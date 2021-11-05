Richmond Politics 11/05/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
November 5, 2021
WHAT'S NEXT?
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
THE MEG ELECTION
A few years ago there was a campy sci-fi flick called "The Meg," about the discovery of a massive phenomenon not known to exist in the modern world - a 75-foot shark called a megalodon.
Call this the Meg Election.
Much has been made of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's skillful flipping of three large Virginia localities in his old stomping grounds. In unofficial returns he beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 13,000 votes Virginia Beach, 7,300 votes in Chesterfield County and about 5,500 votes in Chesapeake.
But get this: McAuliffe still put up big numbers in the state's population centers. He carried Fairfax County by 128,500 votes, Arlington County by 50,000, Richmond by about 45,000, Henrico by 24,000, Prince William by 22,000, Norfolk by 21,000 and Loudoun by nearly 17,000.
All told, McAuliffe won the Big 10 by a net of 282,000 votes - that's 100,000 votes better than he did in 2013 when he beat Ken Cuccinelli for governor. Sure, Ralph Northam did a bit better in 2017, sweeping the 10 localities by a total of 352,000 votes, but that was in a big Trump backlash vote.
Before Tuesday, the idea that a candidate could come out of the state's 10 largest localities up 282,000 votes and lose seemed preposterous. We had never seen anything like it before.
But then came The Meg.
Youngkin beat McAuliffe by mustering a massive rural vote outside the Urban Crescent - bringing in big turnouts in red counties from the Shenandoah Valley to Southwest, from Southside to the Eastern Shore, from the Middle Peninsula to the Northern Neck.
As we have previously noted in this space, Virginia's voting patterns barely change from year to year. In Tuesday's election only nine of Virginia's 133 cities and counties voted differently than in the 2017 election for governor. (The nine that flipped from blue to red were Chesterfield, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Hopewell, the college communities of Montgomery and Radford, plus Northampton, Prince Edward and Surry.)
What matters is the margins - and Youngkin's rural margins were monsters.
In falling to Northam in 2017, Republican Ed Gillespie carried just four localities by 10,000 votes or more - Hanover, Bedford, Augusta and Rockingham.
In Tuesday's election, Youngkin carried Bedford by nearly 23,000 votes, Hanover by 21,000, Augusta by 19,000 and Rockingham by 18,000. He carried Frederick County by 14,000. He carried Campbell, Pittsylvania, Roanoke and Washington counties by about 13,000 votes each.
Youngkin carried Franklin County by 12,000 votes, Spotsylvania by 11,000, Fauquier and Tazewell by 10,000 each. He carried Botetourt, Powhatan and Shenandoah by about 9,000 votes each.
We could go on and on and on.
Folks can debate about whether Youngkin's 2-point win over McAuliffe gives him a mandate, but it certainly is broad-based geographically. He overcame McAuliffe's huge structural advantage in the population centers without carrying a single locality by 25,000 votes.
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
