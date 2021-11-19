Richmond Politics 11/19/2021

So what, if anything, should lawmakers do about this statue of Jackson (who, by all accounts, did not have a disarming sense of humor.)

Beyond that, what does incoming House Speaker Todd Gilbert think should happen to the statue of Lee and all of the Confederate busts that current House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn ordered removed from the Old House Chamber at the Capitol?

Gilbert, who, like Jackson, knows something about Valley campaigns, is keeping his powder dry. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about the issue.

Of course past votes give us an indication of the new prevailing wind. Gilbert and Del. Terry Kilgore, the incoming House majority leader, voted against Del. Jay Jones' bill to remove the statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr., architect of massive resistance, when the measure came before the House Rules Committee. But it's worth noting that about 10 House Republicans ultimately supported removing the Byrd statue, now gone from Capitol Square.