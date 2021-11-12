Richmond Politics 11/12/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

November 12, 2021

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD

To paraphrase those renowned court watchers, ABBA: Mama Mia, here we go again.

Frank Green and Mel Leonor report that on Friday the state Supreme Court rejected all three GOP nominees and one of three Democratic nominees to serve as the experts who will help the high court redraw the state's legislative and congressional boundaries after the Virginia Redistricting Commission bogged down along partisan lines.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Meet the new boss: On Sunday in Richmond House Republicans meet to formally elect their leadership team. Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, is expected to become House speaker and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott the House majority leader.

Making it official: On Monday the State Board of Elections meets to formally certify the state's election results. This could be a prelude to recounts in two tight House races.