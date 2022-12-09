Richmond Politics 12/09/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

December 9, 2022

CONSENSUAL TEXT

Anna Bryson reports that local school boards across Virginia are preparing to pass policies that will require schools to notify parents of any sexually explicit material included in their students’ curriculum.

The law, which Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, sponsored and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed in April, requires school boards to pass policies by Jan 1.

The policies must ensure schools notify parents of the content, permit parents to review the material and offer alternative material at the request of a parent.

In April the governor said that the bill, and another he signed promoting performance standards for schools, "deliver on my Day One promises to give parents a greater say in their children’s education."

Judy Deichman, the library media specialist at Richmond Public Schools, said: “This bill is disturbing on many levels as far as we're concerned, because it is going to create a lot of manpower and hours to address it."

WHAT'S NEXT?

4th District: Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, are expected to formally declare their campaigns for the seat of the late Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th.

Budget: On Thursday Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposals to the legislature's money committees.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Confederate statues: Lyndon German reports that the city of Richmond is ready to remove the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill, the last city-owned Confederate monument, as early as Monday. READ MORE

Ad contract: Patrick Wilson reports that the inspector general cleared the state's tourism office over the awarding of an ad contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political firm. READ MORE

Zoning laws: Sean Jones reports that Richmond is proposing significant updates to its zoning laws which could pave the way for more short-term rental properties like Airbnb and allow for more accessory dwelling units. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes of a new look at old-school lobbying, as practiced by one its masters. READ MORE

BEYOND METRONOME

"The force I represent is Virginia's New Mainstream," the state office holder said.

"Virginia's New Mainstream looks forwards, not backwards. It tries to unify people, not divide them. It realizes that the greatest responsibility of government is to protect our individual freedoms, not allow self-appointed censors to use state government for the purpose of imposing their personal views on the rest of us."

You could imagine Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaking those words as he touts constitutional freedoms and urges fellow Republicans to focus on kitchen-table issues.

Or it might sound a bit like Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, a vice chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus and the newly elected adviser on battleground districts to House Democratic leadership.

Maybe it was Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who likes to join gangs - the bipartisan kind - and has called himself a "radical centrist."

Or maybe it's a vestige of Republican Bob McDonnell's "Bob's for Jobs" campaign in 2009.

In fact, the speaker was Democratic Lt. Gov. Doug Wilder in his historic 1989 campaign for governor.

If the sentiment sounds like a number of successful Virginia pols, it's no accident. Virginia's statewide elections are still decided in the fair-minded middle.

***

My brothers and I were kids in Arlington when "The Sting" won best picture in 1974. My twin brother, Paul, practicing on a spinet in the family room, played Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer," the movie's theme, until I never wanted to hear it again.

Atop the little piano was a metronome, which marked the time like a beating pulse.

The wand swung left and it swung right in the melody of the moment.

But it always came to rest in the middle.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Mark Bowes reports that a Williamsburg man was charged with carrying an "artfully concealed' knife" inside his laptop at Richmond International Airport. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that a crisis network is key to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to improve mental health. READ MORE

• AP reports that Attorney General Jason Miyares has chosen two lawyers and a former U.S. attorney to probe the UVa shooting. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned 56 on Friday. How old was Thomas Jefferson when he became Virginia's second governor?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"He said, 'Look, I'm doing good, but life can't just be about the next case, or the next piece of legislation or about the next campaign. It's got to be about something bigger than that.' "

- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a day after Rep. Don McEachin's funeral, speaking about McEachin's decision to get a divinity degree from Virginia Union University while running a law firm and serving in the legislature. Kaine said Wednesday's service for McEachin at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico drew more than 50 members of Congress, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina.

