Richmond Politics 11/19/2021

November 19, 2021
MASTERS OF DISASTER
OK, maybe "disaster" is too strong, but, as Frank Green and Mel Leonor report, the Virginia Supreme Court on Friday named two redistricting experts, or "special masters," to clean up the mess after the state's new redistricting commission melted down along partisan lines.
The justices named Sean Trende, a senior elections analyst for RealClearPolitics, nominated by GOP leaders, and Bernard Grofman, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, nominated by Democratic leaders, as the experts. The court instructed the two to work together and come up jointly with proposed maps for the state's House and Senate legislative districts and its congressional districts, within 30 days.
Trende is a non-resident fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning Washington think tank.
The court's selection of Grofman likely is good news for Reps. Bobby Scott, D-3rd and Don McEachin, D-4th. Grofman is the expert who redrew Virginia's congressional map in 2015 after federal judges found that lawmakers had packed too many Black voters into Scott's district, diluting their voting strength in surrounding districts.
Given that the minority-influence districts Grofman previously crafted in the 3rd and 4th already have passed muster with the courts, they're unlikely to change much. But as we saw before the redistricting commission collapsed, this likely will have a cascading effect, which could lead to a significantly different 7th District.
The 7th, currently represented by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, is a highly competitive district, based in western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties and includes eight more rural counties.
The challenge for the map drawers is the same that bedeviled the partisan experts working with the redistricting commission. As the Associated Press reported in August, between 2010 and 2020 all 15 counties west of Montgomery County lost population, as did every city and county west of Suffolk along the state line.
The population bleed, particularly from Southwest and Southside, means mapmakers will have to reorient some population centers in order to make sure the state's 11 U.S. House districts have roughly equal population.
That's why the redistricting commission saw wildly different configurations for the 7th, from one that would remove the Richmond suburbs and make the 7th an outer Northern Virginia district, to a Democratic dream that would extend the 7th from Chesterfield and Henrico west to Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Republicans' sweep in Virginia on Nov. 2 and the recent drop in President Joe Biden's approval ratings have kicked off a GOP scramble for the right to run against Spanberger, however the district shakes out.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who joined the GOP field this week, notes that members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent.
WHAT'S NEXT?
School construction: The commission on school construction and modernization meets Dec. 1. You can bet the state's expected $13 billion in additional revenues over three years might come up in conversation.
GOP Advance: For the first time in years, the Republican Advance, the annual post-election gathering of the Virginia GOP, will live up to its name. Republicans will gather Dec. 2-4 at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Spanberger votes yes: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, voted Friday in favor of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion spending package to boost social programs and combat climate change.
Youngkin talks tax cuts: Michael Martz reports that Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin stopped by a Senate Finance retreat in Roanoke Friday and said he sees "ample opportunity" for tax cuts. READ MORE
Rittenhouse verdict: A Wisconsin jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in shootings of three people, two fatally, at a protest of racial injustice. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's proposed grocery tax break is easier said than done. READ MORE
Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams asks: Is a Petersburg casino worth a roll of the dice? READ MORE
THERE STANDS GILBERT
Pat Conroy, a graduate of The Citadel, famously begins "The Lords of Discipline," his critique of the brutal hazing at a military school called the Institute, with four words: "I wear the ring."
Conroy's novel, set in the mid-1960s, - which tells of a clandestine group trying to force the school's first Black plebe to leave - came to mind this week when politics columnist Jeff Schapiro interviewed Gov. Ralph Northam and noted that the 1981 VMI graduate is wearing his class ring.
Amid the national reckoning over race that followed George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer - and as an investigation found VMI had tolerated a "racist and sexist culture," - Northam led an upheaval in the ranks. As Schapiro notes, the school's superintendent stepped down and was succeeded by the first African American to lead VMI.
Along the way VMI removed a prominent statue of Stonewall Jackson, the VMI professor who became a top Confederate commander.
Another statue of Jackson still stands - on Capitol Square - where it's been since 1875 - 15 years before the Robert E. Lee statue went up on Monument Avenue. It's not obvious these days with all the hubbub of construction on the new General Assembly Building and with the bleachers going up for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's inauguration in January. But there stands Jackson, between Old City Hall and the Capitol.
So what, if anything, should lawmakers do about this statue of Jackson (who, by all accounts, did not have a disarming sense of humor.)
Beyond that, what does incoming House Speaker Todd Gilbert think should happen to the statue of Lee and all of the Confederate busts that current House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn ordered removed from the Old House Chamber at the Capitol?
Gilbert, who, like Jackson, knows something about Valley campaigns, is keeping his powder dry. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about the issue.
Of course past votes give us an indication of the new prevailing wind. Gilbert and Del. Terry Kilgore, the incoming House majority leader, voted against Del. Jay Jones' bill to remove the statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr., architect of massive resistance, when the measure came before the House Rules Committee. But it's worth noting that about 10 House Republicans ultimately supported removing the Byrd statue, now gone from Capitol Square.
Gilbert and Kilgore also likely are familiar with exit polls in the governor's race. As CNN reported, one question asked voters whether Confederate symbols should be removed or stay in place. A total of 42% said they should be removed and 51% said they should remain. Of course there's a huge partisan split here. While 87% of Democrat Terry McAuliffe's supporters said they should be removed, 82% of Youngkin's supporters said they should stay put.
So the statue might not be going anywhere soon as Virginia's new leaders focus on issues such as the cost of living, education and public safety.
But Virginia officials won't be able to - er - stonewall the issue forever. As 2020 showed, symbols matter.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Mel Leonor reports that after the GOP sweep some Democrats say outreach to minority voters was lacking. READ MORE
• Denise Lavoie of The Associated Press reports that the jury in the Unite the Right civil trial in Charlottesville completed its first day of deliberations and will continue Monday. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that Thanksgiving meal costs are up in Virginia as inflation, food demand and supply chain disruptions affect supplies. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that the James River's health has gotten better since the '70s, but improvement has stalled according to the James River Association. READ MORE
