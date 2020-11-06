Richmond Politics 11/06

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
November 6, 2020
Spanberger's Blunt Postmortem
Michael Martz reports that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, did not mince words with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or other Democratic leaders after Democrats unexpectedly sustained a net loss of at least five seats while Joe Biden drew close to winning the White House.
If House Democratic leaders don't change their message - resisting calls to "defund the police" and talk about socialism - "we're going to get...torn apart" in the mid-term elections in 2022, she said in a leaked recording that The Washington Post published on Thursday after bleeping out an expletive she used to make her point.
Spanberger said in an interview with Martz Friday: "People need to know what it is we stand for."
After falling behind Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, by more than 50,000 votes on election night, Spanberger roared back early the next morning to close the gap and ultimately take a lead of more than 5,100 votes on the strength of early in-person and mailed absentee votes in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Electoral boards in the district's 10 counties were tallying uncounted mail-in ballots on Friday. Only Henrico has enough uncounted mail ballots – almost 7,600, followed by Chesterfield with about 1,800 – to affect the outcome of the race, but the two suburban counties had not yet completed the count on Friday night. With six of the 10 localities reporting, Spanberger led by 4,821 votes. READ MORE
What's Next?
Assembly returns: The House and Senate convene Monday to consider Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed budget amendments.
Registrars certify results: Local election officials certify their results on Tuesday. State elections officials certify the results Nov. 16.
The Macker: Next week former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to kick off his bid for a return to the Executive Mansion.
What (Else) We're Talking About
Marcus-David Peters: Ali Rockett reports that a second Richmond prosecutor has found the fatal police shooting of Marcus-David Peters (above) justified. READ MORE
Va. men arrested in Philly: Eric Kolenich reports that two Trump supporters were charged with gun violations outside the convention center where workers are counting mail ballots. READ MORE
Levar Stoney: Mark Robinson lists five key initiatives to watch during the Richmond mayor's second term. READ MORE
The Big 10
Joe Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and from Syracuse Law, but he's surely a fan of The Big 10.
We're referring to Virginia's 10 big cities and counties with populations of 200,000 or more. Biden swept all 10: the Northern Virginia counties of Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington; the city of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties; and the Hampton Roads cities of Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Collectively, Biden ran up a margin of 635,000 votes in the Big 10 alone. He became the first Democrat to carry Chesterfield for president since 1948 and the first to carry Virginia Beach for president since 1964.
Biden also dominated the next population tier, carrying eight of the 10 cities and counties with populations between 94,398 (Portsmouth) and 179,225 (Newport News.) In that group Biden carried the cities of Portsmouth, Roanoke, Hampton, Alexandria and Newport News as well as Montgomery, Albemarle and Stafford counties. Trump won Spotsylvania County by about 5,000 votes and Hanover County by about 19,000.
All told, Trump carried 79 of Virginia's 95 counties, but he lost 18 of Virginia's 20 most populous localities. Dozens of smaller, mostly rural red counties could not make up the margin. Biden prevailed statewide by about 409,000 votes. READ MORE
As for the Richmond area's suburban shift, politics columnist Jeff E. Schapiro writes "this is not your father’s or grandfather’s Chesterfield." READ MORE
In Other News
• Mark Bowes reports that Sheila Bynum-Coleman, the Chesterfield businesswoman who lost to then-House Speaker Kirk Cox last year, has entered a plea in an alleged "revenge porn" case. READ MORE
• John O'Connor reports that William & Mary avoided a Title IX suit, but owes nearly $125,000 in clients' costs and attorneys' fees. READ MORE
Friday Trivia
Sen. Kamala Harris would be the second vice president from California, after Richard Nixon. How many vice presidents were Virginians?
Quote of the Week
“The best thing for now is for all of us to stay calm and allow our democratic process to work. We cannot lose faith in the rule of law and the American system.”
- Tweet from Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a former Virginia Speaker of the House who plans to run for governor in 2021
Trivia Answer
Thomas Jefferson and John Tyler, both former Virginia governors, were vice presidents before they were presidents.