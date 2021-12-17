Richmond Politics 12/17/2021

Which brings us back to Grofman and to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Grofman, nominated by Democratic lawmakers, and Republican Sean Trende, nominated by Republican legislators, are now helping the state Supreme Court redraw Virginia's congressional and legislative districts.

The "special masters" have proposed a new congressional map that would move the 7th District from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia. If the map stands - which is not a sure thing - Spanberger's base of support in western Chesterfield and western Henrico counties would be split between the red 5th District, represented by Republican Bob Good, and the red 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman.

If Spanberger wants to remain in the House, a redrawn 7th, based in Prince William County, could be her best chance. It profiles as a strong Democratic district in which a primary win could be tantamount to a win in November. For now, Spanberger is keeping her powder dry, saying she is focused on representing her current constituents.