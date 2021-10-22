Richmond Politics 10/22/2021

He also started introducing bills to abolish the death penalty in 2001, two decades before it was a popular position - in fact, when it was futile.

As our Frank Green reported back in 2007, Hargrove, who once advocated the return of public hanging in Virginia, changed his mind on the death penalty, citing his Methodist faith. He said he became more convinced after DNA testing revealed in 2000 that the state had come close to executing an innocent man, Earl Washington Jr.

The point here is not to praise Hargrove for opposing the death penalty - folks have their own views of that issue. The point is that Hargrove had the character to tell his constituents that he had changed his mind on an important issue. He then maintained the courage of his convictions.

A lot of future politicians change their views over time. Ronald Reagan once was a New Deal Democrat. Hillary Clinton once was a Goldwater Republican. As Virginia's population and its politics have evolved, many politicians have moved left on issues such as same-sex marriage, gun control and marijuana.