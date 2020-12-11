Richmond Politics 12/11

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
Dec. 11, 2020
Oh. Never mind.
Readers of a certain age will remember Gilda Radner's Emily Litella character on "Saturday Night Live."
Radner's Emily would read a TV commentary saying she did not understand the fuss about "violins on television." Anchorman Chevy Chase would explain that the issue was "violence" on television.
Emily would say: "Oh. Never mind."
State Sen. Amanda Chase essentially channeled Emily's tagline Friday afternoon. Six days after announcing that she would run for governor as an independent because the GOP is choosing its nominee in a convention, Chase reversed course. She and said she reluctantly will compete in a convention, though she would prefer a primary.
Chase said she does not want to split the party and hand the contest to Democrats. Six days ago she evinced no such concerns and said it was state GOP leaders who were splitting the party.
What happened in the interim? One factor is that GOP units in large counties, from Fairfax to Chesterfield, proclaimed that they will back the Republican Party's nominee. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
State curfew: Early Monday morning the state's midnight to 5 a.m. curfew takes effect.
Electoral college: On Monday Virginia's electors cast the state's 13 votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Lee statue: On Wednesday a state panel will recommend a replacement subject for Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol. The five finalists are Oliver Hill Sr., Barbara Johns, John Mercer Langston, Pocahontas and Maggie L. Walker. George C. Marshall did not make the list of finalists. READ MORE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hanover High School: Abby Church reports that it has suspended in-person instruction. READ MORE
SCOTUS spanks Texas: On Friday night the Supreme Court rejected the challenge to Biden's wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Schapiro column: He writes that Virginia Reps. Rob Wittman, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, who backed the Texas suit, are practicing "politics in Virginia's parallel universe." READ MORE
Riggleman's parting shot: The outgoing congressman urged voters to reject conspiracy theories about the presidential election as a "fever of nonsense." READ MORE
COVID cases: Sabrina Moreno reports that Virginia is averaging more than 3,800 new COVID cases per day, up from 1,524 last month. READ MORE
Vaccines: The Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the first U.S. inoculations.
PICTURE THIS
Terry McAuliffe, who this week announced his run for a restoration, would be Virginia's second governor in modern times to serve a second term after Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1970 to 1974.
Others served multiple terms in the 18th and 19th centuries, including Patrick Henry, who was Virginia's first and sixth governor.
A perk of Godwin's modern preeminence is that he is featured in not one, but two official portraits.
It's anything but certain that McAuliffe will get another go in the Executive Mansion. But it kinda makes you wonder what a second Macker portrait would depict.
Some of his best known antics - hoisting a bottle of Bacardi on "Morning Joe" and pitching tiny electric cars - preceded his tenure as governor. That didn't stop the artist who painted McAuliffe's existing official portrait. He included a tiny alligator as a reminder of perhaps McAuliffe's most famous stunt, wrestling a gator in 1980 in order to secure a $15,000 contribution to President Jimmy Carter's re-election campaign.
McAuliffe acknowledged in his 2007 autobiography "What a Party" that as an Irish storyteller, not all of his tales bear up to scrutiny.
“Even if you think I’m full of it," he wrote, "I bet I can still make you laugh.”
If McAuliffe finds his way back to the Executive Mansion, maybe the next artist will find room in his portrait for a tiny Blarney stone.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Karri Peifer reports that two more Richmond restaurants are closing for good due to the pandemic. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that the pandemic has sent lumber prices soaring, sparking increases in home construction costs. READ MORE
• Frank Green reports that two relatives, including a former Richmond mayor, are seeking posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Chris Suarez reports that Northam is proposing $25 million for the transformation of Richmond's Monument Avenue, Lumpkin's Jail and other projects. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Which family dynasty supplied the most Virginia governors? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot."
- The U.S. Supreme Court, rejecting the Texas suit challenging the presidential election results
TRIVIA ANSWER
It's not the Harrisons, the Tylers or the Lees. Between 1786 and 1822 the Randolph dynasty spawned four Virginia governors: Edmund Randolph, Beverley Randolph, Peyton Randolph and Thomas Mann Randolph Jr.