Richmond Politics 10/16

A Loving Legacy

By the mid-1990s, as he neared the end of his 16-year stint in the House of Delegates, Bernie Cohen carried himself with a humility that belied his great stature in federal law. If you didn't know, you wouldn't know.

Cohen, who represented Alexandria in the legislature, was one of the lawyers who represented Mildred and Richard Loving before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967.

In that landmark case Cohen famously read to the justices a message from Richard Loving: “Mr. Cohen, tell the court I love my wife, and it is just unfair that I can’t live with her in Virginia.”