Richmond Politics 11/18/2022

November 18, 2022

Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin applied his own metaphorical board of education on Friday, spanking state education officials who produced a flawed draft of K-12 history standards.

Youngkin, speaking in Arlington after addressing a conference on housing, acknowledged “omissions and mistakes,” in the draft and said he is "disappointed" and "frustrated."

The state Board of Education, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, on Thursday rejected a revised version of the state’s K-12 history standards his administration proposed. The administration’s draft had caused a public uproar, due to several missteps and its reframing of race relations.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow publicly apologized Thursday for the new draft’s statement that Native Americans are “America’s first immigrants.”

“There were omissions and mistakes made," Youngkin said Friday. "The specifics I don’t know. What I do know is this is a document that is going to get right.”

He added: “I haven’t been pleased with where we are. It does not reflect my initial directive, and the team will get this right.”

The board on Thursday delayed action on the Youngkin administration’s draft. It directed the education department to create a new draft, using the Youngkin draft as a baseline, fixing mistakes and incorporating aspects of a draft the Northam administration developed over nearly two years. READ MORE

Red flag law: Charlotte Woods reports that it's not yet clear whether it could have made a difference at UVa, but the bill's sponsor wants people to know about the law's potential to prevent violence. READ MORE

Housing: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants "developer friendly" land use policies in order to expand the housing supply. READ MORE

Accreditation: Anna Bryson reports that the State Board of Education dodged the Youngkin administration's bid for an emergency overhaul of the accreditation process. READ MORE

SCC: Judge Judith Jagdmann will resign Dec. 31, creating a second vacancy on the State Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities, banks, insurers and more. READ MORE

One Virginia lawmaker in particular stands to benefit from former President Donald Trump's third presidential run.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has said that barring the unforeseen, he plans to seek a third six-year term in 2024. Kaine already can look forward to the high presidential year turnout that traditionally boosts Virginia Democrats. Now he gains from the Trump factor.

Potential top-tier GOP opponents for Kaine - such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares - know full well that Democrat Joe Biden trounced Trump in Virginia by 10 points in 2020 - and that was before the brutal images from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, keeps trying to tell his GOP colleagues, Trump is box office poison in Virginia. In 2020, Biden beat Trump by 251,000 votes in Fairfax County, 61,000 in Prince William, 56,000 in Loudoun, 53,000 in Henrico, 13,000 in Chesterfield and 12,000 in Virginia Beach.

Kaine has proved formidable in his own right. He's never lost a statewide race in Virginia, even when Trump beat the Clinton-Kaine ticket nationally in 2016. After winning for lieutenant governor by 2 percentage points in 2001, Kaine won for governor by 5.7 points in 2005, for Senate by 5.9 points in 2012 and for a second Senate term by 16 points in 2018.

Now consider that in 2021 Youngkin, Earle-Sears and Miyares each carried Virginia by less than 2 points. It's hard to imagine that any of these top-tier Republicans wants to fight for Loudoun or Chesterfield or Virginia Beach with Trump at the top of the ticket. Republican congressmen in safe seats, like Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, likely will bet on the sure thing.

Of course there's no guarantee that Trump will win the GOP presidential nomination. Before Super Tuesday he could face any number of tough opponents, from Ron DeSantis to Merrick Garland. But if it's Trump against the field, the former president could win states with a plurality of the vote and still wind up with the GOP nod.

All of this won't shake out for a long while - which could freeze Virginia's GOP field for Senate. Virginia's junior senator probably doesn't mind a bit.

• Michael Martz reports that inflation is slowing public projects, from buses to bridges and buildings. READ MORD

• Dave Ress reports that fixing Virginia’s struggling mental health system is a top priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. READ MORE

• Patrick Wilson reports that the board of Martinsville's struggling New College Institute met Friday to plan its direction. READ MORE

“I think the most important thing – and I’m frustrated that we’re not there yet – is that my fundamental directive to the teams has been to teach all of our history, the good and the bad, all of it, and to make sure that areas that sometimes are harder to discuss – slavery, the Civil War, the civil rights movement, are fully, fully represented in our curriculum. I think they, to many degrees are, but we need to make sure.”

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on his administration's draft K-12 history standards

