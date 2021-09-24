Richmond Politics 09/24/2021

The turnout was 43% in 2013 when Democrat Terry McAuliffe edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli. It was just 40% when Republicans last won the governorship in 2009, as Bob McDonnell beat Democrat Creigh Deeds.

There are plenty of theories about why Virginia's voter turnout plummets from 70% or 75% in presidential contests to the 40s a year later. Voters surely are worn out after the presidential election shout fest. Another factor is that more than half of Virginia's residents are from other states and other countries, so they're not used to voting in annual elections. The state's voters know more about - and are more invested in - presidential politics than state politics.

Of course, the folks who do take the time to vote on or before election day really do care. All of this means that turnout is the ballgame. Two recent surveys, from The Washington Post and from the University of Mary Washington, indicate that McAuliffe's current Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, has some momentum among likely voters.

The key question, of course, is whose likely voters will materialize.

So that "Who Cares?" headline is not a snide aside, dear reader. It is the key to who will be Virginia's next governor.