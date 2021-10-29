Richmond Politics 10/29/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 29, 2021
WHAT'S NEXT?
Early voting: Saturday is the last day to vote early in person.
Trump: The former president reportedly plans to hold a tele-rally Monday for Glenn Youngkin a day before the election.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Casino vote: Chris Suarez reports that ore than $2 million has been poured into Richmond's casino debate. On Tuesday, the voters decide. READ MORE
Charlottesville stunt: Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press reports that the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project says it was behind an appearance by five men with tiki torches at a Youngkin campaign stop. READ MORE
THE POPS VS. THE BIG MO
In 2014 Ed Gillespie, a Republican from Fairfax County making his first bid for elective office, came within an eyelash of knocking off Sen. Mark Warner.
In a contest with a turnout of 41.6%, Gillespie held the Democrat's margins to 53,000 votes in Fairfax and to fewer than 2,800 votes in Prince William County.
Gillespie carried Chesterfield County by 8,800 votes, Virginia Beach by about 5,400 votes, Loudoun County by 458 votes and Chesapeake by 297.
He still lost.
This is a reminder that while it could well happen on Tuesday, it is hard for Republicans to win statewide in Virginia.
A key reason is that Democrats have much higher margins in their strongholds than Republicans do in theirs. Consider that in 2017, when Democrat Ralph Northam beat Gillespie for governor, the Republican carried four localities by 10,000 votes or more - Hanover, Bedford, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
Now consider that Northam carried Fairfax County alone by 138,000 votes. He won Arlington County by nearly 52,000, Richmond by nearly 46,000 and Alexandria by 30,000. He won eight other cities and counties by anywhere from 11,000 to 28,000 votes - Prince William, Loudoun, Henrico, and Albemarle counties and the cities of Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton and Portsmouth.
Those population centers - "the pops" in our headline, give Democrat Terry McAuliffe a structural advantage on Tuesday, But Republican Glenn Youngkin, another Fairfax resident making his first run for office, could certainly prevail, for several reasons. Here are two:
Those Democratic numbers from 2017 likely are inflated. They came in a big anti-Trump backlash that elevated turnout to 47%, Virginia's highest in a contest for governor in 20 years.
Polls also show Youngkin has the momentum. Republicans are markedly more enthusiastic to vote and Youngkin's education push, focused on parents' rights, appears to have struck a chord with many independents and suburban voters. Youngkin will hope to not just flip Loudoun, Chesterfield and Virginia Beach, but win them by large enough margins to counter McAuliffe's blue wall inside the Beltway.
A key question is whether the momentum will enable Youngkin to overperform in larger counties that traditionally lean Republican, like Stafford, Spotsylvania, Roanoke and Frederick.
So what we have here is a recipe for a a tossup election. Fire up the popcorn and keep your eyes on McAuliffe's margin in Fairfax. It probably will be higher than Warner's 53,000 in 2014, but lower than Northam's 138,000 in 2017.
Where it lands could settle which Fairfax resident - Youngkin or McAuliffe - becomes Virginia's next governor.
IN OTHER NEWS
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Who was the youngest major-party presidential nominee?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
TRIVIA ANSWER
Democrat William Jennings Bryan was just 36 when he ran as the party's nominee in 1896.