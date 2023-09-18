COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 18, 2023

Gibson's donations

Susanna Gibson, the Henrico Democrat whose sex videos with her husband made national news, raised nearly $600,000 from July 1 through Aug. 31, the third-highest total for any candidate for the House of Delegates, according to campaign finance reports posted by the Virginia Public Access Project.

The reporting period ended 11 days before The Washington Post first reported that Gibson and her husband performed sex acts online and asked viewers for “tips.”

But the fundraising numbers underscore how much Democrats already have invested in the nurse practitioner's campaign in House District 57 against Republican David Owen, former part owner of Boone Homes.

Henrico push: On Monday evening Gov. Glenn Youngkin brings his Secure Your Vote bus tour to Henrico County to boost three GOP candidates in competitive contests: Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who faces Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg in Senate District 16; David Owen, who faces Democrat Susanna Gibson in House District 57 and Riley Shaia, who faces Del. Rodney Willett in House District 58.

Early voting: Early in-person voting begins this coming Friday, Sept. 22.

Marquee matchup: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that two familiar faces to Henrico voters - Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, are facing off in Senate District 16, a pivotal contest for control of the chamber.

COVID boosters: Eric Kolenich offers seven things to know about the new COVID boosters in Virginia.

Bell's new role: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that outgoing Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is joining the Attorney General's Office.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that in working to right Virginia's K-12 education system, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is running out of excuses to blame his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam.

VCU: Eric Kolenich reports that Virginia Commonwealth University's financial shortfall dipped to $20 million, thanks to a boost in the state budget and a large freshman class.

Long before she was a political commentator and host of podcasts and TV shows - including a stint on MSNBC - Krystal Ball was a 28-year-old Democratic candidate for Congress in Virginia's 1st District.

Weeks before that 2010 election - which Ball would lose to Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st - a conservative blog posted racy photos taken six years before of Ball and her then-husband at a holiday party. Suffice to say that some photos of Ball - who was fully clothed - involved simulated acts with a sex toy.

To be clear, we're not equating the Krystal Ball images - in which fully clothed people, not long out of college, simulated sex acts - with Virginia's scandal of the moment. But it's instructive to revisit what Ball said at the time.

Ball said that while the photos were "in poor taste," she was being judged on a double standard. She noted that Republican Scott Brown had posed nude in Cosmopolitan Magazine at 22, years before he was elected to the Massachusetts legislature and the U.S. Senate.

Ball also asserted that times were changing.

"Society has to accept that women of my generation have sexual lives that are going to leak into the public sphere," Ball said in a statement. She added: "This is a reality that has to be faced, or many young women in my generation will not be able to run for office."

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Ball said her decision to proceed with the contest was not just about the 1st District congressional race.

"There are going to be a lot of other young people stepping up to run who have some photos that they're maybe not that proud of in their past," she said. "And I wanted to make sure that I came out and said, 'You know what? If you have some stupid photos in your past it's OK, you can still run for office.' "

Fast forward 13 years.

Most leading Virginia Democrats have maintained radio silence on Henrico Democrat Susanna Gibson since news broke that she and her husband had performed sexual acts on the internet - and solicited "tips" for performing certain acts.

But a number of organizations that back progressive women candidates - from Emily's List to the Virginia Chapter of the National Organization for Women - have reaffirmed their support for Gibson, particularly citing her abortion-rights stance.

Meantime, Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, called on Democratic leaders to criticize Gibson.

"The internet is afire w/ news of Democrat @SusannaSGibson moonlighting as an amateur porn star," Anderson posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Virginians expect every silent Dem to condemn the fatal character flaws that render her ineligible for service in Mr. Jefferson's Virginia State Capitol."

(Two hundred twenty one years ago, Mr. Jefferson had to deal with his own September Surprise. In the Richmond Recorder of Sept. 1, 1802, James Callender broke the news that President Thomas Jefferson had fathered children with Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman at Monticello. Callender's account dished on "the man whom it delighteth the people to honor.")

As for the Gibson story, its impact on her closely contested race with Republican David Owen in Henrico's House District 57 is not yet clear.

The voters will have the last word - and it could be a photo finish.

• Dave Ress reports on the "alarming" conditions for tenants at the Glenwood Farms apartment complex in Henrico County. Henrico inspectors have found approximately 1,800 violations of building code violations since a New Jersey-based owner bought the complex in 2018.

• Michael Martz reports the State Corporation Commission - which regulates utilities, insurance companies and banks - soon may be unable to rule on cases.

• Eric Kolenich reports VCU got $465 million in research funds last year, another record.

• Em Holter offers a history of Richmond referendums and recalls the fall of Apostle Town.

Sunday was Constitution Day, marking the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. How many men signed the Constitution?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We're eight or nine days away and we've not even been able to see the House pass the most basic defense appropriations bills. I hope and pray that Speaker McCarthy will say, 'Hey, I'm going to throw over the far right and I'm going to put together a bipartisan effort with the Democrats and mainstream Republicans to keep the government funded. I think that would get, again, 350, 400 votes."

- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on CBS's "Face the Nation" on the prospect of a federal government shutdown

