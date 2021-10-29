Richmond Politics 10/29/2021

In a contest with a turnout of 41.6%, Gillespie held the Democrat's margins to 53,000 votes in Fairfax and to fewer than 2,800 votes in Prince William County.

Gillespie carried Chesterfield County by 8,800 votes, Virginia Beach by about 5,400 votes, Loudoun County by 458 votes and Chesapeake by 297.

He still lost.

This is a reminder that while it could well happen on Tuesday, it is hard for Republicans to win statewide in Virginia.

A key reason is that Democrats have much higher margins in their strongholds than Republicans do in theirs. Consider that in 2017, when Democrat Ralph Northam beat Gillespie for governor, the Republican carried four localities by 10,000 votes or more - Hanover, Bedford, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Now consider that Northam carried Fairfax County alone by 138,000 votes. He won Arlington County by nearly 52,000, Richmond by nearly 46,000 and Alexandria by 30,000. He won eight other cities and counties by anywhere from 11,000 to 28,000 votes - Prince William, Loudoun, Henrico, and Albemarle counties and the cities of Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton and Portsmouth.