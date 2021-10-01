Richmond Politics 10/01/2021

Granted, there are key differences between Virginia's 2013 and 2021 elections.

* Eight years ago, Cuccinelli's campaign ran out of money. He famously said in his concession speech that "despite being outspent by an unprecedented $15 million, this race came down to the wire because of Obamacare." Money is no problem for Youngkin, the former private equity executive. Through August McAuliffe and Youngkin had combined to raise $66 million and Youngkin had plowed more than $16 million of his own money into his campaign.

* Youngkin is more popular than Cuccinelli. Eight years ago the conservative attorney general's approval ratings were under water. In a Monmouth University poll out Sept. 27, both Youngkin and McAuliffe had net positive favorability ratings, though more than a quarter of registered voters had no opinion of either candidate.

* In his first two runs for governor - in 2009 and in 2013 - McAuliffe had no record in elective office. Some saw him as an interloper, a Friend of Bill who was crashing the party. Now he's a known quantity with a record that Virginians can assess for good or for ill. This time Youngkin is the one with no record, leaving voters to decide whether he's too untested, or a breath of fresh air.