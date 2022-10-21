Richmond Politics 10/21/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 21, 2022

Neck and neck

A new poll from Christopher Newport University has Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, tied at 45% among likely voters with less than three weeks to go in one of the nation's most closely watched congressional contests.

A president's party ordinarily loses some competitive House seats in a midterm election and there are some signs here to encourage Republicans. For instance, the poll found that while voters in both parties are interested in the election, "Republicans are somewhat more motivated," with 76% saying they are paying a lot of attention compared with 60% of Democrats.

The poll found that independents joined Republicans in making inflation and the economy the top issue in the contest, at 39%, followed by abortion at 17% and threats to democracy at 14%. (Luria serves on the Jan. 6 commission that is investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.)

The survey found that Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has a 56% job approval rating in the 2nd District among likely voters, compared with 41% for President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The poll did find that abortion is motivating many Democratic voters, particularly women.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Meet the new Boris, same as the old Boris? On Monday Tories in Britain will finalize their list of candidates to run for party leader, with plans to settle on a new prime minister within the week. Boris Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in July, saying "Hasta la vista, baby!" reportedly is seeking a comeback. Does this make him hair apparent?

Education summit: The House and Senate education committees meet at Radford University Oct. 27-28 for a summit that will include discussion of issues such as early childhood investment, educator diversity, innovation and free speech on campus.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Vaccinations: Eric Kolenich reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin won't follow a CDC committee recommendation that COVID vaccines be added to regular immunization schedules for children. READ MORE

Trump and Bannon: AP reports that the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former President Donald Trump, demanding that he testify. A judge sentenced Steve Bannon to four months in jail for defying a subpoena from the panel.

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that, like many past attorneys general Jason Miyares is "running for another office by running the one he has." READ MORE

Rights restoration: Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin restored the rights of 800 former inmates in time to register and vote in the upcoming elections. READ MORE

The good news: Kolenich reports that college enrollment is bouncing back in Virginia, unlike most of the country. READ MORE

The bad news: Jess Nocera reports that dissatisfied K-12 teachers are leaving Richmond-area schools in droves. READ MORE

COUNTING THOMAS

Sunday is a milestone for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, marking 31 years on the high court.

As of Sunday, Thomas will be five years and 210 days from becoming the longest-serving justice in the history of the Supreme Court. Justice William O. Douglas holds the record, serving for 13,358 days, - or 36 years and 209 days - from April 17, 1939 to Nov. 12, 1975. Douglas served through the terms of seven presidents. Six presidents have served in the White House since Thomas joined the court on Oct. 23, 1991.

On Nov. 10, Thomas will pass Justice Bushrod Washington, a nephew of George Washington, for 13th place on the longest-tenured list.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Clean Energy Summit on Friday that the state's big economic challenge in the years to come will be securing enough power plants that operate 24-7. READ MORE

• Ress reports that a Youngkin administration program has slashed the number of displaced foster kids. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in Herndon Friday at the former site of the Center for Innovative Technology, to tout investments in innovation and technology. READ MORE

• Martz reports that on Friday the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in her contest with Republican challenger Yesli Vega. READ MORE

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District has been known to switch back and forth between the major parties and it appears the seat is still highly competitive, despite new district lines that bring in more Republican voters. If this were a typical midterm election year, this district would likely favor the Republican candidate, especially given an unpopular sitting Democratic president and high inflation. Abortion and concern over threats to democracy appear to have energized Democrats and bolstered support for incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria.”

- Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, Research Director of CNU's Wason Center

