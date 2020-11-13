Richmond Politics 11/13

Wow, And Other Deep Thoughts On The Election

Virginia's presidential vote has drawn most of the early post-election attention, but the vote totals in the U.S. Senate race deserve a second look, and maybe a third.

• Mark Warner retained his title as the highest vote getter in Virginia history. His 2.46 million votes set a new state record, topping Joe Biden's 2.41 million. Warner eclipsed his previous state record, set when he received nearly 2.37 million votes in first winning his Senate seat in 2008.

• Who do you suppose has the highest GOP vote total for any non-presidential candidate in Virginia's history? The answer is Daniel Gade, a first-time candidate who lost to Warner, but attracted 1.93 million votes. We could chalk that up to party-line voting in a 74% turnout with a big increase in voter registration over 2016. Then again, it could mean that there is a big GOP base that could reassert itself in the post-Trump years.