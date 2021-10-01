Richmond Politics 10/01/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 1, 2021
RECONNECTING JACKSON WARD
Michael Martz reports that an effort is underway to reconnect Richmond's historically Black community of Jackson Ward across an interstate and across a racial divide.
The vibrant community, once known as "the Harlem of the South," was divided by the construction of the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike more than 60 years ago, which paved the way for Interstate 95.
Martz reports that the city proposes to use federal money to plan a different kind of bridge - a block-long deck park - across the interstate to restore the connection between two parts of Jackson Ward that seem worlds apart.
He writes that some see the concept as a form of reparations for the damage done to Jackson Ward by construction of a highway that destroyed more than 900 homes and displaced thousands of Black residents. But others fear the project would speed gentrification, raise costs and displace many more Black residents. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Redistricting: The commission meets again Saturday, hoping to hammer out House and Senate maps ahead of public hearings next week.
Congressional map: The redistricting panel has an Oct. 10 deadline to agree on legislative maps and an Oct. 25 deadline to agree on U.S. House districts.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Threat to Speaker: Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press reports that prosecutors say neo-Nazis planned an attack on a 2020 gun rally at Virginia's state Capitol and discussed assassination of Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. READ MORE
Redistricting: Mel Leonor reports that pressed for time, the Redistricting Commission will likely present an unfinished product to the public next week. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro is on the hunt for details of Glenn Youngkin's turkey shoot. READ MORE
Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that in Richmond equity is a work of art. READ MORE
DEJA REVIEW
The Democratic candidate for governor leads in most public polls, but the Republican nominee surges late. As voters hold a Democratic president responsible muffing a key policy, the low-turnout election becomes an unexpected nail biter settled by the Fairfax returns.
If this scenario sounds familiar, it played out in 2013, when Democrat Terry McAuliffe edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli for governor by 2.5 percentage points.
Eight years ago Cuccinelli closed fast amid the flawed rollout of Obamacare. This year, as McAuliffe seeks another term in the Executive Mansion against Republican Glenn Youngkin, President Joe Biden's approval rating has taken a hit amid what critics in both parties called a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Granted, there are key differences between Virginia's 2013 and 2021 elections.
* Eight years ago, Cuccinelli's campaign ran out of money. He famously said in his concession speech that "despite being outspent by an unprecedented $15 million, this race came down to the wire because of Obamacare." Money is no problem for Youngkin, the former private equity executive. Through August McAuliffe and Youngkin had combined to raise $66 million and Youngkin had plowed more than $16 million of his own money into his campaign.
* Youngkin is more popular than Cuccinelli. Eight years ago the conservative attorney general's approval ratings were under water. In a Monmouth University poll out Sept. 27, both Youngkin and McAuliffe had net positive favorability ratings, though more than a quarter of registered voters had no opinion of either candidate.
* In his first two runs for governor - in 2009 and in 2013 - McAuliffe had no record in elective office. Some saw him as an interloper, a Friend of Bill who was crashing the party. Now he's a known quantity with a record that Virginians can assess for good or for ill. This time Youngkin is the one with no record, leaving voters to decide whether he's too untested, or a breath of fresh air.
* McAuliffe benefits from two key factors that were not nearly as pronounced in 2013 - the state's rapidly changing demographics and the Trump factor. Both could boost the Democrat in Virginia's big suburbs Nov. 2.
Lastly, remember that Virginia is famously contrarian in elections for governor.
Since Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, Virginia has almost always followed a presidential election by electing a governor from the opposing party a year later. The "Virginia Curse" has played out in 10 of Virginia's last 11 elections for governor.
Historically, that's a boost for Youngkin. Of course the candidate who broke the streak was McAuliffe, who beat Cuccinelli the year after President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won re-election.
On Nov. 2 we'll see whether the Macker can reverse the curse again.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Afghan refugees. Michael Martz reports that the focus is shifting away from Dulles to Philadelphia as Afghan refugee flights prepare to resume. READ MORE
• Robertson steps down. Ben Finley of The Associated Press reports that Pat Robertson, 91, is stepping down as host of "The 700 Club." Robertson sought the GOP presidential nomination in 1988. READ MORE
• Vaccinations. Kenya Hunter reports that most Richmond Public Schools staff and city workers are vaccinated, but terminations loom for those out of compliance. READ MORE
• Language acccess: Sabrina Moreno reports that a court required the Virginia Department of Corrections to create a language access policy. It took nine months to go into effect. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
One of John Brown's raiders who was killed at Harper's Ferry in 1859 left a widow who remarried. She would become the grandmother of what famed poet?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“There was a structure in the way this commission was put together that made this challenging to begin with, with no way to break ties when we enter into a loggerhead. Then we have self-inflicted wounds, in picking two attorneys, two map drawers, not being willing to do subcommittees. Now we’re down to a day, still have multiple regions to cover, and we’re sort of stuck. Whether we get done tomorrow is a big question mark.”
Greta Harris, co-chair of the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which is trying to produce proposed maps of state Senate and House of Delegates districts ahead of public hearings next week.
TRIVIA ASWER
Lewis Leary, a harness maker from Ohio, was fatally shot at Harper's Ferry. His widow, Mary, went on to marry Charles Langston. Their grandson was Langston Hughes. Author Tony Horwitz told the story in his 2011 book "Midnight Rising: John Brown and the Raid that Sparked the Civil War."