Richmond Politics 12/02/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

December 2, 2022

$350 MILLION MORE

Sean Jones and Dave Ress report that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing an additional $350 million to prepare business-ready sites as Virginia vies with other states to lure business projects.

The $350 million would be on top of $150 million for site preparation in the budget Youngkin signed over the summer.

“It’s not enough,” Youngkin said Friday at the 13th Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade.

“So, next week, I will proposed an additional $350 million investment for a total of $500 million to secure Virginia’s position as having the best sites in the nation,” he said, “I want ‘Made in America’ to mean ‘Made in Virginia.’ ”

While Virginia continues to rank high among CNBC's best states for business, site preparation is key as Virginia vies with other states for big projects, such as a semiconductor plant.

In addition to suburban sites in Chesterfield and Henrico counties, state economic development officials have said they have high hopes for large sites that include Virginia Commerce Park, more than 4,000 acres of farmland east of the Great Dismal Swamp in Chesapeake, and the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a partnership between Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville.

Michael Martz has reported that the Berry Hill site was a finalist for a $5.5 billion investment by Hyundai Corp. in adjacent factories for electric-vehicle assembly and EV battery manufacturing. That project went to Georgia. Youngkin wants the next one in Virginia. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

World Cup: The U.S. plays the Netherlands Saturday at 9 a.m. The winner advances to the final eight.

McEachin funeral: The rites for Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, are Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road in Henrico.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

History standards: Anna Bryson reports that Bill Bennett, a secretary of education under President Ronald Reagan, was among conservatives who provided input on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft history standards. READ MORE

Opioids: Luca Powell reports that federal rules say jails have to provide opioid treatment. Some say Virginia is falling short. READ MORE

Bon Secours: Powell reports that records show Bon Secours transferred millions out of Richmond Community Hospital, to its out-of-state not-for-profit owners. READ MORE

Doing the Charleston: Will Weissert of The Associated Press reports that a key Democratic panel voted Friday to give South Carolina the party's first presidential primary in 2024. A win in diverse South Carolina righted Joe Biden's nomination bid in 2020. READ MORE

RGGI: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that a judge upheld Attorney General Jason Miyares' decision to withhold a document on who has authority to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. READ MORE

Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that "Petersburg is holding its cards too close to the vest on this casino." READ MORE

McEACHIN'S ADVICE

In December 2016, when Levar Stoney was about to become Richmond's mayor, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked local officials if they had words of advice. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, offered a message that any politician at any level would be wise to take to heart:

"First, don't ever lose sight of kitchen table issues. Communities can't succeed unless they're physically safe, with good schools and reliable services. Big new initiatives are great, and some of them are incredibly important, but people need and expect you to get the basics right. Prioritize jobs and education and public safety. Find a way to fill the potholes. Richmonders need and expect that, at a minimum.

"Second, listen - really listen - to everyone. No party, no group, no person has a monopoly on wisdom. Democracy can't work without compromise, and people of good faith can almost always find common ground. That doesn't mean we have to abandon our principles - perish the thought! But it does mean we have to always seek new ways of working together and serving the common good.

"Third, do the legwork. Take the time to get things right. Politics can be simple, but governing never is. In the General Assembly, I've seen bad bills come back from the dead. When that happens, it's because someone recognized the problem, gathered folks around a table, and then talked with them until they found a fix that worked for everyone. That approach - that willingness to go right back to the drawing board - is exhausting, but it works. It is how we make progress.

"Finally, remember where you came from and what you stand for, and how you got where you are! Voters saw who you were, and your beliefs and principles. Be true to the self you showed them. Stand by your values and don't forget why you ran in the first place. Don't lose sight of the mission. Above all, never ever forget what a privilege it is to serve and to have the opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Joe Dodson and Michael Phillips report that U.S. World Cup goalie Matt Turner once was a Richmond Kicker. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that the Richmond Housing Authority plans to re-establish its own police force. READ MORE

• Mark Bowes reports that a former executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Central Virginia, has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"He was a person of the utmost integrity, but of the utmost passion. He really wanted to get things done. And while there were political differences among the different members of our Virginia delegation, for Donald it was always about getting things done. You could always depend that Donald would be very honest and forthright with you and he was always looking for solutions to problems. That's what legislating is about. Donald was indeed the quintessential public servant, the quintessential leader, the example for all of us in the Virginia delegation."

- Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, speaking in the U.S. House of Representatives about the late Rep. Don McEachin