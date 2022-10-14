Richmond Politics 10/14/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 14, 2022

OCTOBER REPRISE

Michael Martz reports that a Democratic delegate angered her party's leaders Friday by gift-wrapping new talking points for GOP candidates in Northern Virginia's two closely fought congressional contests.

In an interview with Washington's ABC affiliate, WJLA, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said that in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's model policies on transgender students, she wants to reintroduce legislation she first promoted in 2020 to expand the definition of child abuse and neglect to include retaliation against children over their sexual orientation and gender identity.

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the legislature.

Republican candidates, who have adopted Youngkin's parents' rights push, seized on Guzman's pronouncement by alleging that Democrats want to expose parents to potential criminal charges if they don't affirm their children's gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Using Child Protective Services to intimidate and threaten parents is abhorrent,” said Hung Cao, a Republican challenging Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, in a Loudoun County-based district already roiled by culture wars in its public school system.

Wexton disavowed Guzman's gambit, as did Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who faces Republican Yesli Vega.

“I absolutely do not want to lock up parents and don’t support this proposal," Wexton said.

Spanberger added: “I don’t support this legislation, and it does not have a path forward in the General Assembly."

Guzman sought to clarify her stance on Twitter, saying the 2020 measure would have applied to parents or other caregivers for inflicting, or threatening to inflict "a physical or mental injury" on the basis of a child's gender identity or sexual orientation. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT

Oregon campaign trail: Gov. Glenn Youngkin heads to Oregon on Tuesday to campaign with Christine Drazan, who is trying to become the state's first Republican governor in 35 years. She faces Democrat Tina Kotek, who is the former House speaker, and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running as an independent.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

FOIA win: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that a General District Court judge in Richmond ruled on Friday in favor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, finding that under the Freedom of Information Act the Youngkin administration had to describe the subject matter of withheld emails. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that it's a spooky time in Virginia politics - and it's not yet Halloween. READ MORE

Energy fund: Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin will ask the General Assembly to establish a $10 million innovation fund for advanced energy projects. READ MORE

The tourism ad: Patrick Wilson reports that records show top aides to Gov. Glenn Youngkin were unhappy with tourism officials choosing the governor's political firm for a state ad featuring Youngkin. READ MORE

Not at your command: Michael Phillips reports that an ESPN investigation digs into Dan Snyder and details the Commanders' failed effort to get taxpayer money for a Virginia stadium. READ MORE

Reynolds on the rise: Eric Kolenich reports that after a decade of contraction, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College is growing again. READ MORE

NOT THAT BAYWATCH

There's more to watching the bay than David Hasselhoff or Pamela Anderson ever knew.

Dave Ress set out on the James River this week with folks from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to learn about efforts to help the Bay from way upstream. Along the way they encountered an eel, a regal eagle, some fat male blue crabs, small shad and a spot - 80 miles from the Bay.

Ress reports that long after cleaning up its act with Kepone, the insecticide that Allied Chemical dumped from 1966 to 1974, Hopewell, the small city at the confluence of the Appomattox and James rivers, has been focused on keeping runoff from rainstorms from flowing into those streams.

The foundation says it hopes the legislature will do more next year to combat stormwater runoff and agricultural runoff, two major contributors to pollution in the Bay. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Michael Martz reports that for some, Richmond-area congressional contests in the 1st and 4th districts are "an afterthought" compared with the tight races in the 2nd, 7th and 10th districts. READ MORE

• Martz reports that Aubrey Layne is challenging Richmond and Hampton Roads to collaborate, on areas from airports to rail, from I-64 to pharmaceuticals, from bike trails to offshore wind. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that respiratory viruses in children are on the rise in Richmond. READ MORE

• Jess Nocera reports that Richmond Public Schools is looking to combat the low Latino graduation rate at George Wythe High School. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the first president to travel outside the U.S. while in office?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We already have laws on the books to protect children from abuse and neglect, for whatever reason. We don’t need a new bill or a new reason. It’s a distraction, and an unnecessary one."

- House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, responding to the proposal by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William.

TRIVIA ANSWER