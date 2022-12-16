Richmond Politics 12/16/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

December 16, 2022

UNITED FRONT

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico and some of his prominent former backers for the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, held a unity rally on Friday in eastern Henrico to show support for Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

McClellan and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, square off on Tuesday in a firehouse primary for the Democratic nomination. Before Bagby dropped out Thursday and endorsed McClellan, a number of African American leaders in the Richmond area expressed concerns they would split the vote, perhaps leaving an opening for Morrissey.

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson were among participants Friday who previously endorsed Bagby.

“We stand today in this unity press conference … to reflect our determination, as leaders, as individuals who want to bring voters together focusing on a common theme of public service," McQuinn said during the event at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

Bagby noted that as chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus he has often worked with McClellan, the vice chair, on legislation and other matters.

“My accomplishments are her accomplishments. Her accomplishments are my accomplishments," he said.

“We’re not going to fight over a position," he added. "We’re going to fight over issues.”

McClellan said: “When you elect me you don’t just get me. You get this partnership and this family. We will continue to work together.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

GOP nominee: On Saturday Republicans hold a party canvass at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights to pick their nominee for the 4th District seat. The GOP candidates are Leon Benjamin, a pastor who lost to McEachin in 2020 and 2022; Dale Sturdifen, former chair of the Mecklenburg School Board; and Derrick Hollie, president of Reaching America, an organization that seeks to address social issues impacting African American communities.

Democratic nominee: On Tuesday 4th District Democrats pick their nominee in a firehouse primary. The candidates are Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg and businessman Tavorise Marks.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

TikTok: Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has barred state employees from using TikTok and We Chat on state devices, citing security concerns. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that in his bid for an additional $1 billion in tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin aims to win, even if he loses. READ MORE

Abortion: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Democrats hope to head off further abortion restrictions amid the governor's budget maneuvers and special elections. READ MORE

JINKS HOLTON

Jeff Schapiro remembers Virginia Rogers “Jinks” Holton — a former Virginia first lady, advocate for children and partner "in the family business” of politics — who died Friday morning at her home in Irvington on the state’s rural Northern Neck. The widow of former Gov. Linwood Holton was 97.

Mrs. Holton, Virginia's first lady from 1970 to 1974, joined her husband in the vital work of civil rights. That included setting an example by sending their children to predominantly Black Richmond public schools.

“Mom was a partner in what she and Dad forged into the family business: racial justice and civil rights for all Virginians,” the Holton children said in a statement. “She and Dad together decided, when he was governor, that our family would help integrate Virginia’s public schools, tearing down barriers to employment, and opening opportunities for all.”

Schapiro reports that Mrs. Holton focused on child nutrition programs during her years as first lady. Her interest in children’s issues continued in the couple’s retirement to the Northern Neck 20 years ago, with Mrs. Holton helping start a program that assisted the courts and youngsters in juvenile abuse cases. Her husband died at 98 in October 2021.

The Holtons' four children include Anne Holton, a former judge and state secretary of education who grew up in the Executive Mansion, then lived in it again as first lady. Her husband, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was governor from 2006-10. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Michael Phillips reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget earmarks $500,000 to study a new stadium for the Washington Commanders. READ MORE

• Virginia State Police report that in Mecklenburg County, Broadnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed as a pedestrian in a crash on Route 58. Carey had pulled off the road to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the roadway. As Carey returned to the side of the highway, he was struck by a pickup truck.

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who is the most recent Virginia governor who served in the House of Representatives?

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

“We earn our way into tax cuts. We don’t burden ourselves with tax cuts if we can’t afford them.”

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin

***

“The magnitude of this Project is so great that it will likely be the costliest project being undertaken by any regulated utility in the United States. And the electricity produced by this Project will be among the most expensive sources of power — on both a per kilowatt of firm capacity and a per megawatt-hour basis — in the entire United States."

- The Virginia State Corporation Commission on Dominion's offshore wind project

***

"I want to serve the most people and do the most good. Right now that path takes me to Congress and that's what I'm focused on."

- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, asked whether she still wants to be governor

