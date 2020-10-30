Richmond Politics 10/30

Nearly 100 years later it seems the heavyweight fight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is headed for a long count in a ring with seemingly no neutral corner.

We're seen at least four bitterly contested presidential elections that went into some form of overtime: The 1800 election in which John Adams topped Thomas Jefferson; the 1824 election in which John Quincy Adams prevailed over Andrew Jackson and two others; the 1876 election in which Rutherford B. Hayes outlasted Samuel J. Tilden and of course, the 2000 election in which Republican George W. Bush edged Democrat Al Gore.

In December 2000, deep into the post-election limbo, your compiler stood outside the U.S. Supreme Court reporting on the passionate crowd reaction as the justices heard arguments in Bush v. Gore. Folks on both sides labeled it a constitutional crisis.

As I headed back to my car there was a reassuring sight. Folks on the Mall were kicking a soccer ball and going about their lives, which didn't seem to be on the brink. That memory is a comforting reminder that as bitter as this election week will be, the nation has survived election limbo before.