Richmond Politics 12/10/2021

Decades before he was a storied U.S. senator, the Kansan was a 21-year-old platoon leader in Italy when he was torn to pieces by a German shell in April 1945.

in "What It Takes," his masterpiece on the 1988 presidential campaign - this reader's pick for the greatest book ever written about U.S. politics - Richard Ben Cramer details just badly Dole was wounded:

"At the hospital, nine hours after he was hit, they figured he was going to die. Whatever hit him exploded inside, broke his collarbone and the shoulder behind it, not to mention his arm. Worst thing was, it smashed into his vertebrae, crushed a piece of his spine, it was broken, the spinal cord was knocked out. He couldn't move. He couldn't feel anything below his neck."

After he was sent home to Russell, Kansas, Cramer writes, Dole spent hours in his parents' garage, pulling ropes linked to pulleys, trying to rebuild his strength. One day, Cramer writes, Dole's family came home and could not find him. His mother, Bina, called friends and neighbors, to no avail.