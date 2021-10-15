Richmond Politics 10/15/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 15, 2021
WILL VIRGINIA RESTORE PAROLE?
Patrick Wilson reports that the question of whether Virginia will bring back broader access to parole is one of the issues that could be decided in the Nov. 2 elections.
Wilson reports that Democrat Terry McAuliffe has indicated willingness to support expanded parole should he get the chance to serve a second term as governor. GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin won't say whether he would support or oppose reinstating parole, but he has said his focus would be on restoring respect for victims.
Virginia created parole in 1942 and abolished it in 1995 under Gov. George Allen, passing a "truth in sentencing" law among other criminal justice measures in an effort to reduce high crime rates.
Wilson notes that advocates for expanded parole eligibility say prisoners who have been rehabilitated and are no threat to public safety remain in prisons where taxpayers foot expensive bills for incarceration. Opponents of restoring parole say the truth in sentencing law and others helped reduce violent crime and offered clarity for victims and for jurors.
The scandal over the parole board adds to the debate. A state watchdog agency found that the parole board, then under the leadership of chairwoman Adrianne Bennett - appointed by McAuliffe - violated law and policy in the process used for release of some people on parole. READ MORE
THE 'ARK' OF HISTORY
On May 2, 1808, President Thomas Jefferson wrote two letters - one to his friend Tadeusz Kosciuszko, a Polish engineer who had served as a colonel in the Revolutionary War, and the other to John Armstrong, minister to France. In both letters Jefferson made the same crucial point about governance: "great innovations should not be forced on slender majorities."
Imagine what Jefferson would have said about an evenly divided, bipartisan redistricting commission trying to redraw 140 legislative districts from scratch. With no structural mechanism to settle partisan disputes, the commission resembled Noah's Ark - two co-chairs, two sets of lawyers, two sets of mapmakers.
The result was gridlock. Following last Friday's meltdown, the commission has apparently left the task of drawing legislative districts to the state Supreme Court.
(Speaking of Noah, there's an old saw about the definition of a camel - a horse made by a committee.)
OK, enough ark snark.
The commission's co-chairs, Democrat Greta Harris and Republican Mackenzie Babichenko, are taking a different tack in trying to arrive at a working map of the state's congressional districts ahead of the panel's Oct. 25 deadline. The commission's leaders directed the mapmakers to leave the 3rd and 4th districts, represented by Democratic Reps. Bobby Scott and Don McEachin, basically intact. They told the GOP mapmaker to sketch out three districts for largely Republican Southwest and Southside and they told the Democratic mapmaker to plot out three districts in largely Democratic Northern Virginia.
That left the dueling mapmakers to fill in their own versions of the 1st, 2nd and 7th districts. While the consultants' proposed maps are merely preliminary, they appear to be bad news for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Under both mapmakers' proposals, Spanberger's safety valve appears to evaporate.
Spanberger narrowly won two elections in the 7th District by carrying western Henrico and western Chesterfield by big enough margins to make up for her losses in the district's eight rural counties. Under the mapmakers' proposals, the 7th District no longer includes the Richmond area. It becomes an outer Washington district that stretches from Winchester to parts of Price William and Stafford counties.
Both mapmakers - Democratic and Republican - would move a big chunk of Spanberger's base - at least 235,000 Chesterfield voters - into a new Republican-leaning 5th District that extends to Southside localities on the North Carolina line. McEachin's 4th District would retain at least 106,000 votes in eastern Chesterfield.
Both mapmakers would balkanize Henrico County, putting at least 200,000 of its voters in the 1st District, now represented by Republican Rob Wittman, at least 88,000 Henrico voters in McEachin's 4th District and nearly 25,000 Henrico voters in the 5th, now represented by Republican Bob Good.
Some Democrats on the commission already are howling that blue-trending Chesterfield and Henrico have nothing in common with Southside localities like Halifax and Danville. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, went full Hall & Oates on Thursday. (I can't go for that. No can do.)
Of course, these configurations might never materialize. Remember, the commission would need a supermajority - 12 of its 16 members - to approve a map and send it to the General Assembly for its consideration. As yet we haven't seen anything approaching that kind of consensus.
If the process bogs down again along partisan lines, leaving the Supremes to draw Virginia's new congressional map, remember this anecdote from Richard Norton Smith's biography of Nelson Rockefeller. Smith writes that conservative Republican Barry Goldwater, running for president in 1964, was impatient with photographers who wanted him to step into the street.
"Hurry up," Goldwater said. "I don't want to stand in the middle of the road for too long."
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Who was the first president born in the United States?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"It's, I think, driving us all crazy having multiple maps that we're trying to reconcile."
- Greta Harris, Democratic co-chair of the Virginia Redistricting Commission, pushing the panel and its mapmakers to coalesce on a single working map of Virginia's congressional districts
TRIVIA ANSWER
Martin Van Buren, born in 1782, was the first future president born after independence. Old Kinderhook was the eighth president.