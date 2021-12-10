Richmond Politics 12/10/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
December 10, 2021
INCUMBENT CARNAGE
The proposed maps that the Virginia Supreme Court's experts drew for the state's legislative districts could set up incumbent Armageddon.
Mel Leonor reports that if the court upholds the maps as drawn, more than 60 incumbents will be paired in districts with other incumbents, left to choose between a tough nomination or general election fight, retirement, or a run for a different office.
Special masters Bernard Grofman, nominated by Democrats, and Sean Trende, nominated by Republicans, underscored that they did not consider incumbents' addresses when producing their maps. As a result, neither party was spared and seniority granted no privileges.
Among the proposed pairings: Outgoing House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn would be in the same Fairfax district as Del. Vivian Watts, a fellow Democrat. Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, the third highest-ranking House Republican, could be caught up in a nomination fight against Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg.
Among the Senate pairings, Sens. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield and Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, would be in the same district, which could portend a marquee matchup in 2023. READ MORE
The experts' proposed congressional map moves the 7th District out of the Richmond suburbs and makes it a Northern Virginia district, based in Prince William County. If the map stands, it would appear to leave Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th without a likely path to win a U.S. House seat in 2022.
That raises the question of whether Spanberger will try to match Republican George Allen's feat three decades later. After the 1990 census, Democrats in the legislature drew U.S. Reps. Allen and Tom Bliley into the same congressional district. Allen left the seat to Bliley and set out on a new path. He was elected governor in 1993.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Public hearings: The Virginia Supreme Court will hold virtual public hearings on its proposed maps of legislative and congressional districts Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.
Budget: Gov. Ralph Northam presents his outgoing two-year budget proposal to the legislature's money committees Dec. 16.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hidden expenses: Patrick Wilson reports that one Virginia agency directed others to hide the names of government employees using credit cards, prompting concerns about closed government. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes of the Supreme Court experts' proposed political maps: "no one was sacred, no region was spared." READ MORE
RPS: Kenya Hunter writes that Richmond Public Schools teachers are allowed to negotiate: Now what? READ MORE
Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams writes that "In failing its transgender students, Hanover schools takes another walk on the wrong side of history." READ MORE
Net gain!: Michael Phillips reports that Richmond hoops star Andre Ingram won $31,750 on "Wheel of Fortune." READ MORE
BOB DOLE HAD WHAT IT TAKES
The next time you hear someone talk about a politician with courage, think about Bob Dole hanging from the rafters.
Dole, the former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential nominee, was honored Friday at the World War II memorial on the national mall and during a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. The funeral service drew Presidents Joe Biden - a fellow presidential hopeful in 1988 - and Bill Clinton, who beat Dole for the White House in 1996.
Decades before he was a storied U.S. senator, the Kansan was a 21-year-old platoon leader in Italy when he was torn to pieces by a German shell in April 1945.
in "What It Takes," his masterpiece on the 1988 presidential campaign - this reader's pick for the greatest book ever written about U.S. politics - Richard Ben Cramer details just badly Dole was wounded:
"At the hospital, nine hours after he was hit, they figured he was going to die. Whatever hit him exploded inside, broke his collarbone and the shoulder behind it, not to mention his arm. Worst thing was, it smashed into his vertebrae, crushed a piece of his spine, it was broken, the spinal cord was knocked out. He couldn't move. He couldn't feel anything below his neck."
After he was sent home to Russell, Kansas, Cramer writes, Dole spent hours in his parents' garage, pulling ropes linked to pulleys, trying to rebuild his strength. One day, Cramer writes, Dole's family came home and could not find him. His mother, Bina, called friends and neighbors, to no avail.
"Finally they looked inside the garage, and there he was, hanging from the rafters by the bad right arm. Hanging with his feet swinging off the floor. Soaked and trembling with sweat and pain. Bina burst into tears right there. Thought he was dead. But his will was alive: Bob wouldn't come down. If he could straighten that arm, he was going to play ball again."
The unspoken theme of Cramer's legendary work is that "What It Takes" to seek the White House is strength of will - the kind that sometimes is forged in tragedy.
George H.W. Bush, who won the presidency in 1988, had the will to persevere after his torpedo bomber was shot down in the Pacific and two of his crewmates were killed. Bush and his wife, Barbara, found the will to press on after they lost their 3-year-old daughter, Robin, to leukemia.
Biden found the will to carry on after his first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a 1972 car crash just after Biden was first elected to the Senate.
Dole and Biden each ran for president three times. On Friday Biden eulogized longtime Senate colleague at the Washington National Cathedral.
Joe Biden knew better than most that Bob Dole had what it takes.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Greg Gilligan reports that the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond wants to tear down the historic Second Baptist Church, but preservationists want it saved. READ MORE
• Mark Robinson reports that a Chesterfield family thought they were renting to own their home; their landlord is facing a lawsuit from Virginia's attorney general. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that VCU proposes adding a school of public health, after COVID exposed the country's shortfalls. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Bob Dole and Walter Mondale were rarities in U.S. politics - politicians who lost as their parties' nominees for vice president and for president. Who was the first U.S. politician with this dubious distinction?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Certainly it’s not the job of the courts or the special masters to protect an individual politician. The fact that there are so many incumbent pairs underscores how gerrymandered the maps were before and the importance of starting from scratch."
Liz White, executive director of One Virginia 2021, a nonpartisan group that advocated for the state’s new redistricting process.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rufus King, a signer of the U.S. Constitution who became a diplomat and a U.S. senator from New York, lost as the Federalist nominee for vice president in 1804 and 1808. He lost as the party's presidential nominee in 1816, falling to James Monroe of the Democratic-Republican Party.