Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another girl at school just five months later.

While a judge later threw out Smith's obstruction of justice conviction, his conviction on the disorderly conduct count was on appeal.

Youngkin said in an interview on Fox News Sunday that he spoke to Smith on Friday, and advised him of the pardon.

"We righted a wrong," Youngkin said. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Remembrance: Gov. Glenn Youngkin heads to Arlington County's Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall on Monday to participate in a Sept. 11 remembrance on the 22nd anniversary.

Loudoun: Youngkin will be in Loudoun County Tuesday for a Parents Matter town hall with Republican Pablo Segura, an entrepreneur. Segura faces Democrat Russet Perry, a former CIA officer and Loudoun prosecutor, in Senate District 31.

VP visit: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Hampton University on Thursday as part of a college tour to highlight issues of importance to students.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Key contest: Charlotte Rene Woods writes that Henrico's District 57 is a key battleground in the fight for the House of Delegates. READ MORE

Special education: Sean Jones reports that parents say Virginia is failing the educational needs of students with disabilities. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the threat of a government shutdown in D.C. could upend Virginia's legislative elections. READ MORE

In memory

Times-Dispatch staffers who were here on Sept. 11, 2001 recount their memories of a tragic day.

Scott Payne, director of audience development, his wife, Yvonne, and daughter, Myah, tell reporter Samuel Parker about the best of days and the worst of days. Myah was born on 9/11. READ MORE

Reporter Michael Martz recalls covering Sept. 11 and its aftermath, and the honor of writing about “a savvy businesswoman with an artist's soul and a passion for life.” READ MORE

Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro, then the paper's chief state government reporter, recalls "the day Virginia politics changed forever." READ MORE

I write about how the newsroom mobilized to cover the tragedy and then word came of a loss that hit close to home. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Anna Bryson reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a new plan to address issues with Virginia’s K-12 education system, namely pandemic-related learning loss and chronic absenteeism. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that Youngkin says the state will help with Richmond's billion-plus-dollar effort to keep heavy rains from pushing sewage into the James River. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MONDAY TRIVIA

When was the groundbreaking for the Pentagon?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"He should never have been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on his pardon of Scott Thomas Smith

TRIVIA ANSWER