Richmond Politics 11/24/2021

Frank went beyond the harrowing statistics to bring home the human cost of injustice.

He wrote of Earl Washington Jr., who spent 17 years in prison and in 1985 came within nine days of execution in the electric chair for a Culpeper rape and murder that he did not commit.

Frank wrote of Thomas Haynesworth, who spent 27 years in prison for rapes he did not commit, after five women mistakenly identified Haynesworth as their assailant.

He wrote of Michael Kenneth McAlister, who spent 29 years in prison after he was wrongly convicted of a 1986 abduction and attempted rape in South Richmond, again based on mistaken eyewitness testimony.

Frank wrote of Keith Allen Harward, who spent 33 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of a 1982 rape and murder because of bite mark evidence. Harward was exonerated by DNA testing and released from prison in April 2016.

Who's better than Harward to sum up the work of Frank Green, a giant of Virginia journalism.

"You all have a great writer here in Richmond," Harward said of Green in May 2016 at the 65th RTD Public Square.