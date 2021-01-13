Richmond Politics 1/13

COVID: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia is approaching nearly a million COVID vaccines distributed, but has administered 24% of shots. READ MORE

A SPLIT-SCREEN HERO

Those of us of a certain age, particularly folks from the Washington area, vividly remember another split-screen news day 39 years ago today.

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, 1982, an Air Florida flight left what was then Washington National Airport in a snowstorm. The plane hit the 14th Street Bridge, struck six vehicles and wound up in the icy Potomac. Only five of the 79 people aboard survived. Four people in the vehicles suffered fatal injuries.

Later that same afternoon Washington's Metro subway system sustained its first fatal accident. Three passengers were killed when an Orange Line train derailed.