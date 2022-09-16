Richmond Politics 09/16/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 16, 2022

VCU's atonement

Eric Kolenich reports that on Friday Virginia Commonwealth University acknowledged wrongs - recent and historic.

The school announced it will pay nearly $1 million to the family of Adam Oakes as part of a settlement in response to Oakes' death in a 2021 fraternity hazing incident. The agreement, approved Friday in Fairfax County Circuit Court, includes a number of commitments from VCU to reform its approach to overseeing fraternities and sororities.

Separately, Kolenich reports, VCU acknowledged its "grave injustice" against Black patients, apologizing for grave robbing and discarding of bodies in the 1800s and for the 1968 transplant of laborer Bruce Tucker's heart that was taken without his consent or his family's.

The story became the focus of the 2020 book "The Organ Thieves" by former Richmond Times-Dispatch journalist Chip Jones. VCU assigned the book to its freshmen this year. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Youngkin in Austin: Next Friday Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes part in the Texas Tribune Festival, a massive weekend gathering of prominent speakers. Youngkin sits for a chat moderated by David Drucker, a senior correspondent at The Washington Examiner.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Abortion and inflation: Michael Martz reports that the key issues are twin whirlpools for candidates in Virginia's closely watched congressional contests. READ MORE

Transgender policies: Nathaniel Cline and Sarah Vogelsong of the Virginia Mercury report that the Youngkin administration has rewritten model policies on treatment of transgender students in order to emphasize parents' rights.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that The Richmond Mercury (no relation) was published for only three years, from September 1972 until September 1975, but nearly a half-century on, people still talk about it. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that the British royal family, like the U.S., needs to atone for slavery. READ MORE

GOVERNOR'S TRAVELS

Dave Ress reports that Virginia State Police officers incurred $18,376.93 of expenses through August as Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled out of state for unofficial business – but none of that was for trips to support Republican political candidates.

The expenses, for eight trips between March and August described as personal, covered Executive Protection Unit officers’ travel expenses, the Virginia State Police reported in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The governor reimbursed the EPU expenses for his political trips when the officers incurred travel costs because of overnight stays.

State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said governors in recent years have not reimbursed the State Police for EPU expenses when traveling on personal business.

The governor's out of state trips to boost candidates for governor have led to increased scrutiny of his travel and increased speculation that Youngkin is seriously considering a bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Youngkin says Democrats’ criticism is partisan politics.

“I paid for and will continue to pay for my political travel as well as the expenses on those trips related to the Executive Protection Unit's travel, not because I have to but because it’s the right thing to do," Youngkin said in a statement, noting that he also donates his $175,000 a year salary. READ MORE

In the latest installment of Governor's Travels, Youngkin campaigned in Nevada Thursday with Joe Lombardo, the GOP candidate for governor.

There's no word on whether the governor has come across Brobdingnagians or Houyhnhnms in his travels, but at his height, some folks might look Lilliputian.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Michael Martz reports on efforts to preserve the history and legacy of Central State Hospital, founded in 1870 as the world's first mental institution for Black people. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's chief transformation officer is calling for a redesign of state mental health services. READ MORE

.• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Virginia has launched a statewide clean energy financing program. READ MORE

• Colleen Curran reports that as the RVA Street Art Festival returns this weekend there is controversy about murals that are being painted over. READ MORE

“The light in all of this is that Virginia Commonwealth University is now making changes to prevent what happened to Adam from happening to anyone else in the future."

- Adam Oakes' family

