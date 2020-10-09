 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Politics 10/09
0 comments

Richmond Politics 10/09

  • 0

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 9, 2020

propublica2_final1.png (copy)

 

Power Play

Patrick Wilson reports on how Dominion wound up a winner on the Clean Economy Act, a measure that was intended to diminish its influence.

In an in-depth piece, produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network, Wilson reports: "By doubling the size of its lobbying corps and tapping its long-standing relationships with legislative leaders and Gov. Ralph Northam, the utility secured in the Clean Economy Act the right to build its top priority: a massive offshore wind farm set to be the most expensive utility project in Virginia history."

Wilson details how: "At the behest of Dominion, records show, a senior Northam administration official made last-minute changes to the legislation that increased the wind project’s price tag by an estimated $2.5 billion."

Wilson reports that state regulators estimate a typical residential customer will pay nearly $70 more per month for the same amount of electricity by the end of the decade. About 40% of that increase is tied to the new law. READ MORE

What's Next?

Registration deadline: Tuesday is the last day to sign up.

Final Senate debate: Sen. Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade meet Tuesday evening in Richmond.

Another for LG?: Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax NAACP, says he'll have a "major announcement" Tuesday evening.

 

Freitas and Spanberger (copy)

What We're Talking About

7th District: Michael Martz reports that outside spending is growing in the race between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Del. Nick FreitasREAD MORE

Coaxing COVID tests: Eric Kolenich reports that some colleges prod students with punishment, others with rewards. READ MORE

RPS transportation worker dies: Kenya Hunter reports that Richmond's  school superintendent says the employee had tested positive for COVID-19.  READ MORE

Schapiro on VP debate: Columnist says it might have given Virginians PTSD. READ MORE

 

'I Don't Mean Maybe'

Virginia is not the only state working to replace a Confederate in the Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol. For instance, Florida has approved a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune, a prominent African American educator and civil rights leader, to replace that of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith

Arkansas is replacing both of its statues in the collection, one of which features Uriah Milton Rose, a judge who was a Confederate loyalist. Arkansas' two new statues will depict civil rights leader Daisy Bates and famed singer and songwriter Johnny Cash.

Virginia has seemingly endless possibilities to replace Robert E. Lee, as the suggestions submitted so far show: civil rights leaders, presidents, war heroes, educators, pioneers of all kinds.

If Virginia wanted to follow Arkansas' example and choose a musician, there is a galaxy of stars to consider, from country's Carter Family to Ella Fitzgerald, the first lady of song. And who could belt a tune like Patsy Cline?

You want singers, Virginia's got singers. How about Pearl BaileyRuth Brown, Roy Clark, D'Angelo, Steve Earle, Missy ElliottBruce Hornsby, Shirley MacLaine, Jason Mraz, Wayne Newton, Kate Smith, Trey SongzRalph Stanley and Pharrell Williams?

Let's see. The U.S. Capitol's rules say the honoree must be deceased. Virginia's commission says it will consider factors such as "association with significant events" and "association with significant ideals, writings, and/or intellectual thought."

Those considerations could point us to a consensus choice.

In 1956, Norfolk's very own Gene Vincent recorded "Be-Bop-a-Lula." The rest is history.

In Other News

• Mark Robinson reports an RTD-CNU poll shows incumbent Levar Stoney leading Richmond's mayoral race, but 30% are undecided. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that Central State, a mental facility in Dinwiddie County, is considering mass testing to control a COVID-19 outbreak. READ MORE

• Frank Green reports that a man arrested for carrying gun during Richmond protest was wanted in a New York City shooting. READ MORE

• John Reid Blackwell reports on entrepreneurs sharing their pandemic survival stories. READ MORE

 

Friday Trivia

Eddie Van Halen's death this week at 65 is a reminder of how few rock stars have lived deep into the bonus round. Fortunately, there are a few exceptions. Which charter member of the hall Rock & Roll of Fame lived to 90? Scroll down for the answer.

Photo of the Week

20201006_MET_POSTAL_BB01

Police tape wrapped outdoor mailboxes at the Westhampton Post Office in Richmond early this week. Westhampton was among area post offices reporting possible mail tampering.

 

 

Trivia Answer

1102_POD_Mosque

Chuck Berry, who died at 90 in 2017, played a sold-out Richmond show in 1989 at what was then the Mosque. Among those in attendance was Gov. Gerald L. Baliles, to whom Berry dedicated “Rock and Roll Music.”

 

Quote of the Week

"As an Army veteran, I know that wars fought by committee are losing battles."

- Gov. Ralph Northam, urging legislative leaders to preserve his flexibility in dispensing federal CARES Act funds amid the pandemic

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond
Top Workplaces

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond

  • 1 min to read

The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News