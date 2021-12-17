Richmond Politics 12/17/2021

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
December 17, 2021
AWAITING YOUNGKIN'S CALL
Mel Leonor reports that dozens of people who serve at the pleasure of Virginia's governor - mostly political appointees - are heading into Christmas wondering whether they still will have jobs when Republican Glenn Youngkin succeeds Democrat Ralph Northam on Jan. 15.
Leonor notes that under state law top officials at the state’s agencies, members of the governor’s staff and others can be replaced without cause and many traditionally are removed when new administrations come in.
But some in highly technical roles, or with decades of experience serving both parties, might want to stay or be asked to do so out of need. As of now they remain in the dark and are awaiting thumbs up or thumbs down from the new governor.
“As had been the case in prior administrations, those notices will be sent when circumstances require them,” said Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the Youngkin transition.
Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, the physician who has led the state’s health department through the COVID-19 pandemic, told Leonor he would like to stay in the position and has applied to team Youngkin.
“No one, not just me, has heard from the governor-elect about who his choices are for the Cabinet, or directors and commissioners,” Oliver said. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Holton tribute: Former Gov. Linwood Holton will be remembered Sunday afternoon during a memorial service at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Time capsule: Eric Kolenich reports that construction workers appear to have found the 130-year-old time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee pedestal. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro marks some notable deaths in Virginia politics, including former lawmakers, educators, activists and "the smiling face of the Virginia Capitol Police." READ MORE
Drinking water: Patrick Wilson reports that Dr. Norm Oliver, the governor's health commissioner, said he signed off on the layoffs in the department's Office of Drinking Water. Oliver said they are necessary to close a budget deficit in the office. READ MORE
Williams: Columnist Michael Paul Williams says Republican Hanover County will be getting expanded internet, thanks largely to Democrats. READ MORE
THE CATBIRD SEAT
Savvy politicians know there's a fine line between seizing opportunity and seeming opportunistic.
In "Edward M. Kennedy, An Oral History," a book by Barbara Perry, director of Presidential Studies at UVA's Miller Center, the Massachusetts senator tells of how his father, Joseph P. Kennedy, prodded son Bobby Kennedy to move to Maryland and get in line to run for U.S. Senate. Bobby Kennedy demurred. He ultimately sought and won a Senate seat in in New York in 1964, ahead of his star-crossed presidential run in 1968.
The problem with parachuting into new turf is that if you don't do it deftly, you can be in for a hard landing.
In 2016, Rep. Randy Forbes, R-4th tried to jump from his district into the 2nd District after court expert Bernard Grofman (more on him later) redrew the 4th as a Democratic-leaning district. Forbes, a 15-year congressional veteran, asserted that his seniority was vital for defense-rich Hampton Roads. Republican primary voters rejected him as an interloper.
Del. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia Beach, a former Navy SEAL, spanked Forbes by 12 points in the GOP primary, months after Taylor memorably wrote on Twitter: “Nothing in my DNA tells me it’s OK to leave your people behind to save your own butt.”
Which brings us back to Grofman and to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Grofman, nominated by Democratic lawmakers, and Republican Sean Trende, nominated by Republican legislators, are now helping the state Supreme Court redraw Virginia's congressional and legislative districts.
The "special masters" have proposed a new congressional map that would move the 7th District from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia. If the map stands - which is not a sure thing - Spanberger's base of support in western Chesterfield and western Henrico counties would be split between the red 5th District, represented by Republican Bob Good, and the red 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman.
If Spanberger wants to remain in the House, a redrawn 7th, based in Prince William County, could be her best chance. It profiles as a strong Democratic district in which a primary win could be tantamount to a win in November. For now, Spanberger is keeping her powder dry, saying she is focused on representing her current constituents.
Spanberger might conclude she has a shot in a Democratic primary in a new 7th - especially if a host of prominent Prince William Democrats run and split the vote. Many notable Prince William Democrats reportedly are taking a long look at running, from former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, to Del. Elizabeth Guzman, School Board Chairman Babur Lateef, Sen. Jeremy McPike, Del Luke Torian and Ann Wheeler, chair of the county's board of supervisors.
Of course, if Spanberger were to mount a run, the challenging optics would go beyond the NOVA novice stuff.
The proposed 7th would be a majority-minority district in which 46% of residents are white. A year after Terry McAuliffe topped three African Americans - including Carroll Foy - for the right to run for governor, Spanberger could be seen as another white Democrat who is trying to hang on to power while taking on multiple candidates of color.
But then there's the prize. This redrawn 7th could be a fine perch for a Democratic member of Congress who hopes to run for governor or U.S. Senate someday.
If this map stands, expect a brawl for the catbird seat.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Greg Gilligan reports that CoStar plans to build a 26-story office tower in downtown Richmond - the city's tallest skyscraper - in a $460 million project. READ MORE
• Matthew Barakat of The Associated Press reports that police in Fairfax and Harrisonburg believe a suspect they have dubbed "the shopping cart killer" has slain at least four people. READ MORE
• Ali Rockett reports that a Henrico judge overturned a decision from a lower court, paving the way for prosecutors to try a 15-year-old charged in the murder of Lucia Bremer, 13, as an adult. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Bobby Kennedy was just 36 when he became President John F. Kennedy's attorney general. That made him the youngest Cabinet member since who?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I haven’t seen anything raising too many alarms, but on the other hand, he is very slow by modern standards on what it takes to make a transition."
- Bill Leighty, on Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's lack of personnel announcements to date. Leighty is a former chief of staff to Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and was an adviser for the transitions of Govs. Bob McDonnell, Kaine and Warner,