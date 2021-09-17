 Skip to main content
Richmond Politics 09/17/21
COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 17, 2021

 

20210918_MET_LIFE_BB07 (copy)

Participants in the Virginia March for Life sing the national anthem outside the state Capitol in Richmond.

ABORTION ISSUE AT CENTER STAGE

The new Texas law that essentially bars abortions at six weeks has renewed national focus on the issue. About six weeks before Virginia elects its next governor, a Texas-style law does not appear to be in the offing here, but abortion is taking center stage in the tightening contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Patrick Wilson reports that on Friday, as early voting commenced around the state, hundreds of people demonstrated at the state Capitol at the third annual Virginia March for Life, calling for an end to abortion and urging like-minded Virginians to get to the polls. READ MORE

As Mel Leonor reports, Youngkin said Thursday night in his first debate with McAuliffe that while he opposes abortion he would not sign a measure like the new Texas law. Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in jeopardy. He also said the Texas bill was "unworkable and confusing."

Youngkin said a "pain threshold bill" banning abortions at the point a fetus can feel pain - sometimes deemed to be 20 weeks - "would be appropriate."

McAuliffe said he backs a woman's right to make her own reproductive decisions "up through the second trimester." He also indicated he would support a measure to make it easier for a woman to get a third-trimester abortion if her life is in danger. He said some rural areas do not have three doctors to sign off on the procedure in such a circumstance as is now required. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Redistricting: At Monday's meeting the new commission expects to review separate proposed maps of House districts and Senate districts from mapmakers aligned with Democrats and mapmakers aligned with Republicans. 

Next debate: Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe face off again Sept. 28 in a debate sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

 

McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate (copy)

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, a Democrat, and Republican Glenn Youngkin greet each other at the start of their debate Thursday at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tight race: A new poll from The Washington Post and GMU's Schar School has Terry McAuliffe 50, Glenn Youngkin 47 among likely voters. Check out the numbers on the D.C. exurbs in the story from Greg Schneider, Laura Vozzella, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin. 

Vaccination rates: Sabrina Moreno reports that among 12-to-17-year-olds in Richmond, white kids have up to three times the vaccination rates of Black children. READ MORE

VCU enrollment: Eric Kolenich reports that it's down 2%; President Michael Rao cites the pandemic's effect on low-income families. READ MORE

Staffing crisis: Frank Green reports that the Department of Corrections says it's their worst ever. READ MORE

20210927_MBZ_COVR_BB04 (copy)

This panoramic view of East Broad Street in Richmond shows Old City Hall, left, the new Virginia General Assembly Building, center and the new legislative parking deck at right. The state Capitol is seen behind Old City Hall.

 IN OTHER NEWS

'Every corner under construction': Michael Martz reports that there are big plans in the works on Capitol Square, with a lot of moving parts. READ MORE

Afghan resettlement: Martz reports that as the operation near Dulles draws down, thousands are still waiting to reach the U.S. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that Richmond wrote its way into inequity. Richmond Racial Equity Essays seeks to show us the way out. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

20210918_MET_CLASSROOM_ER_02 (copy)

Mary Munford Elementary School fourth grade teacher Crystal Clark shows off what she has purchased for her classroom with the $25,000 she won in the CIA Mission Possible Classroom Transformation. This is the first year of the program, part of the CIA's ongoing efforts to strengthen STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) education. The classroom transformation program is sponsored by the CIA and managed by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education.

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who is the only president in the last 120 years who did not have a college degree?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“She was the type of bus driver we all wish we had. She touched so many lives."

- Angie Adams, a Chesterfield schools parent, on Dawn Marie Harris, who drove a Chesterfield school bus for 19 years and died Sept. 5, at age 54, of COVID-19 complications 

 

TRIVIA ANSWER

President Harry Truman studied bookkeeping at a business college and later took law classes at night school, but never earned a degree.

 

