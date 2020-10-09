Richmond Politics 10/09

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 9, 2020

Power Play

Patrick Wilson reports on how Dominion wound up a winner on the Clean Economy Act, a measure that was intended to diminish its influence.

In an in-depth piece, produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network, Wilson reports: "By doubling the size of its lobbying corps and tapping its long-standing relationships with legislative leaders and Gov. Ralph Northam, the utility secured in the Clean Economy Act the right to build its top priority: a massive offshore wind farm set to be the most expensive utility project in Virginia history."

Wilson details how: "At the behest of Dominion, records show, a senior Northam administration official made last-minute changes to the legislation that increased the wind project’s price tag by an estimated $2.5 billion."