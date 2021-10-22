Richmond Politics 10/22/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 21, 2021
WILL MCAULIFFE GET SCHOOLED?
Mel Leonor reports that in the homestretch of his tight contest with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Republican Glenn Youngkin is calling for every school in the state to have a law enforcement officer on its campus, or face losing state education funding.
Leonor reports that Youngkin is tapping into contentious education issues in an effort to turn parent frustration into a victory in the Nov. 2 election. She writes that issues such as COVID-19 restrictions on students, whether teachers should talk about systemic racism, rules around transgender students, school choice, and now, school safety - appear to have boosted Youngkin’s popularity among the kinds of voters he would need in an effort to overcome McAuliffe in a state that has recently favored Democrats.
A Monmouth University survey out Wednesday found that education and schools has joined the economy as one of the two issues voters in the contest care the most about, moving past COVID-19.
“Something has happened in the last few weeks among suburban women," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, which has conducted polling in the race for months.
"The poll confirms that Youngkin’s strategy is working. And that McAuliffe was unwise to blow it off, to think that suburban women who have tended in recent elections to vote for Democrats would continue to do that, couldn’t be moved off that track,” Murray said. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Obama: Former President Barack Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe Saturday at VCU.
Redistricting: With the cancellation of Monday's meeting, the commission's 14-day extension will start. Barring unforeseen movement, the state Supreme Court will draw Virginia's new congressional map.
Biden: President Joe Biden campaigns with McAuliffe Tuesday in solidly blue Arlington County, where the president's approval rating might not matter.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Economy: Michael Martz reports that Terry McAuliffe is touting his efforts to attract jobs and build a skilled work force. Glenn Youngkin says Virginia can do better. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff E. Schapiro writes that on redistricting, the state Supreme Court will do what the commission wouldn't and lawmakers couldn't. READ MORE
COVID: Eric Kolenich reports that hospitalizations are down 36% in Virginia, but hospitals still feel taxed. READ MORE
Dominion: Patrick Wilson reports that lawmakers are praising a rate agreement but say more must be done to help customers. READ MORE
About that PAC: Wilson reports that Dominion won't say whether a PAC that is attacking Glenn Youngkin returned its money as requested. READ MORE
Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams says this week proves hate won't leave Richmond with the removal of Confederate statues. READ MORE
PROFILE IN COURAGE
Frank Hargrove had guts.
Hargrove, who died at 94 last Saturday at Cool Water, his Hanover County home, was a conservative Republican who represented his community in the House of Delegates for 28 years, from 1982 to 2010.
Hargrove was many things - a prep football star, the last World War II veteran to serve in the House, a pilot, an insurance man. He led the legislative push to raise the state's drinking age to 21 and he was the longtime chairman of the board for the Virginia War Memorial.
He also started introducing bills to abolish the death penalty in 2001, two decades before it was a popular position - in fact, when it was futile.
As our Frank Green reported back in 2007, Hargrove, who once advocated the return of public hanging in Virginia, changed his mind on the death penalty, citing his Methodist faith. He said he became more convinced after DNA testing revealed in 2000 that the state had come close to executing an innocent man, Earl Washington Jr.
The point here is not to praise Hargrove for opposing the death penalty - folks have their own views of that issue. The point is that Hargrove had the character to tell his constituents that he had changed his mind on an important issue. He then maintained the courage of his convictions.
A lot of future politicians change their views over time. Ronald Reagan once was a New Deal Democrat. Hillary Clinton once was a Goldwater Republican. As Virginia's population and its politics have evolved, many politicians have moved left on issues such as same-sex marriage, gun control and marijuana.
But a turnabout like Hargrove's stands out. This was no mere effort to catch a wave. This stance did not help Hargrove politically.
"I feel pretty passionate about it, and I recognize the political consequences of it, but I don't think that's important," Hargrove said in 2007.
On July 1, Virginia became the first Southern state to ban the death penalty. Frank Hargrove lived to see the day.
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'Overlooked crisis': Frank Green says officials are concerned about a shortage of volunteer firefighters across Virginia and the U.S. READ MORE
• COVID booster shots: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia's rollout is underway. Has the state learned from its mistakes? READ MORE
• Last large surge?: Eric Kolenich reports that COVID still won't go away. Here's what that might look like. READ MORE
• 'The cost of taking a job': John Reid Blackwell reports that as the jobless rate declines in Virginia labor force participation remains an issue. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I would say we tried and it was a first for the commonwealth of Virginia, but this isn’t working."
- Greta Harris, Democratic co-chair of the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which this week all but abandoned its bid to draft a congressional map amid repeated partisan deadlocks.