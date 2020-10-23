Richmond Politics 10/23

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 23, 2020
The First Female Recession
Colleen Curran reports that demands of work, child care and the coronavirus are leading women to leave the U.S. work force in record numbers and experts are calling it the first female recession.
Women account for 52.6 percent of job losses between February 2020 and August 2020, or 5.6 million jobs, according to data released this month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Curran notes that in September, 617,000 women dropped out of the work force, compared with just 78,000 men and that the trends have been particularly difficult for Black and Latina women. READ MORE
What's Next?
Lee statue ruling: A Richmond judge says he will rule next week in a challenge to Gov. Ralph Northam's bid to take down the Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
What We're Talking About
Chesterfield is key: Michael Martz reports that the vote in a bellwether suburb will be crucial for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. READ MORE
Early voting: VPAP reports that through Thursday 1.73 million Virginians had cast ballots in person or through the mail.
Bar permits suspended: Sabrina Moreno reports that four Richmond bars face crackdowns over state COVID-19 rules. READ MORE
Williams: Columnist says the city of Richmond, not the state, should own the property where the Lee statue stands on Monument Avenue, READ MORE
Who's a Virginian?
Speaking of Lee, a state panel's quest to pick an honoree to replace his statue at the U.S. Capitol revives another ancient controversy for the Old Dominion. Who is a Virginian?
Barbara Johns, revered in Virginia for her stand as a 16-year-old against Farmville's substandard segregated schools, was born in Harlem. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia and worked as a librarian in the city's school system before dying in Philadelphia in 1991.
George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff during World War II and architect of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe, was born in Uniontown, Pa. But he graduated from VMI and he lived in Loudoun County from 1941 to 1959, the years in which he served as a key military leader in World War II, as Special Envoy to China, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense.
Booker T. Washington was born enslaved in Franklin County, Va., but once they were freed, his mother took Washington and his siblings to the new state of West Virginia, where Washington worked in coal and salt mines and first went to school. In "Up from Slavery" he writes about hearing of "a great school" for Blacks somewhere in Virginia. In 1872 he set out for Hampton Institute, walking, and "begging rides" from wagons and old fashioned stagecoaches.
Virginia clearly had an indelible effect on this esteemed native son, who, of course, is best known as the first leader of Alabama's Tuskegee Institute and as a prominent national spokesman for Blacks during segregation.
So is one a Virginian by birth? Seems that's not the only measure. We also willingly grant tenure to storied adopted sons and daughters.
So is Alexander Ovechkin a Virginian? The Washington Capitals great has lived in Northern Virginia a lot longer than Woodrow Wilson lived in Staunton.
This parlor game is a reflection of a dynamic, ever-changing state. More than half of Virginia's residents hail from somewhere else. If you're reading this newsletter you probably know that Ralph Northam is a rarity - a Virginia governor who was born in Virginia.
In Other News
Mark Robinson reports that a woman in North Side Richmond faced eviction. Then activists stepped in. READ MORE
Colleen Curran reports these are tough times for museums, in Virginia and nationally. READ MORE
Mel Leonor reports that Virginia is directing $22 million in emergency aid to the upcoming vaccination effort. READ MORE
Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Virginia nearly had an ironic pairing on the state Supreme Court during a Bernie Cohen boomlet. READ MORE
Photo of the Week
Friday Trivia
Q. Joe Biden would be the seventh president who also had been a U.S. senator and a vice president. Who are the six who have done it so far?
A. The six presidents who also served as a U.S. senator and as vice president are Martin Van Buren, John Tyler, Andrew Johnson, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.
Quote of the Week
“I wasn’t sure I was going to make enough money to afford day care. My clients were dropping off. And I wasn’t sure where I wanted my baby to go during the pandemic. I didn’t know what was safe."
- Kari Altizer of Richmond, a financial adviser who decided to quit her job and stay home with her son