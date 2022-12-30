Richmond Politics 12/30/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

December 30, 2022

New Year's cheer

Dave Ress reports that New Year's Day will being a bit of good cheer for Virginians who have been buffeted by inflation in 2022.

If you postponed a trip to the supermarket until next week, Ress writes, you’ll save 1.5% on your shopping list.

That’s because Sunday puts an end to the 1.5% state sales tax on groceries; localities still collect their 1% share.

The state is also dropping the sales tax on certain personal hygiene items, such as menstrual products, from 2.5% to 1%.

Sunday also sees a $1-an-hour bump in the state’s minimum wage, from $11 to $12.

Maybe it's time to live a little and spring for the $15 bottle of wine. Happy new year!

WHAT'S NEXT?

Barbara Johns statue: On Wednesday a state panel will announce the sculptor who will create Virginia's statue of teenage civil rights heroine Barbara Johns for placement in the U.S. Capitol.

Special elections: On Jan. 10 Democrat Aaron Rouse, a Virginia Beach councilman and former NFL defensive back, and Republican Kevin Adams, a retired Navy lieutenant commander who owns a small business, compete for the seat of Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8. The outcome will be important in the abortion battle in the narrowly divided Senate.

Ellen Campbell, the widow of Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, is the Republican candidate in a Jan. 10 special election to fill his seat. The Democratic candidate is Jade Harris, vice mayor of the town of Glasgow in Rockbridge County.

Session starts: Lawmakers return to Richmond Jan. 11 for a 45-day session that will feature fights over abortion, casino rights and Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push for an additional $1 billion in tax cuts.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

2022 in review: This was the year Gov. Glenn Youngkin took charge, ushering in sweeping changes, from tax cuts to transgender policies. Virginians coped with higher prices at the gas pump and the grocery store and mourned tragic losses, from Charlottesville to Chesapeake. Demonstrators protested the overturning of Roe v. Wade, foreshadowing the fight to come in 2023.

UVa stipends: Eric Kolenich reports that graduate students at the University of Virginia did not receive their stipends from the university on schedule, putting them in a crunch to pay bills during the holidays.

Insulin: Kolenich reports that a Petersburg plant will sell insulin at 10% of retail price, possibly upending the market.

Hopewell girl slain: Mark Bowes reports that Hopewell police are investigating the fatal shooting Friday of a 7-year-old girl. Hopewell's ninth homicide of 2022 ties the city's record.

Remembering Don Baker

There's a classic scene in "A Perfect Candidate," the documentary that chronicles Virginia's 1994 U.S. Senate race in which Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va., topped Republican Oliver North.

Standing outside a unionized plant, Don Baker, a politics reporter and Richmond bureau chief for The Washington Post, asks Robb his position on striker replacement.

"It has not changed," Robb says.

Baker tries again: "Well, what is it?"

Robb says his stance is clear.

Baker says: "Are you for it, or against it?"

Robb: "I have said I had not taken a position on the merits. I did vote for cloture. My position on the basic, underlying issues has not changed. And I take that position."

Baker: "Which is?"

Robb: "On Virginia being a right-to-work state. I have not changed my position on that."

Baker: "So you're opposed to striker replacement."

Robb: "No, I did not say that."

Baker: "You're in favor of striker replacement. ... You don't have a position on striker replacement."

Robb: "I have told you that I take the position that it is more important in my judgment to work on labor-management cooperation. And that is a divisive issue that is not coming to the fore - period."

Baker, standing directly in front of the senator, turns to a Robb aide and says: "Give us a translation of this later."

Don Baker, a Doug Wilder biographer, truth seeker and storied scribe, died on Christmas Day in Bethesda, Md. He was 90.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Two Bridgewater campus officers, three University of Virginia football players and Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th are among Virginia's notable deaths of 2022.

• Dave Ress reports that as an understaffed Richmond Police Department sharpens its focus, homicides and robberies are down.

• Charlotte Rene Woods introduces readers to some of the unsung heroes at the Division of Legislative Services, which helps Virginia lawmakers "bring their ideas to full blossom."

• Many happy returns: Ress reports that in Virginia, no tax credit goes unloved.

• Michael Martz reports that George Mason University is stepping up to bat with a potential stadium for cricket as well as baseball.

SPEAKING OF NEWS!

You might have missed the news in the holiday rush, but Virginia's governor was elected to national office. Well, kinda.

So I'm in a book store, doing some desperate last-minute shopping. (You know the look - dude in the headlights.)

Out of the corner of my eye I spot a novel titled "Rodham" that is now out in paperback. Seems author Curtis Sittenfeld dreams of a different course for Hillary Rodham, who splits with Bill Clinton and still rises in politics.

Like all Washington-born political junkies, I flipped to the end to see what happens.

In this revisionist tale, Rodham is elected president in 2016. She picks a Virginia pol as the nation's new vice president, but it's not Tim Kaine. It's Terry McAuliffe. Seems President Rodham likes his energy and his fundraising chops.

Of course, this would have had all kinds of ramifications. Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy or Sen. Jennifer McClellan might have run for governor against Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe would have made history in another way - as Virginia's first popularly elected governor to leave office early.

So if Youngkin actually winds up on the Republican ticket in 2024 and leaves the Executive Mansion early, he has a ready-made retort.

Macker did it first!

"We need to be very careful with the words we say."

- Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards on his predecessor's unsubstantiated claims that police foiled a July 4 mass shooting at Dogwood Dell

