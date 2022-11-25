Richmond Politics 11/25/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

November 25, 2022

Could UVa have done more?

Eric Kolenich reports that when threat assessment teams at Virginia colleges function effectively, they intercept a person before he or she becomes dangerous and attempt to remedy the problem. Experts say success stories are common, though they are rarely shared with the public.

But stories like the one at the University of Virginia, where the suspect in the Nov. 13 on-campus shooting had landed on the radar of the school's threat assessment team two months earlier, raise questions as to whether the school did everything it could to intervene.

"It's every university's worst nightmare," said Jennifer Fraley, dean of students at Longwood University. READ MORE

Transgender policies: Gov. Glenn Youngkin's model transgender policies could go into effect as soon as Saturday, but it likely will take longer as the administration reviews public comments about the draft.

World Cup: After battling England to a scoreless tie on Friday, the U.S. plays Iran on Tuesday for a chance to advance to the knockout round.

Chesapeake shooting: Lyndon German reports that authorities released a "death note" the Walmart gunman left on his phone. READ MORE

Enrollment: Anna Bryson reports that Virginia's K-12 enrollment is still below pre-COVID figures. Richmond is down about 3,500 students from 2019. READ MORE

Central State: Michael Martz reports that the cost of replacing the state mental hospital in Dinwiddie County has risen by $48 million. READ MORE

SCC: Martz reports that a second vacancy on the State Corporation Commission could make it easier for Democrats and Republicans to settle on nominees. READ MORE

In "Requiem for a Nun" William Faulkner writes: "The past is never dead. It's not even past."

Author Richard Rothstein recently spoke at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture about his book "The Color of Law: A forgotten history of how our government segregated America."

Rothstein's book lays out the breathtaking extent of government action - federal, state and local - in the mid-20th century to segregate housing in metropolitan areas from Seattle to Miami.

Rothstein writes that governments' zeal to segregate white and Black residents led to blatant violations of the constitution, such as the 14th amendment's guarantee of equal protection of the laws. This "open and explicit government-sponsored segregation" ranged from large federal programs involving public housing projects and mortgage finance, to the Veterans Administration rejecting government-backed mortgages for African American vets, to housing officials color-coding African American neighborhoods (redlining) in order to warn appraisers not to approve loans for Black customers.

It also included exclusionary zoning laws, protection of restrictive deeds and covenants, condemnation of property, routing of federal highways through historically Black neighborhoods and government tolerance of mob violence against Black families who moved into white neighborhoods.

Some of this nefarious brew won't be news to folks who are familiar with Virginia's history. And yet, Rothstein's reporting commands attention.

Take the chapter on Richmond, for instance.

Rothstein writes that during World War II, the need for workers in war industries led to rapid growth in the city's population. The federal government "stepped in with public housing" that was "officially and explicitly segregated." The housing for Black workers was meant to be temporary and was poorly constructed. Local housing officials and police "pressed the city recreation department to forbid integrated activities."

As the federal government offered financing to white workers so they could move to segregated suburbs, Black families moved into the white families' vacancies in the government projects. Gradually, Rothstein writes: "Black families became almost the only tenants of Richmond public housing."

In case you're wondering, this was not Richmond, Virginia. This was Richmond, California on the San Francisco Bay.

Rothstein writes: "If it could happen in liberal San Francisco, then indeed, it not only could, but did happen everywhere."

Of course, Richmond, Virginia also strived to segregate Black and white residents. For instance, in 1924 Virginia passed a law barring interracial marriage. Rothstein writes that Richmond then "prohibited anyone from residing on a street where they were ineligible to marry a majority of those already living there."

Near the end of the book, Rothstein writes, "If young people are not taught an accurate account of how we came to be segregated, their generation will have little chance of doing a better job of desegregating than the previous ones."

And that brings us back to the halting quest to revise Virginia's K-12 history standards.

In the executive order he signed the day of his inauguration, Gov. Glenn Youngkin sought to bar teaching of "inherently divisive concepts." The fine print in the order says the definition of divisive concepts includes teaching that any student "bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race."

OK, let's say the sentiment from Ezekiel is binding: "The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father." But can we teach the son that the father's sins continue to cause harm?

The other day someone on Twitter posted President Abraham Lincoln's August 1862 response to abolitionist editor Horace Greeley of The New York Tribune, in which Lincoln explicitly states his war aims.

"My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery," Lincoln writes. (Greeley did not know that Lincoln already had a draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.)

Lincoln's letter includes an often-overlooked passage that underscores two essential traits of leadership - humility and keeping an open mind.

"I shall try to correct errors when shown to be errors," Lincoln writes, "and I shall adopt new views so fast as they shall appear to be true views."

Sean McGoey reports that as of February, one in seven Virginians had medical debt in collections. READ MORE

In keeping with one of the holiday weekend's TV marathons, here's one from "The West Wing." Fictional President Jed Bartlet is said to descend from Josiah Bartlett, who was a real-life Founding Father. What is the 18th century Bartlett's claim to fame?

"We have to be able to treat people the day ... they have a mental health crisis.”

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaking of a legislative priority following a second mass shooting in two weeks.

