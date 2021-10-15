Richmond Politics 10/15/2021

That left the dueling mapmakers to fill in their own versions of the 1st, 2nd and 7th districts. While the consultants' proposed maps are merely preliminary, they appear to be bad news for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Under both mapmakers' proposals, Spanberger's safety valve appears to evaporate.

Spanberger narrowly won two elections in the 7th District by carrying western Henrico and western Chesterfield by big enough margins to make up for her losses in the district's eight rural counties. Under the mapmakers' proposals, the 7th District no longer includes the Richmond area. It becomes an outer Washington district that stretches from Winchester to parts of Price William and Stafford counties.

Both mapmakers - Democratic and Republican - would move a big chunk of Spanberger's base - at least 235,000 Chesterfield voters - into a new Republican-leaning 5th District that extends to Southside localities on the North Carolina line. McEachin's 4th District would retain at least 106,000 votes in eastern Chesterfield.

Both mapmakers would balkanize Henrico County, putting at least 200,000 of its voters in the 1st District, now represented by Republican Rob Wittman, at least 88,000 Henrico voters in McEachin's 4th District and nearly 25,000 Henrico voters in the 5th, now represented by Republican Bob Good.