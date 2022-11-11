Richmond Politics 11/11/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

November 11, 2022

Trump mocks Youngkin

Dave Ress reports that former President Donald Trump took a mocking swipe at Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday, complete with a racially insensitive nickname. Youngkin did not take the bait.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese doesn’t it) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump went on to seemingly exaggerate the role he played in Youngkin's successful 2021 campaign.

Youngkin, who spoke Friday morning at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, said he had not seen Trump's post.

“You all know me, I do not call people names, I work hard to bring people together,” he told reporters.

Pressed again to comment on Trump’s remarks, he said: “That’s not the way I roll. That’s not the way I behave.”

Youngkin said it is time for the nation to come together.

The governor would not say whether he agreed or disagreed with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ comments Thursday that it is time for Trump to step off the political stage.

“She is her own independent person,” he said. READ MORE

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro pays tribute to David Poole of the Virginia Public Access Project, an inestimably valuable resource for Virginians - including journalists. Schapiro reports that Poole will step down next summer after 25 years at the helm. READ MORE

NCI: The charitable foundation meant to assist New College Institute spends twice as much on its own director’s salary as it does on scholarships for students in the Martinsville area, report Patrick Wilson and Holly Kozelsky and Bill Wyatt of The Martinsville Bulletin. READ MORE

2nd District: Dave Ress says the diminished turnout for Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in Virginia Beach was a key to state Sen. Jen Kiggans' win and could be a harbinger for 2024. READ MORE

Tax policy: Michael Martz reports that Democrats and Republicans have ideas about how to change Virginia's brackets, but don't expect an overhaul in an election year for the General Assembly. READ MORE

GRACE NOTES

Years ago somebody showed me a poem credited to Veronica Shoffstall, called "After a While." In one passage she writes that after a while: "you begin to accept your defeats with your head up and your eyes ahead, with the grace of a woman, not the grief of a child."

That passage came to mind this week when a number of politicians in both parties accepted defeat with what has become uncommon grace.

Republican Vesli Vega, who narrowly lost a marquee match-up to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, wrote this on Twitter: "I want to congratulate the Congresswoman on a hard fought win. As Supervisor, I look forward to working with Abigail in the future."

Spanberger told our Michael Martz: “I thought her statement was really gracious, and I really appreciate it.”

Another gracious concession came in Ohio, where Democrat Tim Ryan lost a U.S. Senate contest to Republican J.D. Vance.

After thanking his family and his supporters, Ryan said this: "We can't have a system where if you win, it's a legitimate election, and if you lose, someone stole it. As someone who was the Democratic nominee, I have the privilege to concede this race to J.D. Vance, because the way this country operates is that when you lose an election you concede and you respect the will of the people."

Also this week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office confirmed that he had sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a handwritten note to apologize for a quip he made at a political rally after an intruder attacked her husband with a hammer at their California home.

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence, and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband, is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious,” Youngkin said in a statement released by the governor’s office.

“And I didn’t do a great job with that."

Some Democrats wanted Youngkin to go further and release the note or make a more public apology.

But whatever the form - as the nuns tried to teach us in church school all those years ago - acts of contrition matter.

As the poet understood, the willingness to admit a mistake - especially a hurtful one - is another demonstration of grace.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Anna Bryson reports that Virginia schools and first responders are partnering to support students exposed to trauma. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that VCU's Tomikia LeGrande has been selected as the next president of Prairie View A&M University in Texas. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin says help for veterans is a top priority. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the first president to take a ride in an automobile?

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"A true leader understands when they have become a liability. A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage and the voters have given us that very clear message."

- Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on former President Donald Trump

***

"She pays us back with the first opportunity she has to punch us in the face."

- John Fredericks, Virginia Trump chairman in 2016 and 2020, on the lieutenant governor's comments

***

“What is absolutely clear — whether you love Donald Trump, whether you hate Donald Trump, whether you’re indifferent on Donald Trump — is that the Virginia voters find Donald Trump toxic to politics."

- Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, on radio station WRVA

***

“We’re seeing these weak ass Republicans take off their sheepskins today first with Winsome Sears, now Tim Anderson. President Trump was the ONLY elected leader who stood up for us despite all of the abuse.”

- Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, on Twitter

