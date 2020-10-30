Richmond Politics 10/30

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
October 30, 2020
'Election Week, Not Election Day'
Mel Leonor reports that the unprecedented surge in advance votes means that it could be days before we have a clear picture of the results in Virginia and elsewhere, particularly in close contests.
In Virginia, 2.4 million voters had already cast ballots in the election as of Thursday, more than four times the number who voted in advance in 2016. Just over 878,000 of those had voted by mail, while 1.6 million more had voted early, in person. As of Thursday 41% of Virginia's registered voters already had cast ballots two days ahead of Saturday's deadline to vote early in person.
But state elections officials won't report the selections by millions of advance voters until after 11 p.m. Tuesday. That is the deadline state elections officials have given localities to stop counting for the night and report their advance votes.
Polling indicates that more Republicans in Virginia than Democrats are inclined to vote in person on Election Day. That means that early returns could favor the GOP on Tuesday and the results in some contests could shift toward the Democrats after localities - particularly the big cities and suburbs - report their advance votes around 11 p.m. READ MORE
What's Next?
In person voting ends: Saturday is the last day to vote early in person.
Election limbo: Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Then we wait.
Public hearing: The state panel charged with recommending a replacement for Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol will hold a virtual public hearing Nov. 17.
What We're Talking About
• DMV backlog: Sabrina Moreno reports that most offices don't have available appointments until 2021. READ MORE
• Lottery contract: Michael Martz reports the lottery awarded a consulting contract to a law firm for Pennsylvania casinos, including a developer opposed to a Norfolk casino deal. READ MORE
• Schapiro: Columnist predicts that for Virginia's GOP the election will be "scarier than Halloween."
• Williams: Columnist says VMI is "steeped in racism" and removing the superintendent and Stonewall Jackson statue isn't enough. READ MORE
The Long Count
I've referred before in this space to the "the long count" regarding the wait for election results. The phrase comes from a celebrated 1927 heavyweight bout before 100,000 roaring spectators at Soldier Field in Chicago.
In the 7th round, former champ Jack Dempsey knocked down champ Gene Tunney but Dempsey paused before heading to a neutral corner. That delayed the referee's count and gave Tunney precious extra time to recover. Tunney retained the title in a fight that became known for "The Long Count." (Above, Tunney (left) and Dempsey are shown in their 1926 bout in Philadelphia, in which Tunney won a decision.)
Nearly 100 years later it seems the heavyweight fight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is headed for a long count in a ring with seemingly no neutral corner.
We're seen at least four bitterly contested presidential elections that went into some form of overtime: The 1800 election in which John Adams topped Thomas Jefferson; the 1824 election in which John Quincy Adams prevailed over Andrew Jackson and two others; the 1876 election in which Rutherford B. Hayes outlasted Samuel J. Tilden and of course, the 2000 election in which Republican George W. Bush edged Democrat Al Gore.
In December 2000, deep into the post-election limbo, your compiler stood outside the U.S. Supreme Court reporting on the passionate crowd reaction as the justices heard arguments in Bush v. Gore. Folks on both sides labeled it a constitutional crisis.
As I headed back to my car there was a reassuring sight. Folks on the Mall were kicking a soccer ball and going about their lives, which didn't seem to be on the brink. That memory is a comforting reminder that as bitter as this election week will be, the nation has survived election limbo before.
Whatever happens, our history tells us two things are likely: It's going to be messy and it's going to be OK.
In Other News
• Sabrina reports on another business casualty of COVID-19. At least 30 Richmond-area restaurants have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. READ MORE
• Chris Suarez reports that a peer recovery specialist Is seeking to help LGBTQIA people struggling with addiction by opening new sober home. READ MORE
Photo of the Week
Friday Trivia
Q. Which president and first lady had the largest age difference?
Quote of the Week
“I just want to remind everyone -- we're looking more at an election week than an election night. And that's nothing to be alarmed about."
- Gov. Ralph Northam
Trivia Answer
Virginia's John Tyler, the 10th president, was 30 years older than his second wife, Julia Gardiner Tyler, first lady from June 1844 to March 1845.