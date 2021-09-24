Richmond Politics 09/24/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
September 24, 2021
HAZING ARRESTS IN VCU DEATH
Eric Kolenich reports that Richmond police have arrested eight people and three others were indicted in their investigation of the death of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died at a Delta Chi fraternity party in February. The freshman's family says he was hazed to death with alcohol.
The eight men who were arrested - most of them students at the school - face a misdemeanor charge of unlawful hazing of a student. Two also face charges of purchasing and giving alcohol to a minor.
Kolenich reports that VCU has expelled Delta Chi from campus, and the fraternity's headquarters rescinded the chapter's charter. The school also has said it would ban alcohol at fraternity and sorority events this year and that it would publish the misconduct of its student organizations online.
With students back on campus around the state after COVID shutdowns, the arrests and indictments are sure to resonate far beyond VCU.
Meantime, Oakes' family is trying to cope with their loss.
"He will never graduate from college, never get married, never have kids and never have the chance to grow into the person he was meant to be," said Courtney White, Oakes' cousin. "They stole that from him."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Redistricting: The commission meets again Monday, and takes a deep dive into proposed state Senate districts.
Debate: Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe face off Tuesday in a debate presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and partners.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Shutdown politics: Columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Virginia's candidates for governor are looking for the upside. READ MORE
Proposed pipeline: Holly Prestidge reports that officials in Hanover, Henrico and Louisa counties are fed up with a lack of communication from a company that wants to build a natural gas pipeline. READ MORE
Williams: The columnist writes that Richmond's newest monument celebrates freedom, not oppression. READ MORE
Muslim cemetery: James Scott Baron of the Free Lance-Star reports that Stafford supervisors have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the All Muslim Association of America claiming supervisors engaged in discrimination by denying a proposed cemetery. READ MORE
WHO CARES?
Most Virginians don't care who the state's governor is.
As provocative and dour as that sounds, it's borne out each four years as fewer than 50% of Virginia's registered voters turn out to decide who will lead the state's government.
In 2017, the year of Virginia's first big anti-Trump backlash, 47.6% of the state's registered voters went to the polls as Democrat Ralph Northam was elected governor, beating Republican Ed Gillespie by about 9 percentage points. Mind you, that was Virginia's best turnout in a contest for governor in 20 years. In 1997, 49.5% turned out as Republican Jim Gilmore beat Democrat Don Beyer.
The turnout was 43% in 2013 when Democrat Terry McAuliffe edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli. It was just 40% when Republicans last won the governorship in 2009, as Bob McDonnell beat Democrat Creigh Deeds.
There are plenty of theories about why Virginia's voter turnout plummets from 70% or 75% in presidential contests to the 40s a year later. Voters surely are worn out after the presidential election shout fest. Another factor is that more than half of Virginia's residents are from other states and other countries, so they're not used to voting in annual elections. The state's voters know more about - and are more invested in - presidential politics than state politics.
Of course, the folks who do take the time to vote on or before election day really do care. All of this means that turnout is the ballgame. Two recent surveys, from The Washington Post and from the University of Mary Washington, indicate that McAuliffe's current Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, has some momentum among likely voters.
The key question, of course, is whose likely voters will materialize.
So that "Who Cares?" headline is not a snide aside, dear reader. It is the key to who will be Virginia's next governor.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mark Robinson reports that amid the national coverage about Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito's disappearance, Keeshae Jacobs' mother says: "None of this stuff was done for my baby." READ MORE
• Mark Bowes reports that the state jail board's agreement with Riverside Regional Jail aims to correct problems that led to inmate deaths, and to hold the jail accountable. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that a Henrico County gas station was hit with a civil penalty for alleged price gouging during a May pipeline shutdown. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Who was appointed a postmaster by President John Quincy Adams and reappointed by President Andrew Jackson, but went down in history for sending a different kind of message?
TRIVIA ANSWER
Abolitionist John Brown was a Pennsylvania postmaster years before he led the raid on the U.S. arsenal at Harper's Ferry.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"My mom was born in 1930 and she didn't get the chance to vote - basic right in this commonwealth - until 1965," after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. "She was a teacher, an educator for 40 years, but she had to wait to vote. My dad was born in 1919. He didn't get a chance to vote until 1965. He was a veteran of World War II, a banker and an elected official as well. We don't want to wait anymore."
- Greta Harris, co-chair of the Virginia Redistricting Commission, urging the panel to give mapmakers guidance in drawing majority-minority and minority-influence districts