Richmond Politics 10/07/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 7, 2022

WEEDING OUT ALCOHOL?

Eric Kolenich reports that the number of Virginia Commonwealth University students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has plummeted 93% in the past five years, according to the school's annual crime report.

One possible reason: Some students switched from drinking alcohol to smoking cannabis, which last year became legal for Virginia adults 21 and over to possess in small amounts.

"Way more people smoke weed than drink," said Nikolett Kormos, a freshman studying physical therapy.

In 2015, there were 621 liquor law violations on VCU's Monroe Park campus. By 2021, the number of liquor violations sank to 59.

Kolenich notes that there are multiple potential factors here, such as a 2020 change in how VCU responds to noise, drug and alcohol violations in its dormitories. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

2nd District debate: Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, square off Wednesday in an Virginia Beach in a lunchtime debate sponsored by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Graduation rates: Jess Nocera reports that 92.1% of Virginia's public high school class of 2022 graduated. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's bid to restore SCC oversight of Virginia utilities pits GOP against GOP. READ MORE

Ad contract: Patrick Wilson reports that Democratic leaders want the inspector general to investigate how the political media firm that works for Gov. Glenn Youngkin landed a $268,600 state contract for a tourism ad that features Youngkin. READ MORE

Executive Mansion: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that the Youngkins plan further access to a memorial garden at the Executive Mansion that recalls enslaved workers. READ MORE

Fraud: Mark Bowes reports that Richmond developer Moe Mathews got 3.4 years for defrauding $1.1 million in COVID relief funds. READ MORE

OLD SCHOOL

Virginia's Republican governor hailed the news that nearly nine of 10 Virginia public school students had graduated on time.

“Behind these positive statistics are students, parents, teachers, counselors, and other educators who worked together to accomplish great things,” the governor said in a statement. “I congratulate all of these dedicated students, parents, and educators for their commitment to success, no matter the obstacles.

"The old saying remains true: ‘to get a great job you need a great education.’ More and more Virginia students are putting in the hard work, and getting that education. I applaud our students, parents, and teachers for making this progress possible.”

The governor's superintendent of public instruction chimed in with her own congratulatory grace note.

Gov. Bob McDonnell issued that statement on Oct. 8, 2013.

Fast forward nine years. As Jess Nocera reports, the Youngkin administration quietly released graduation rates this week that showed 92.1% of public high school students graduated on time, slightly down from the 93% figure for 2021, but higher than the class of 2019's pre-pandemic graduation rate of 91.5%.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not release a statement. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow did not respond to our request for comment.

Why the radio silence?

Maybe the administration doubts the numbers. Remember that on Sept. 22, Youngkin and Balow dismissed other state figures that found 89% of Virginia's public schools are fully accredited — a decrease of just 3 percentage points from 2019, before the pandemic. Youngkin said at the time that the accreditation ratings indicated “a broken accountability system" and did not reflect "catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students."

OK, so maybe Team Youngkin thinks the graduation rates are hinky, too. But isn't it possible to tip your hat to the grads, without endorsing the methodology that wasn't of their making?

After all - as we know from standardized tests - assessments don't have to be all or nothing. Take McDonnell, for instance. He'd be the first to tell you that his tenure in the Executive Mansion was a Sergio Leone film - the good the bad and the ugly. But, to borrow an educational term, he wasn't SOL forever.

And that McDonnell statement praising the graduating students' efforts? That was old school.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, says he wants answers from state election officials about the sudden backlog of 107,000 voter registration applications. READ MORE

• On Monday the Kroger store in Short Pump will eliminate single-use plastic bags. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

TRIVIA ANSWER

