Richmond politics 10/2

October 2, 2020
No one is immune
President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 and his move Friday evening to Walter Reed medical center have put his campaign schedule on hold a month before Election Day.
The Trump camp said Friday afternoon that the president's upcoming rallies are being switched to virtual events or temporarily postponed. The White House says Trump will stay at the hospital for the next few days as a precaution. What this means for the next presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami is anyone's guess.
The positive tests for the president and for first lady Melania Trump underscore that no one is immune from COVID-19.
There was a bit of good news on Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he feels fine and has no symptoms a week after he and first lady Pam Northam tested positive. The governor said the first lady has mild symptoms, but is getting better. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative and will continue with his campaign schedule.
The Northams and four legislators are among the thousands of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year. In May, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced that he and his wife, former first lady Anne Holton, had tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday implored college students to help stop community spread on campuses.
To date the health department has reported 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s up 22 from the 3,228 the health department reported Thursday.
Mask up, friends.
What's Next?
Senate debate: Norfolk State hosts Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Republican Daniel Gade on Saturday.
Biden ads: Medium Buying says he's going up in Virginia starting Tuesday.
VP debate: Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris face off Wednesday at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
What We're Talking About
Cox all but official: Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, filed the paperwork to run for governor, signaling his intentions to rivals considering a run, such as Sen. Emmett Hanger, former Sen. Bill Carrico and entrepreneur Pete Snyder. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, no fan of the former speaker, announced in February.
Early voting surge: VPAP reports that 557,540 Virginians already have voted early - 323,636 in person and 233,904 by mail - topping the total of 2016 absentee ballots with a month to go. Nearly 779,000 more mailed ballots are still out.
No end in sight: This year's special session is now as long as next year's regular session.
Life after politics: As of inauguration day President Jimmy Carter will have outlived his White House tenure by 40 years.
Oh THAT Isle of Wight
In the movie “Stripes” Bill Murray sums up U.S. genealogy, saying: “We’re all mutts.” Our family recently got a surprise about our particular pedigree.
We always knew that Mom’s dad came over from Norway, while Dad’s English and Irish forbears had been in the U.S. for generations.
Dad and others on his side of the family always said his British kin came from Isle of Wight, believing they were from the island off the south coast of England.
Not quite. Some sleuthing by my brother, Paul, confirmed what another family researcher came to suspect after interviewing relatives in North Carolina.
Starting in the 1640s, many of our English ancestors indeed landed in Isle of Wight - Virginia’s Isle of Wight County.
If we ever decide to take a family pilgrimage it just got a lot less expensive.
In Other News
Friday Trivia
Four consecutive presidents lived to at least 93 years old: Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter (who turned 96 Thursday), Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Which two other presidents lived to 90? Scroll down for the answer.
Trivia Answer
Presidents John Adams and Herbert Hoover died at 90 years old.
Quote of the Week
"I have seen some people making light (or worse!) of the President’s diagnosis. Stop. The health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery."
- Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, on Twitter