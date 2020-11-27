Richmond Politics 11/27

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

November 27, 2020

'We Need To Learn From This'

Sabrina Moreno reports that data on hospitalizations underscores the stark disparities in how COVID-19 is affecting Richmond residents. Black residents are being hospitalized at more than five times the rate of white residents, according to state figures.

Moreno reports that each race accounts for just under half of Richmond's population, but Black patients make up 61% of the city's hospitalizations and white patients make up 12%, according to the health department. She notes that Richmond Latinos face COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1.6 times the rate of white residents, though they account for just 7% of the city population.

Moreno reports that those state hospitalization figures might offer an incomplete picture. It could be worse.

“We need to learn from this,” said Dr. Patrick Nana-Sinkam, a VCU professor who specializes in lung cancer research and health inequities.

WHAT'S NEXT?