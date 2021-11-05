Richmond Politics 11/05/2021

Much has been made of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's skillful flipping of three large Virginia localities in his old stomping grounds. In unofficial returns he beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 13,000 votes Virginia Beach, 7,300 votes in Chesterfield County and about 5,500 votes in Chesapeake.

But get this: McAuliffe still put up big numbers in the state's population centers. He carried Fairfax County by 128,500 votes, Arlington County by 50,000, Richmond by about 45,000, Henrico by 24,000, Prince William by 22,000, Norfolk by 21,000 and Loudoun by nearly 17,000.

All told, McAuliffe won the Big 10 by a net of 282,000 votes - that's 100,000 votes better than he did in 2013 when he beat Ken Cuccinelli for governor. Sure, Ralph Northam did a bit better in 2017, sweeping the 10 localities by a total of 352,000 votes, but that was in a big Trump backlash vote.

Before Tuesday, the idea that a candidate could come out of the state's 10 largest localities up 282,000 votes and lose seemed preposterous. We had never seen anything like it before.

But then came The Meg.