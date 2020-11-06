Richmond Politics 11/06

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

Spanberger's Blunt Postmortem

Michael Martz reports that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, did not mince words with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or other Democratic leaders after Democrats unexpectedly sustained a net loss of at least five seats while Joe Biden drew close to winning the White House.

If House Democratic leaders don't change their message - resisting calls to "defund the police" and talk about socialism - "we're going to get...torn apart" in the mid-term elections in 2022, she said in a leaked recording that The Washington Post published on Thursday after bleeping out an expletive she used to make her point.

Spanberger said in an interview with Martz Friday: "People need to know what it is we stand for."

After falling behind Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, by more than 50,000 votes on election night, Spanberger roared back early the next morning to close the gap and ultimately take a lead of more than 5,100 votes on the strength of early in-person and mailed absentee votes in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.