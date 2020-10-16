Richmond Politics 10/16

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 16, 2020
Preparing for a vaccine
Mel Leonor reports that Virginia is preparing for a massive immunization effort when a federally approved COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.
More than 500 organizations with physicians on staff have expressed interest in helping administer the vaccine.
Elderly people living in congregate settings and health care workers likely are among the first who would receive doses according to state and federal officials.
While state health officials are planning for greatly expanded availability, there are many uncertainties, such as whether immunization will require more than one dose. READ MORE
What's Next?
Lee statue: The trial in a legal challenge to Gov. Ralph Northam's bid to remove the statue on Monument Avenue starts Monday in Richmond Circuit Court.
7th District forum: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, meet Tuesday in a forum sponsored by ChamberRVA and to be broadcast by VPM.
What We're Talking About
UVA Health System: Jay Hancock of Kaiser Health News reports that UVA Health uses thousands of property liens to get money from patients. READ MORE
Chesterfield schools: Jess Nocera reports that 10,000 more students are slated to return Oct. 26, amid staffing and bus driver shortages. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist says governors must learn to expect the unexpected. READ MORE
Budget passes: Michael Martz reports that legislators approved the budget and the Marcus Alert. The spending plan won't take effect yet. READ MORE
A Loving Legacy
By the mid-1990s, as he neared the end of his 16-year stint in the House of Delegates, Bernie Cohen carried himself with a humility that belied his great stature in federal law. If you didn't know, you wouldn't know.
Cohen, who represented Alexandria in the legislature, was one of the lawyers who represented Mildred and Richard Loving before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967.
In that landmark case Cohen famously read to the justices a message from Richard Loving: “Mr. Cohen, tell the court I love my wife, and it is just unfair that I can’t live with her in Virginia.”
The high court struck down Virginia's law barring interracial marriage and voided enforcement of such laws in more than a dozen other states.
Politics columnist Jeff E. Schapiro, who interviewed Cohen for a 2014 column, noted that U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen "drew heavily on the Loving decision" when she struck down Virginia's ban on same-sex marriage.
Bernie Cohen died Monday at 86, leaving a loving legacy indeed.
In Other News
• Sabrina Moreno reports that Philadelphia police arrested an immigration activist on Henrico charges related to a protest at the ICE director's home. READ MORE
• Mark Bowes reports that a Richmond activist pleaded no contest to inciting a riot. READ MORE
• VPAP reports that the early voting tally topped 1.2 million as of Thursday, with 587,000 mailed ballots still out.
Quote of the Week
"Frankly we need you. Normally I would say school buses are the safest way to get to and from school and that will remain true, however, given the extremely limited capacity of our buses we do need help from parents."
Josh Davis, chief operations officer for Chesterfield public schools