Richmond Politics 10/23

Who's a Virginian?

Speaking of Lee, a state panel's quest to pick an honoree to replace his statue at the U.S. Capitol revives another ancient controversy for the Old Dominion. Who is a Virginian?

Barbara Johns, revered in Virginia for her stand as a 16-year-old against Farmville's substandard segregated schools, was born in Harlem. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia and worked as a librarian in the city's school system before dying in Philadelphia in 1991.

George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II and architect of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe, was born in Uniontown, Pa. But he graduated from VMI and he lived in Loudoun County from 1941 to 1959, the years in which he served as a key military leader in World War II, as Special Envoy to China, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense.