Richmond Politics 10/28/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 28, 2022

OFFSHORE WIND DEAL

Dave Ress reports that the major players have come together on a proposal to ensure consumers aren’t stuck with the bill on cost overruns for Dominion Energy’s giant offshore wind farm. The new arrangement would take the place of a proposed performance standard that the electric monopoly had claimed would threaten the viability of the $9.8 billion project.

The new proposal — agreed to by Dominion, Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Appalachian Voices and Walmart — sets a cap on any cost overruns that could be passed on to consumers.

Dominion had balked at the performance standard that said consumers should not have to pick up the bill if the utility needs to produce costlier-to-generate electricity because the project’s 176 wind turbines don’t produce a minimum 42% of their combined 2.6 gigawatt capacity.

The new agreement limits the hit to ratepayers of any cost overruns to $1 billion. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

On the road again: Politico reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns Monday in New York with Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who is trying to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat. On Thursday he campaigns in South Dakota with Gov. Kristi Noem and in Oklahoma with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Youngkin on Nancy Pelosi: Hours after the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared at a Northern Virginia rally with 7th District candidate Yesli Vega and said: "Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do."

In an appearance Friday on Newsmax with Greta Van Susteren, Youngkin further condemned the attack: "I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America," he said. "And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is just beyond belief." Calling it "tragic," Youngkin said he hopes Paul Pelosi recovers fully. Youngkin added: "There is no room for this in America and we have to stop this."

7th District race: Michael Martz reports that Hispanic voters could decide the tight contest in Northern Virginia between Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Republican Yesli Vega. Former President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday, backing Vega. READ MORE

Troubling test scores: Anna Bryson reports that a new, deeper dive into test scores underscores that Virginia’s Black and Latino students were hit hardest by pandemic learning loss. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that the notion of Virginia as a commonwealth is "a concept under siege." READ MORE

Dogwood Dell: Mark Bowes reports that U.S. prosecutors say they lack evidence that a man was planning a July 4 mass shooting in Richmond. READ MORE

SECOND ACTS

Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, swept into Congress in the 2018 midterm repudiation of President Donald Trump. On Nov. 8, one or more of them could get swept out in a midterm backlash against President Joe Biden.

But if so, that doesn't mean we won't hear from them again. Politics is replete with stories of folks who rose from the ashes and went on to bigger things.

Barack Obama ran for Congress in 2000 and got spanked in a Democratic primary by incumbent Bobby Rush. Mike Pence lost his first two congressional campaigns in Indiana.

We can cite comeback stories about folks who lost races for U.S. Senate (Abraham Lincoln, Mark Warner); governor (Richard Nixon, Don Beyer) even attorney general (Don McEachin).

Sometimes Virginia voters take the measure of a candidate over time and reward perseverance. Remember Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th? He lost his first two bids for the Northern Virginia seat. Then he held it for 17 terms.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004, when she took on Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd. She got crushed, losing by nearly 40 percentage points.

Seventeen years later Earle-Sears became the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Virginia and the first woman of color to hold statewide office here.

So don't sleep on an incumbent who comes up short on Nov. 8. As the lieutenant governor knows so well - you Winsome, you Lose Some and sometimes you win another day.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress takes a look at the tight contest between Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that pediatric hospital beds in Richmond are nearly full, thanks to a surge of RSV, a respiratory virus. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Name two presidents who were elected while losing both the state of their birth and their state of residence.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"For the first time Dominion has significant skin in the game to ensure that the project is delivered on budget. Should the project run materially over budget, it will come out of Dominion’s pocket, not consumers’."

- Attorney General Jason Miyares on the wind farm agreement

TRIVIA ANSWER