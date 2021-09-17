Richmond Politics 09/17/21

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
September 17, 2021
ABORTION ISSUE AT CENTER STAGE
The new Texas law that essentially bars abortions at six weeks has renewed national focus on the issue. About six weeks before Virginia elects its next governor, a Texas-style law does not appear to be in the offing here, but abortion is taking center stage in the tightening contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.
Patrick Wilson reports that on Friday, as early voting commenced around the state, hundreds of people demonstrated at the state Capitol at the third annual Virginia March for Life, calling for an end to abortion and urging like-minded Virginians to get to the polls. READ MORE
As Mel Leonor reports, Youngkin said Thursday night in his first debate with McAuliffe that while he opposes abortion he would not sign a measure like the new Texas law. Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in jeopardy. He also said the Texas bill was "unworkable and confusing."
Youngkin said a "pain threshold bill" banning abortions at the point a fetus can feel pain - sometimes deemed to be 20 weeks - "would be appropriate."
McAuliffe said he backs a woman's right to make her own reproductive decisions "up through the second trimester." He also indicated he would support a measure to make it easier for a woman to get a third-trimester abortion if her life is in danger. He said some rural areas do not have three doctors to sign off on the procedure in such a circumstance as is now required. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Redistricting: At Monday's meeting the new commission expects to review separate proposed maps of House districts and Senate districts from mapmakers aligned with Democrats and mapmakers aligned with Republicans.
Next debate: Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe face off again Sept. 28 in a debate sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tight race: A new poll from The Washington Post and GMU's Schar School has Terry McAuliffe 50, Glenn Youngkin 47 among likely voters. Check out the numbers on the D.C. exurbs in the story from Greg Schneider, Laura Vozzella, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin.
Vaccination rates: Sabrina Moreno reports that among 12-to-17-year-olds in Richmond, white kids have up to three times the vaccination rates of Black children. READ MORE
VCU enrollment: Eric Kolenich reports that it's down 2%; President Michael Rao cites the pandemic's effect on low-income families. READ MORE
Staffing crisis: Frank Green reports that the Department of Corrections says it's their worst ever. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'Every corner under construction': Michael Martz reports that there are big plans in the works on Capitol Square, with a lot of moving parts. READ MORE
• Afghan resettlement: Martz reports that as the operation near Dulles draws down, thousands are still waiting to reach the U.S. READ MORE
• Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that Richmond wrote its way into inequity. Richmond Racial Equity Essays seeks to show us the way out. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Who is the only president in the last 120 years who did not have a college degree?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“She was the type of bus driver we all wish we had. She touched so many lives."
- Angie Adams, a Chesterfield schools parent, on Dawn Marie Harris, who drove a Chesterfield school bus for 19 years and died Sept. 5, at age 54, of COVID-19 complications
TRIVIA ANSWER
President Harry Truman studied bookkeeping at a business college and later took law classes at night school, but never earned a degree.