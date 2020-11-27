Richmond Politics 11/27

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
November 27, 2020
'We Need To Learn From This'
Sabrina Moreno reports that data on hospitalizations underscores the stark disparities in how COVID-19 is affecting Richmond residents. Black residents are being hospitalized at more than five times the rate of white residents, according to state figures.
Moreno reports that each race accounts for just under half of Richmond's population, but Black patients make up 61% of the city's hospitalizations and white patients make up 12%, according to the health department. She notes that Richmond Latinos face COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1.6 times the rate of white residents, though they account for just 7% of the city population.
Moreno reports that those state hospitalization figures might offer an incomplete picture. It could be worse.
“We need to learn from this,” said Dr. Patrick Nana-Sinkam, a VCU professor who specializes in lung cancer research and health inequities.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Redistricting: The application period opens Monday for Virginians who hope to be among the eight citizen members of the state's new redistricting commission. Next legislators will name the eight lawmakers on the panel - four Democrats and four Republicans. READ MORE
Electoral college: On Dec. 14 Virginia's electors will cast the state's 13 votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The next budget: On Dec. 16 Gov. Ralph Northam addresses a joint meeting of the legislature's money committees.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Replacing the Lee statue: Columnist Michael Paul Williams says Virginia should honor civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns with a statue at the U.S. Capitol. READ MORE
Other names: Virginians' suggestions for the statue range from a celebrated chef to a slain peace activist. READ MORE
Friday was the deadline for written suggestions. Next the Department of Historic Resources will research the suggested subjects and help the Commission for Historical Statues In The United States Capitol narrow the list to five finalists. Sometime in December the commission will hold a virtual public meeting to pick an honoree it will recommend to the General Assembly.
MORE CRACKS IN THE GLASS CEILING
It hasn't drawn much notice among the election's other historic breakthroughs, but women have won statewide in Virginia in the last two presidential elections.
Sure, you can say folks were focused on the top of the presidential ticket, but Sen. Kamala Harris' achievement, coming four years after Hillary Clinton carried Virginia, is worth noting, nonetheless.
In the last 40 years women have run statewide in Virginia 11 times as major party candidates. Before Clinton and Harris the only victor was Mary Sue Terry, who was elected attorney general in 1985 and 1989.
Here's a refresher on Virginia's recent past:
• 1984: Sen. John Warner, R-Va., beat former Del. Edythe Harrison, D-Norfolk.
• 1985: Terry topped Republican W.R. "Buster" O'Brien for attorney general.
• 1989: Terry won reelection, topping state Sen. Joe Benedetti, R-Richmond.
• 1989: Democrat Don Beyer was elected lieutenant governor, beating state Sen. Edwina P. "Eddy" Dalton, R-Henrico, widow of former Gov. John Dalton.
• 1993: Republican George Allen beat Terry for governor.
• 2005: Republican Bill Bolling edged former Rep. Leslie Byrne, D-11th, for lieutenant governor.
• 2008: Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden carried Virginia, beating Republicans John McCain and Sarah Palin.
• 2009 Bolling was reelected lieutenant governor, beating Democrat Jody Wagner, a former state secretary of Finance.
• 2016 Clinton and her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, topped Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence in Virginia.
• 2017 Democrat Justin Fairfax was elected lieutenant governor, beating Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier.
• 2020 Biden and Harris carried Virginia, topping Trump and Pence.
As yet a woman has not been elected governor or lieutenant governor in Virginia, but at least five women will seek those offices next year.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Sen. Amanda Chase is seeking the Republican nomination. Dels. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William and Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William are seeking their party's nomination for lieutenant governor.
Harris will be inaugurated in 2021, the centennial of entrepreneur and civil rights activist Maggie Walker's statewide run for superintendent of public instruction.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Michael Martz reports that Richmond's Old City Hall - an icon and now an ornament - is getting new life after 126 years. READ MORE
• Martz reports that hopes for an orderly 2021 General Assembly session are running into election year politics. READ MORE
• Abby Church reports that Black Friday still lured shoppers, but crowds appeared smaller this year. READ MORE
• Ali Rockett tells of two turkeys found near a Richmond playground. (It's poultry in motion.) READ MORE
MAYORKAS AND THE MACKER
As Terry McAuliffe readies his formal announcement for another run for governor, President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security is a reminder of McAuliffe's long and involved business record. That includes GreenTech Automotive, the electric car company McAuliffe co-founded with great fanfare, then left in 2012 in order to focus on his second bid for governor.
As our colleague Jeff Sturgeon of The Roanoke Times has reported, a 2015 report from the Office of the Inspector General at DHS found that in 2011 Mayorkas, then head of Citizen and Immigration Services, gave McAuliffe favorable treatment after McAuliffe sought assistance to get visas approved for foreign investors in GreenTech. (McAuliffe was between runs for governor at the time.)
After the report was released in 2015 McAuliffe said he had asked for no special treatment. He said business and political leaders in both parties had urged the department to get moving. Mayorkas told a Senate committee that he had met with McAuliffe in February 2011 and “heard Mr. McAuliffe’s complaints” but that he did nothing improper.
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Joe Biden reportedly was a pretty fair high school wide receiver at Delaware's Archmere Academy. Which former president played on a two-time national college football champion? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on Amanda Chase’s most recent offensive statements, as reported on Sunday in the RTD. Quite honestly, I just don’t have the time to address every crazy thing she says. It would be a full time job.”
- Sen. Mark Obenshain-R-Rockingham
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gerald Ford was the center for the Michigan Wolverines team that won national titles in 1932 and 1933.