Richmond politics 10/2

Oh THAT Isle of Wight

In the movie “Stripes” Bill Murray sums up U.S. genealogy, saying: “We’re all mutts.” Our family recently got a surprise about our particular pedigree.

We always knew that Mom’s dad came over from Norway, while Dad’s English and Irish forbears had been in the U.S. for generations.

Dad and others on his side of the family always said his British kin came from Isle of Wight, believing they were from the island off the south coast of England.

Not quite. Some sleuthing by my brother, Paul, confirmed what another family researcher came to suspect after interviewing relatives in North Carolina.

Starting in the 1640s, many of our English ancestors indeed landed in Isle of Wight - Virginia’s Isle of Wight County.

If we ever decide to take a family pilgrimage it just got a lot less expensive.