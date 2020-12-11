Richmond Politics 12/11

Vaccines: The Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the first U.S. inoculations.

PICTURE THIS

Terry McAuliffe, who this week announced his run for a restoration, would be Virginia's second governor in modern times to serve a second term after Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1970 to 1974.

Others served multiple terms in the 18th and 19th centuries, including Patrick Henry, who was Virginia's first and sixth governor.

A perk of Godwin's modern preeminence is that he is featured in not one, but two official portraits.

It's anything but certain that McAuliffe will get another go in the Executive Mansion. But it kinda makes you wonder what a second Macker portrait would depict.