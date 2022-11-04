Richmond Politics 11/04/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

November 3, 2022

HOW BIG A RED WAVE?

Michael Martz reports that three Democratic congresswomen are trying to fend off spirited challengers in Virginia contests that could give us insights to the extent of Tuesday's expected GOP wave.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made multiple appearances with GOP challengers in all three of the marquee matchups, as Yesli Vega tries to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th; state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, seeks to knock off Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd; and Hung Cao takes on Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

Martz reports that Tuesday's elections have broad policy implications, for the economy, abortion, Ukraine, immigration and much more.

Republicans are determined to capitalize on the unpopularity of President Joe Biden, who beat former President Donald Trump but hasn't been able to defeat a 40-year high in inflation as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martz reports that the 7th District could be the epicenter of the fight in Virginia, drawing more than $20 million in spending by outside groups, primarily national party organizations, and $25 million in political advertising, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Learning loss: On Monday JLARC delivers a report about the pandemic's effect on K-12 education.

Election Day: Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's where to check on your registration status.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

$5 billion: Michael Phillips mentions moguls who could try to buy the Washington NFL team from Daniel Snyder, including Jeff Bezos, Michael Dell, Josh Harris, Byron Allen and Ted Leonsis. READ MORE

Dominion: Dave Ress reports that Dominion Energy's third quarter earnings rose to $778 million, up from $654 million for the same period last year. But the monopoly utility is starting a “top to bottom” business review. READ MORE

NICU: Eric Kolenich reports that Chippenham Hospital in south Richmond closed its neonatal intensive care unit, raising concern that care for newborns will be less accessible to low-income patients. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that in Virginia's three toss-up elections, geography could be destiny. READ MORE

Peter Vlaming: Denise Lavoie of the Associated Press reports that the state Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of a high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns. READ MORE

TALKING ABOUT PRACTICE

A presidential campaign is something like a roller coaster ride. It starts out slow - think of retail campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, intimate gatherings in coffee shops and living rooms.

If a candidate makes it to a national ticket, the car comes rocketing down the hill. The final weeks become a blur of tarmac rallies as candidates fly to three states a day.

Which brings us to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Look at his itinerary on Wednesday.

The governor began the day in his office at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, where he received a 7 a.m. briefing from Transportation Secretary Shep Miller and an 8:30 briefing from Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings.

At 12:05 p.m., Youngkin spoke at a Virginia Health Care Foundation lunch at the Richmond Marriott.

By 3 p.m. central time he was in Sioux Falls to stump for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. That night Youngkin was in Tulsa to headline a rally for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

By 8:30 the next morning, Youngkin was at Norfolk State University to announce a tutoring partnership to help kids cope with learning loss.

As they say in business and in basketball, the guv is making himself a turnaround specialist.

Remember that campaign ad with Youngkin on the basketball court? He talked about "practicing countless hours" and "sharpening my will to win."

Youngkin is no stranger to discipline. At Norfolk Academy he didn't average 25.8 points a game and lead his high school team to a state championship by accident. Remember that he received a scholarship to Rice and earned a B.A. in managerial studies and a B.S. in mechanical engineering while playing varsity basketball.

If you watched Youngkin's campaign stops for GOP hopefuls in nearly a dozen states you could see him working at his craft - starting with a complimentary allusion to the state - praising its motto or its inventiveness - before sliding into his stump speech about a "red wave" that he says crested in Virginia with his election and will soon spread throughout the land. He even memorized the hyperbole that teetered on out of bounds.

From Nebraska to Nevada, New Mexico to New York, Youngkin largely stuck to his script. Politicians do this for a reason.

Back in 2000, I spent a few months covering Al Gore's presidential campaign. Along the way - on planes, buses, trains - even a steamboat on the Mississippi - I read "The Boys on the Bus," Timothy Crouse's rollicking memoir of the reporters who covered the 1972 presidential campaign.

Somewhere along the campaign trail I encouraged fellow scribes on the Gore bus to sign my Crouse paperback. It became my yearbook of the 2000 campaign. Near the end of the campaign - when you would wake from a catnap and literally wonder where you were - a bleary eyed wag from The Boston Herald inscribed the book with this gem: "100 cities, one speech. An economy of thought."

Snark aside, candidates stay on message because it enables them to bring home their key points and avoid making costly mistakes when they're on fumes.

We don't know whether Youngkin will run for president in 2024. He might not know at this point. But one thing is certain. He's working on his game.

As that noted Virginia pundit Allen Iverson once said: “We talking about practice."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that a homey new site for visits at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women is building new hope for rebuilding families. READ MORE

• Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to push for more curbside recycling. READ MORE

• Charlotte Rene Woods reports that the State Corporation Commission has set a hearing on a proposed consumer protection agreement regarding Dominion's big offshore wind project. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that Richmond ambulance No. 85 is bound for war-torn Ukraine. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Which two states don't have counties?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi's husband was atrocious. And I didn't do a great job."

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, as reported by Max Cohen of Punchbowl News.

TRIVIA ANSWER