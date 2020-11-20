Richmond Politics 11/20

TYLER TALES

Tyler Whitley, dean of Virginia's Capitol press corps, who spent 50 years at The News Leader and the Times-Dispatch, died Wednesday night at 83. Jeff Schapiro does Tyler's career justice in this elegant obit.

In addition to his reporting chops Tyler had a mischievous sense of humor punctuated by his high-pitched "hee hee hee!" Alas, I can't print some of his best witticisms, but here are a couple of Tyler tales.

In May 1997, I was working for another paper when Attorney General Jim Gilmore kicked off his campaign for governor by flying around to the state's main media markets. Gilmore was on one plane and Tyler and I were among a handful of reporters on another, a small propeller job that was chasing Gilmore around the state.

As we descended in Roanoke, admiring the mountain view, our plane was buffeted by a gust of wind. The little plane and the reporters inside were badly shaken. After the skillful pilot landed us safely, nobody spoke for a long minute.